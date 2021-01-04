TV THIS WEEK: American Gods returns; Marvel Legends; The Expanse; SYFY's The Movie Show

We're relatively light on big premieres this week, but thankfully Starz is going downright Biblical (sorry) to hold down the fort with Season 3 of American Gods finally making its debut.

Aside from that holy premiere, Amazon Prime is dropping a fresh episode of The Expanse's penultimate (and excellent) new season, and SYFY has a new installment in its puppet-tastic The Movie Show. CBS All Access is also loaded with big genre content this week, with new episodes of Stephen King adaptation The Stand and a new, far-flung future adventure for Star Trek: Discovery. If you're getting ramped up for the premiere of WandaVision next week, Disney+ has its new docu-series Marvel Studios: Legends to get you primed.

Digging deeper, CBS has a new MacGyver; NBC has new episodes of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist; and BBC America has a new episode of The Watch. On the movie front, Captain Marvel makes its basic cable debut on TBS; SYFY is showing the old-school Mortal Kombat; ABC has the Lion King remake; and Cinemax has the recent Natalie Portman flick Lucy in the Sky.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Expanse (Amazon Prime), Tuesday - "Tribes"

In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.

Video of The Expanse - 50 episodes in 50 seconds

The Movie Show (SYFY), Thursday 10PM - "The Movie Show Does Wingmen"

Deb and Wade discuss "Top Gun: Maverick"; Wade interviews wingmen.

Video of Pixar&#039;s Soul | The Movie Show | Episode 5 Top Moment | Thursdays 11/10c | SYFY

The Stand (CBS All Access), Thursday - "The House of the Dead"

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, CBS All Access's The Stand stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, and many more. The limited event series will also feature an all-new coda written by Stephen King.

Video of The Stand - A Battle Between Good And Evil

Marvel Studios: Legends (Disney+), Friday - "Episodes 1 and 2"

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Video of Next On Disney+ - January 2021 | Disney+ | Now Streaming

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "A Winter's Tale"

SEASON PREMIERE: An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful old deity looking to reclaim his lost glory.

Video of American Gods | Season 3 Official Trailer | STARZ

MONDAY

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Zoey's Extraordinary Return"

Zoey returns to the world after an extended time away and discovers that a lot has changed at work and in her personal life in her absence.

Video of First Look: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2

TUESDAY

The Lion King (ABC), Tuesday 8PM

Betrayed and exiled from his kingdom, lion cub Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back his royal destiny on the plains of the African savanna.

Video of The Lion King Official Trailer

Lucy in the Sky (Cinemax), Tuesday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.

Video of LUCY IN THE SKY | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight

WEDNESDAY

Mortal Kombat (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM

Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Video of Mortal Kombat (1995) - Enter Sub-Zero and Scorpion Scene (2/10) | Movieclips

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Outside"

After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of "Star Trek: Discovery" finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.

Video of Star Trek: Discovery | Finding The Good In Osyraa

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8PM - "Sin City Slasher"

Giant Nut runner up Witch Doctor faces off against Kraken; Vegas newcomer Jackpot rolls the dice against the veteran Ghost Raptor; and veteran flipper Hydra has a very big surprise in store.

Video of The 2020 Season of BattleBots premieres Thursday, December 3rd, 8PM on Discovery!

FRIDAY

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason"

Mac's meeting with Desi's parents goes sideways when her brother finds himself in trouble and desperately needs their help. Also, Russ and Matty must ask an old nemesis for assistance when their new recruitment candidate is kidnapped.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9PM - "Mysterious Mummies"

Examining mankind's fascination with the dead, from ancient civilizations to 20th-century empires, and the possible reasons for that focus.

SATURDAY

Hereditary (Showtime), Saturday 9PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited.

Video of Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24

SUNDAY

The Watch (BBC America), Sunday 8PM - "The What?"

The Watch must rob the city's most secretive and dangerous institution in a desperate effort to find the magical artifact known as Gawain.

Video of The Watch Season 1 Trailer Premieres January 3rd | BBC America

Captain Marvel (TNT), Sunday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Captain Marvel is an alien Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of a battle between her people and the Skrulls. With help from Nick Fury, she soon tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her powers to end the war.

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Captain Marvel - Trailer 2 Courtesy of Marvel Entertainment

