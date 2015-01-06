Turns out Fox's Riverdale series might also feature some Afterlife With Archie

It seems like just about every comic out there is getting a TV adaptation these days, and Fox is digging deep with the Archie-inspired Riverdale — but it turns out the drama will also have some straight-up horror roots.

Though it's been around for decades, Archie Comics is actually enjoying a bit of a renaissance these days. The books are great, and they’ve expanded beyond the traditional fare with the hit spinoff Afterlife With Archie, which plays the classic comic through the lens of a zombie apocalypse. Well, though the TV series will be based on the classic Archie concept, they still plan to have some Afterlife fun.

Jon Goldwater, CEO of Archie Comics, recently participated in a Reddit AMA and was asked about the series. Though the project is still early in development, meaning he couldn’t offer up many details, he did confirm they are looking at plans right now to turn the scary corner of the Archie-verse into its own show or movie:

“As for film and TV - the answer is YES! Absolutely! This is something that will be happening at some point in the near future - nothing to announce just yet, but rest assured it will happen.”

Digging a bit deeper, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the man who wrote Riverdale’s pilot (and helped create Afterlife With Archie) has already revealed how they hope to use the Afterlife brand in conjunction with the more straightforward drama series. Three words: annual Halloween episodes. That is, to put it simply, an extremely cool idea. Here’s the choice excerpt of Aguirre-Sacasa's response when asked by Comic Book Resources what he could say about Riverdale:

Nothing, except that we're really, really excited -- and that if, god willing, this works out the way we all want it to work out, every Halloween we'll be doing an "Afterlife" episode of "Riverdale."

If nothing else, this just got us way more interested in Riverdale. A TV adaptation of Archie is a swell idea, but capitalizing on the success of Afterlife sounds like both a fun and smart idea. Heck, considering the outstanding success of The Walking Dead, you almost have to wonder if a direct Afterlife adaptation might do better than an Archie series.

What do you think? Do you want to see Afterlife With Archie on the small screen?

(Via Reddit, Comic Book Resources, Comic Book Movie)