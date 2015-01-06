Latest Stories

The Night King Game of Thrones Season 7
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones showrunners explain origins of Night King, aka 'Death'
The Princess Bride
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Princess Bride goes to Broadway; Wild Seed sprouts at Amazon; more
Us hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/26/19: Who are you people?
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Tag: Movies
Dream Casting: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
awamag1.jpg

Turns out Fox's Riverdale series might also feature some Afterlife With Archie

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jan 6, 2015

It seems like just about every comic out there is getting a TV adaptation these days, and Fox is digging deep with the Archie-inspired Riverdale — but it turns out the drama will also have some straight-up horror roots.

Though it's been around for decades, Archie Comics is actually enjoying a bit of a renaissance these days. The books are great, and they’ve expanded beyond the traditional fare with the hit spinoff Afterlife With Archie, which plays the classic comic through the lens of a zombie apocalypse. Well, though the TV series will be based on the classic Archie concept, they still plan to have some Afterlife fun.

Jon Goldwater, CEO of Archie Comics, recently participated in a Reddit AMA and was asked about the series. Though the project is still early in development, meaning he couldn’t offer up many details, he did confirm they are looking at plans right now to turn the scary corner of the Archie-verse into its own show or movie:

“As for film and TV - the answer is YES! Absolutely! This is something that will be happening at some point in the near future - nothing to announce just yet, but rest assured it will happen.”

Digging a bit deeper, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the man who wrote Riverdale’s pilot (and helped create Afterlife With Archie) has already revealed how they hope to use the Afterlife brand in conjunction with the more straightforward drama series. Three words: annual Halloween episodes. That is, to put it simply, an extremely cool idea. Here’s the choice excerpt of Aguirre-Sacasa's response when asked by Comic Book Resources what he could say about Riverdale:

Nothing, except that we're really, really excited -- and that if, god willing, this works out the way we all want it to work out, every Halloween we'll be doing an "Afterlife" episode of "Riverdale."

If nothing else, this just got us way more interested in Riverdale. A TV adaptation of Archie is a swell idea, but capitalizing on the success of Afterlife sounds like both a fun and smart idea. Heck, considering the outstanding success of The Walking Dead, you almost have to wonder if a direct Afterlife adaptation might do better than an Archie series.

What do you think? Do you want to see Afterlife With Archie on the small screen?

(Via Reddit, Comic Book Resources, Comic Book Movie)

Tag: Afterlife With Archie
Tag: Archie Comics
Tag: zombies

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Vampironica
Tag: Afterlife With Archie
Vampironica Preview Hero
See how Archie weaponizes holy water in this first look at Vampironica #4
Ernie Estrella
Oct 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Archie Comics
Tag: Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Sabrina_0.jpg
Smiles and screams await in four all-new Archie Comics one-shots
Matthew Funk
Dec 12, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Afterlife With Archie
Tag: Archie Comics
STK635162.jpg
Afterlife With Archie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics to finally resume publishing
Trent Moore
Feb 16, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Archie Comics
Tag: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Screen Shot 2015-07-11 at 7.37.34 PM.png
Exclusive: Archie Comics' Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on bringing Riverdale to TV
Adam Swiderski
Jul 12, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0