TV THIS WEEK: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns; Space Force blasts off; Legends and more

The big story this week is one fans have waited a long time to see — Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally back for its final adventure. The OG Marvel show is still going strong and headed back in time for its last hurrah.

Aside from S.H.I.E.L.D.'s return, Netflix's high-profile new comedy Space Force, starring Steve Carell, makes its debut this Friday. The CW has some fresh superhero stuff on tap, including a trippy episode of Legends of Tomorrow that sends the team into various TV shows (yeah, it sounds bonkers), plus a new episode of freshman series Stargirl (which is looking pretty great). CBS is bringing the classic adventure action on Sunday with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Digging deeper, Discovery has a special look behind the scenes of the upcoming first U.S. launch of an astronaut in SpaceX's new spacecraft; FX has a new What We Do in the Shadows; HBO has the network premiere of sci-fi-ish flick Lucy in the Sky; TNT has a new Snowpiercer; DC Universe has a new Harley Quinn; SYFY is showing the new Tomb Raider flick; plus a whole lot more.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching on TV this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

NASA & SpaceX: Countdown To Launch (Discovery), Tuesday 10PM

Elon Musk and the greatest minds from SpaceX and NASA are on the verge of making space history; behind-the-scenes access reveals how these pioneers dream up and test new technology that will make trips to the moon, Mars, and beyond commonplace.

Video of Crew Dragon In-Flight Escape Demonstration Recap

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "The One Where We're Trapped On TV"

After Charlie does the one thing that goes against her nature when it comes to her sisters, she tries to protect the Legends by scattering them in different television shows. Of course, in true Legends style, some can't just be blissfully ignorant and happy but figure out a way to end up messing with the system.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 5 Episode 14 | The One Where We&#039;re Trapped on TV Promo | The CW

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "The New Deal"

Coulson and the agents are thrust back in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. The team must find out what happened.

Video of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | Season 7, Ep. 1 Sneak Peek

Space Force (Netflix), Friday - Season 1

Space is ... hard. From the crew who brought you The Office, Space Force premieres May 29 only on Netflix. The series finds a four-star general grudgingly teaming up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military's newest agency ready for liftoff.

Video of Space Force | Official Trailer | Netflix

CBS Night at the Movies: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (CBS), Sunday 8PM

Archaeologist Jones (Harrison Ford) rescues his kidnapped father (Sean Connery), and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail.

Video of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

MONDAY

The Titan Games (NBC), Monday 8PM - "The Titan Games Premiere"

Season 2 premieres with an action-packed two-hour episode. Host and Executive Producer Dwayne Johnson reveals the competition's new format with regional brackets and the addition of Professional Athlete Titans representing each region. In this episode, competitors from the Central division will compete in a best-of-three competition where the winner will move on to battle a Pro-Athlete Titan on Mt. Olympus, the consummate athletic test of speed, strength, agility, and endurance.

Video of NBC’s The Titan Games Season 2: First Look - Dwayne Johnson&#039;s Epic Athletic Competition Returns

Creepshow (AMC), Monday 9PM - "The Companion; Lydia Lane's Better Half"

Harry stumbles upon an old scarecrow and accidentally brings it to life; Lydia kills her lover and needs to hide the evidence, but she gets trapped inside an elevator with the body.

Video of Creepshow (2019) - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Series

TUESDAY

Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "S.T.R.I.P.E."

After Courtney has an unexpected run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat reveals the truth to her about their history. Meanwhile, Barbara is elated when she sees Courtney making an attempt to get along with Pat, not knowing the secret they've been keeping. Finally, things take a dangerous turn at Blue Valley High's open house night when Courtney becomes the target of a dangerous foe.

Video of DC&#039;s Stargirl | Behind The Scenes With The Cast | The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "The One Where We're Trapped On TV"

NASA & SpaceX: Countdown To Launch (Discovery), Tuesday 10PM

WEDNESDAY

The 100 (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "The Garden"

Echo and Gabriel learn more about Hope and her mysterious past.

Video of The 100 | Inside: From The Ashes | The CW

Ultimate Tag (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Real Men Do Cry"

More taggers are introduced and six new contestants fight it out. J.J., T.J., and Derek Watt host.

Video of Ultimate Athletes: Meet The Boss | Season 1 | ULTIMATE TAG

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "The New Deal"

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Collaboration"

Nandor's old familiar from the 1970s returns to Staten Island, Guillermo leaves to serve a new master, and Nadja and Lazslo revive their musical act.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Season 2 Ep. 8: Collaboration Preview | FX

THURSDAY

Blindspot (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "Existential Ennui"

When an op goes bad, the team must deal with a proverbial monster in their house before it can take them down one by one. Meanwhile, Director Weitz is forced into a tense game of psychological chess as Madeline Burke attempts to assess his loyalty and root out a potential mole at the FBI.

Video of Blindspot 5x03 Promo &quot;Existential Ennui&quot; (HD) Season 5 Episode 3 Promo

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 10PM - "The Toll of the Sea"

In an effort to save Hope, Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Maddie and Robb work to find a cure for Xander while Helen and the hybrids help restore order. Ted struggles to accept Ben's reality.

Video of Siren 3x10 Promo &quot;The Toll of the Sea&quot; (HD) Season Finale

FRIDAY

Space Force (Netflix), Friday - Season 1

The Vast of Night (Amazon Prime), Friday

Amazon picked this buzzy, period-set genre flick up on the film festival circuit. It's set in the 1950s and follows a switchboard operator and radio DJ who stumble upon a mysterious audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever.

Video of The Vast Of Night – Official Trailer | Prime Video

Harley Quinn (DC Universe), Friday - "Bachelorette"

The ninth episode of the second season of the DC Universe original animated series Harley Quinn, and the 22nd episode of the series overall.

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Virtual Magic, Psychic Worms, and Hank Klok"

Hosted by Dean Cain, Masters of Illusion features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Trigg Watson, Jeki Yoo, Lefty, Krystyn Lambert, Eric Jones, and Hans Klok.

Video of Masters of Illusion | Dial M For Masters | Season Trailer | The CW

SATURDAY

Lucy in the Sky (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.

Video of LUCY IN THE SKY | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight

Tomb Raider (SYFY), Saturday 9PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Hoping to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan.

Video of TOMB RAIDER - Official Trailer #1

SUNDAY

CBS Night at the Movies: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (CBS), Sunday 8PM

Killing Eve (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Are You Leading or Am I?"

SEASON FINALE: Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Video of Sneak Peek: End of Game | Killing Eve Sundays at 9pm | BBC America &amp; AMC

Snowpiercer (TNT), Sunday 9PM - "Access Is Power"

Layton descends into Snowpiercer's black market with Till, searching for both the killer and a valuable commodity for his revolution; Melanie stages a prize fight to distract the passengers from mounting class tension.

Video of Snowpiercer: An Avalanche Strikes Snowpiercer - Season 1, Episode 2 [CLIP] | TNT

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime), Sunday 10PM - "How It Is With Brothers"

Tiago and Lewis interrogate Diego; Adelaide warns Molly about her personal desires; Townsend learns of Kurt's surprising past; Peter Craft makes a decision about his marriage with Linda; Maria tracks down Mateo and pleads with him to come home.

Video of Next on Episode 5 | Penny Dreadful: City of Angels | SHOWTIME

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it, network listings.