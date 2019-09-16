TV THIS WEEK: American Horror Story: 1984 premiere; Killjoys series finale; new FTWD

We have a big premiere, and a big finale, to kick off TV this week — along with plenty of new sci-fi to fill things in around the margins.

The latest season of FX's horror anthology American Horror Story premieres this week with the throwback slasher tale 1984. It looks to be a neon-soaked, bloody good time. SYFY is also bidding farewell to its cult hit space opera Killjoys for good, as the story of Dutch and her crew come to an end. If you're a fan of NBC's The Good Place the network has a special looking at where the series came from and where it's heading next. AMC also has a lot of its big genre shows new this week, led by Fear the Walking Dead and Preacher.

Digging deeper, there's a new Ghost Hunters, Pandora, The Outpost, and Two Sentence Horror Stories (filled with a few of the popular online shorts). If you're looking for a big ol' sci-fi flick, SYFY also has its network premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: Taizo"

A story of the past provides insight into the present evil that stalks the Terminal Islanders. Chester returns home to his family. Henry and Asako are faced with a difficult decision.

Video of &#039;Taizo&#039; Next On Ep. 206 | The Terror: Infamy

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Camp Redwood"

SEASON PREMIERE: In the summer of 1984, five friends escape Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is the past coming to haunt you.

Video of American Horror Story: 1984 | Season 9: Official Trailer [HD] | FX

The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM

A look at the comedy "The Good Place," featuring clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with the cast and creator Michael Schur.

Video of The Good Place Behind-the-Scenes Special (Promo)

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Last Dance"

SERIES FINALE: Dutch uses Khlyen to bait The Lady and finds herself in the midst of a final showdown.

Video of KILLJOYS | Series Finale: Sneak Peek | SYFY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Channel 5"

When Virginia makes a statement, Al responds in kind; facing dire circumstances, June leads the search for a new place to call home; with Grace's condition worsening, Morgan makes a tough call.

Video of Next On Fear the Walking Dead: Season 5, Episode 15

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Las Vegas National Finals Night 4"

For the first time in four years a winner will be crowned on the finale of "American Ninja Warrior." A select group of competitors move forward in the competition to face stage three which features seven daunting obstacles with three new to the course this year. The elite few who conquer stage three move on to stage four, a final climb up Mt. Midoriyama, which they must complete in thirty seconds or less.

Video of Who will win American Ninja Warrior? Find out right here!

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Places of Infamy"

The crew look into a recording studio in LA that is said to have a dark presence; The team visits a nunnery in Logan, Utah.

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: Taizo"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Lodge 49 (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Circles"

As the Lynx prepare for The Mystic Chords of Memory Dud's wound worsens. Blaise glimpses the past. Liz goes on a journey at Orbis.

Video of &#039;Circles&#039; Next On Ep. 206 | Lodge 49

TUESDAY

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Hurricane"

Ralen is on trial for his life after being accused of having sabotaged the Tereshkova. But even Jax has her doubts about Ralen's veracity when his wife arrives from Zatar to defend him.

Video of Pandora | Jax And Ralen Make A Hasty Retreat | The CW

Mysteries Decoded (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "The Bermuda Triangle"

A look at the Bermuda Triangle.

Video of Mysteries Decoded | The Bermuda Triangle Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Ghost Hunters: Access Granted (A&E), Wednesday 8PM - "School Spirit"

(Enhanced; updated.) Original founding member, Grant Wilson, returns with a new team of investigators. In their very first case, Grant is contacted by the principal of a century-old high school in Pocatello, Idaho that has long been rumored to be haunted. During her tenure, the principal has dismissed many of these rumors as mere urban legends.

Expedition Unknown (Discovery), Wednesday 9PM - "Hunt for the Chupacabra"

Josh Gates goes to Puerto Rico to track down a Chupacabra.

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 9PM - "There's Something in the Seminary"

Grant and the team travel to the nearly 200-year-old Madison Seminary in Madison, Ohio, to help an enterprising amateur ghost hunter who got more than he bargained for when he purchased the former women's psychiatric hospital. After witnessing aggressive paranormal activity and a sudden rise in fear and discord among his staff, the new owner is now afraid his popular ghost tours may no longer be safe for the public.

Video of Ghost Hunters: Haunted Graveyard Investigation (Season 1) | A&amp;E

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Camp Redwood"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Expedition Unknown (Discovery), Wednesday 10PM - "Lost Tomb of the Mummy"

Josh Gates looks for the Shangri-La at the Himalayans and Nepal.

THURSDAY

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 8PM - "The Lunatic and the Widow"

Steve and Amy travel to Chicago to investigate paranormal activity terrorizing employees and customers at a funeral home-turned tattoo parlor. Then, they investigate a home in Victor, New York, where Army veterans are terrified.

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Nothing Short of Heroic"

Garret runs into Talon, now a Prime Order captive as Gwynn's lost relation has a claim to the throne. Meanwhile, Janzo becomes desperate to find a plagueling cure. Lastly, a devastating Prime Order weapon is revealed.

Video of The Outpost | The Only Way Scene | The CW

The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Trilogy"

The lengths a mother will go to keep her "perfect" daughter home; a good Samaritan rethinks her decision on a dark and isolated road with a stranger in her car; and a biohacker taps into more than just the Internet. The Season 1 finale.

Video of Two Sentence Horror Stories | Three Final Nightmares - Season Finale Promo | The CW

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 10PM - "Rage"

Amy and Steve head to Lynchburg to help a former MMA fighter; Amy meets a spider woman who wants to latch on to a living person.

Treadstone First Look (USA), Thursday 10:30PM - "Treadstone Season 1 First Look"

A sneak peek to the first season of Treadstone.

Video of Treadstone | TRAILER: Series Premiere This Fall on USA Network USA Network on YouTube

FRIDAY

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Going Mental, Stretching the Money and Houdini on the Rope"

Cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers display their skills. Appearing: Chris Funk; Miss Katalin; Greg Frewin; Jibrizy; Simon Coronel and Shoot Ogawa; the Evasons; and Shaun Jay.

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Last Dance"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SATURDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Saturday 8PM - "Abductions & Encounters"

Featuring reports of encounters with strange beings and sightings of mysterious objects in the sky that have occurred throughout history. A 13th century book accounts of a creature descending from a flying craft over Bristol, England; the log from Christopher Columbus' first voyage to America contains a report of strange lights in the sky; medieval art pieces depict disc-shaped objects floating in the heavens; sightings of flying cigar-shaped crafts were reported during the Black Plague.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Extra Pulses: Enchanted Forest and the Titanic Museum"

In an enhanced episode, Zak and the crew investigate strange phenomena at an amusement park in Oregon. The guys then head to the Titanic Museum in Branson, Missouri, where employees believe the spirits of the shipwreck haunt the building.

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Channel 5"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Overture"

Masada is abuzz as the Messiah has finally arrived; the heroes mount one last assault in a desperate attempt to thwart the end of the world, but God uses every trick in His omniscient arsenal to divide them; Eugene gets out of prison.

Video of &#039;Overture&#039; Next On Ep. 409 | Preacher

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (SYFY), Sunday 9PM

In the 28th century, two special operatives (Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne) race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe.

Video of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Official Trailer - Teaser (2017) - Movie

*TV listing information via TV Guide and Zap2it.