Tuesday is RoboCop Day in Detroit

RoboCop is getting honored on Tuesday in the city he was sworn to protect.

June 3 has been set as RoboCop Day in Detroit, and the city will be getting a 10-foot bronze statue (see photos below) as a tribute to the fictional cop-turned-cyborg, according to MLive.

The festivities will start around noon at Detroit Police Department headquarters, where officials and RoboCop himself (or someone in a RoboCop suit) will gather to unveil and dedicate the statue. Fans will have a half hour to take pictures with RoboCop, who will also show up later in the evening to throw out the first pitch at that night's Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park.

A permanent home has yet to be announced for the statue. The effort to erect a RoboCop statue in Detroit began in 2011, when a fan from Massachusetts wrote on Twitter that "Philadelphia has a statue of Rocky & Robocop would kick Rocky’s butt. He’s a GREAT ambassador for Detroit."

The mayor at the time, Dave Bing, initially turned down the idea, but it quickly went viral and an arts nonprofit called Imagination Station soon raised $50,000 for the construction of the statue.

There is a commercial tie-in to this (isn't there always?) in that Sony Pictures will be releasing the Blu-ray and DVD of this year's RoboCop remake on Tuesday as well.

Fortunately, however, the statue is based on the RoboCop suit from the original 1987 film and not the 2014 version, which is the way it should be.

(via Slashfilm)