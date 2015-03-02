TV THIS WEEK: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns, Rebels' finale, and more!

Quite a few of the shows we cover here are using this week to take a break, but there's still plenty to focus on. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally back for the second half of its second season, and Star Wars Rebels closes out season one this week with a visit from Darth Vader. Plus, the first half of The 100's season finale, a new cyber crime series, and more.

Highlights of the Week

Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD) Monday, 9 p.m. - "Fire Across the Galaxy"



Season finale! - A few months ago, the first animated series of the Disney Star Wars era launched, and even before it really got rolling Disney XD renewed it for a second, expanded season. We knew even before we got to know the characters of Rebels that they'd be sticking around for a while, and in the months since many fans have grown to love this show's blend of original trilogy tie-ins and all-new characters, stories and challenges. Fittingly, that all seems to be coming to a head in this week's season finale. The tight-knit group of rebels must mount a dangerous rescue on an Imperial Star Destroyer to save one of their own, and the teasers for the episode have been branded with the question "Who Will Fall?", so it seems their mission might not be entirely successful. We seem set for a big emotional payoff to everything that's already happened on the series, along with a setup for whatever comes in season two, and to add to the fun, we also get to witness the return of Darth Vader. Check out a preview below.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) Tuesday, 9 p.m. - "Aftershocks"

Midseason premiere! - At last, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is back from an explosive midseason finale that gave us character deaths, character rebirths and plenty of huge implications for what the series will become going forward. The Inhumans are now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they appeared for the first time on a show that's faced plenty of criticism in the past for not having the same kind of far-reaching impact the Marvel films have. The show took steps to remedy that in the back half of its first season, introducing some thrilling conflicts with HYDRA, and season two rocketed out of the gate with a mystery that culminated in the revelation that both Skye and Raina are Inhuman. The show is now sitting on an absolute powder keg of potential that could allow it to do things even the Marvel films can't do yet. Now we just have to see if the show can deliver, and if enough viewers will stick around to keep the agents in business. This week, the team's solidarity is at risk, and a traitor could be unearthed. Check out a preview below.

Forever (ABC) Tuesday, 10 p.m. - "Social Engineering"

Though many of our favorite genre shows have either already been renewed at this point in the season or seem like prime candidates for renewal, there are other series that haven't been so lucky. We're already dealing with the anxiety of whether shows like Agent Carter and Constantine will get second chances, while shows like Sleepy Hollow are struggling after previously strong performances. Then there's the interesting case of Forever. The supernatural ABC procedural didn't start off strong, but by November it had a full season order, surprising some TV experts who thought its performance meant it would go to an early grave. The trouble with those kinds of predictions, though, is that we often can no longer tell exactly where the minimum ratings standard lies for a network TV show, because we no longer live in a world where there's only one way to watch TV, and we haven't for some time. Forever's Live and Live+7 numbers have continued to slip since its full season pickup, but not by much, suggesting that there's a loyal audience in there somewhere, but we still don't know if it'll be enough. some experts have been predicting the show's downfall for months, but Forever still has several more episodes to make its case. It could surprise us all, or it could wind up a one-and-done drama, but either way it's an interesting case study in the evolution of how network executives evaluate their shows in the age of streaming. This week, an investigation into the death of an activist could jeopardize Henry's secret. Check out a preview below.



CSI: Cyber (CBS) Wednesday, 10 p.m. - "Kidnapping 2.0"

Series premiere! - Hey, remember a few years back when the CSI franchise basically ruled TV ratings? Well, suffice it to say the franchise has slipped a bit, but that doesn't mean another spinoff can't emerge and claim some new fans. Like Scorpion, Cyber might not be a strictly genre show, but it does seem set to flirt with some sci-fi concerns enough that it's worth mentioning. The series stars newly minted Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette as Avery Ryan, a famed cyber psychologist working with the FBI's Cyber Crimes Unit to investigate the darkest corners of Internet crime. The mere fact that another CSI spinoff is happening (the first since CSI: NY launched in 2004) has been enough to make this show the butt of jokes well before its premiere, but hey, it might just come with a few surprises. This week, the team investigates cases of hacked baby monitors. Check out a preview below.

The Last Man on Earth (FOX) Sunday, 9:30 p.m. - "Raisin Balls and Wedding Bells"

New series! - I'm more than a little embarrassed that I forgot to include the series premiere of The Last Man on Earth in last week's roundup, so I'm giving it a prime spot here, not just because of my oversight, but because the series premiere last night was really, really good. The series stars Will Forte as Phil, apparently the last survivor of a virus that wiped out everyone on Earth in the year 2019. After driving across North America in search of survivors, Phil settles down in Tuscon, Ariz., to live in a mansion and do his best to cope with being completely alone. Things don't go too well, but then Phil discovers he might not actually be alone after all, and that's when things might get even worse. It's a clever idea, and I was curious to see how it would sustain itself as a TV series. It turns out the two-part series premiere was as funny and clever as all of the advance reviews said it was, and I for one can't wait to see what happens next. You can watch the premiere for free on Hulu or the Fox website, then get set for the next episode this Sunday. Check out a preview for the series below.

Monday, March 2

Gotham (FOX) 8 p.m. - "Everyone Has a Cobblepot"

Gordon seeks information about the controversy involving Loeb; Fish's allegiance with the prisoners is questioned; and Bruce copes with the aftermath of an attack close to home.

Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD) 9:30 p.m. - "Fire Across the Galaxy"

Tuesday, March 3

Face Off (Syfy) 9 p.m. - "Dressed to Kill"



The artists pick stunning avant-garde outfits as inspiration for their own stylish horror villains.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) 9 p.m. - "Aftershocks"

Forever (ABC) 10 p.m. - "Social Engineering"

Wednesday, March 4

The 100 (CW) 9 p.m. - "Blood Must Have Blood, Part One"



Clarke and Lexa prepare for battle in part one of the two-part season-two finale. Later, Octavia and Lincoln are forced to make a difficult decision.

CSI: Cyber (CBS) 10 p.m. - "Kidnapping 2.0"

Thursday, March 5

Teen Titans Go! (TOON) 6 p.m. - "Tamarian Vacation"



The Titans visit Starfire's home world.

Steven Universe (TOON) 6:30 p.m. - "Marble Madness"

A space droid is encountered.

Adventure Time (TOON) 7:30 p.m. - "Walnuts & Rain"

Two different fates await Finn and Jake.

Archer (FX) 10 p.m. - "Pocket Listing"

The gang swindle a royal family.

Vikings (History) 10 p.m. - "Warrior's Fate"

The first harvest is sown as King Ecbert visits the new Viking settlement.

Friday, March 6

12 Monkeys (Syfy) 9 p.m. - "Yesterday"



To rescue Cole from the past, Dr. Jones must convince a former ally that her mission is worth saving.

Helix (Syfy) 10 p.m. - "Vade in Pace"

Sister Amy makes a power play for control of the Abbey as Alan and Kyle discover a possible cure for the virus.

Saturday, March 7

Good Witch (Hallmark) 8 p.m. - "Running Scared"



The Heritage Festival is held. Meanwhile, a frightened young woman stays at Grey House, and an elderly resident who's returned to town seems to know something about her; and Grace tries to assist Nick, but she gets caught up in his lies.

Sunday, March 8

Once Upon a Time (ABC) 8 p.m. - "Unforgiven"



Gold attempts to bring Maleficent back into the world.

The Walking Dead (AMC) 9 p.m. - "Forget"

Rick and the group continue to acclimate to their new surroundings.

The Last Man on Earth (FOX) 9:30 p.m. - "Raisin Balls and Wedding Bells"

(Episode synopses via TV Guide)