TV THIS WEEK: Arrow and The Good Place series finales; Super Bowl LIV; Evil finale and more

A few of the best shows of the past several years are coming to a close this week, and there's also a little annual sports ball event (and its line-up of A-list trailers and commercials) if you're so inclined.
The Super Bowl hits this week, and even if you're not into football, there will be plenty of movie sneak peeks and geeky commercials to check out during the big game. The biggest story, though, are the finales: The CW's Arrow has its final episode, along with NBC's The Good Place. Digging a bit deeper, we also have some buzzy season finales, including CBS's Evil (which has already been renewed for a second season) and ABC's Emergence.
There's also plenty of other new stuff to go around, like Riverdale, Manifest, Black Lightning, Doctor Who, Charmed, The Outsider and a whole lot more.
Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.
HIGHLIGHTS
Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Fadeout"
SERIES FINALE: Felicity returns in the series finale.
Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "Killshot Part 2"
SEASON FINALE: Jo and Brooks are in danger, and Piper's determined to help. With Helen's mysterious plan nearly realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it's too late.
The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 8:30PM - "Whenever You're Ready"
SERIES FINALE: Various conversations occur between various groups of people.
Evil (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "Book 27"
SEASON FINALE: David, Kristen and Ben assess whether a pregnant woman is possessed when she claims one of the twins she's carrying is evil. Their investigation leads to a fertility clinic where they discover a connection to all of their encounters throughout the season. Also, Kristen questions one of her daughters' capacity for evil upon realizing that she also used that fertility clinic.
Super Bowl LIV (Fox), Sunday 6:30PM - "San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs"
The champion of the NFL's 100th season will be determined as the Chiefs and 49ers clash in the Super Bowl in Miami. Kansas City knocked off Tennessee to advance to its first Super Bowl in 50 years. San Francisco seeks its first title since 1995. And if you're not into the sports ball, there will be plenty of cool genre trailers and commercials along the way.
MONDAY
Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two"
Jefferson, Anissa, and Jennifer discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile, Lynn does the unthinkable.
Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Black Box"
Michaela is pushed into the midst of a high-stakes bank robbery perpetrated by a mystery assailant. As Ben and TJ piece together an arcane set of mythological clues, Adrian draws Olive further into the world of the Believers.
Beyond the Unknown (Travel), Monday 10PM - "Mothman, Al Capone and Mary Celeste"
Don Wildman reveals the truth behind an insect-like monster; recounts the tale of the spirit that haunted mobster Al Capone; and investigates a ghostly ship found adrift on the high seas.
TUESDAY
Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye (The CW), Tuesday 8PM
Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Stephen Amell and the cast of Arrow and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz.
Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Fadeout"
See more in our "Highlights" section above.
Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "Killshot Part 2"
See more in our "Highlights" section above.
Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "The Roswell Incident - Part II"
Hynek and Quinn close in on a culprit and finally learn the truth about what happened in Roswell.
Miracle Workers (TBS), Tuesday 10:30PM - "Graduation"
Al pursues her education, while Prince Chauncley tries to live up to his father's expectations.
WEDNESDAY
Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show"
Determined to give Frank a second chance, Archie gives him a job at Andrew's Construction. Betty channels her energy into taking Bret down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica and Cheryl team up for an unlikely business venture. Finally, Kevin's date with a new suitor takes a strange and unexpected turn.
Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Lady of Larkspur Lane"
While Nancy and the Drew Crew follow up on the latest Lucy Sable lead, they also work to uncover who tried to kill Ryan, leading them to a startling revelation.
The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "The Mountain of Ghosts"
Alice and Eliot go for a hike while Fen gets a haircut.
Vikings (History), Wednesday 10PM - "Resurrection"
In Iceland, Ubbe and Torvi finally meet a mysterious wanderer. Bjorn is forced to re-think who his enemies are when Erik returns from a scouting mission with worrying information. Bjorn will need allies, but he may not be able to convince his old foe, King Harald, to join forces in the face of the new threat. Ivar is reunited with someone close to him.
THURSDAY
Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "The Gamblers"
Sam and Dean press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.
The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 8:30PM - "Whenever You're Ready"
See more in our "Highlights" section above.
Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "What Cupid Problem?"
After learning that Josie, Lizzie and Alaric are in trouble, Hope leads the charge to save them. Meanwhile, Landon seizes the chance to keep an eye on the latest monster in town in order to prove himself useful. Elsewhere, MG's attempt at a perfect first date with Kym takes a disastrous turn when Hope enlists his help in her plan.
Evil (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "Book 27"
See more in our "Highlights" section above.
FRIDAY
Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Dance Like No One Is Witching"
When Harry comes down with a mysterious illness, Macy, Mel and Abigael must work together to save his life; Jordan and Maggie embark on a dangerous mission in New Orleans.
Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "Alien Encounters"
Reports of encounters with strange beings and UFO sightings have occurred throughout history; a 13th-century book includes an account of a creature descending from a craft; Christopher Columbus' log contains a report of strange lights in the sky.
SATURDAY
Ancient Aliens: Secret Files (History), Saturday 8PM - "Earth Station Egypt"
Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos explores the latest scientific discoveries at some of the world's most ancient places to find evidence that extraterrestrials visited Egypt in the distant past; enhanced.
Alita: Battle Angel (HBO), Saturday 8PM
NETWORK PREMIERE: Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor's clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past.
Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America), Saturday 9PM - "South America"
The most species-rich continent on Earth; in the Andes, pumas hunt guanaco while rarely seen bears search for mini avocados; in the Amazon, poison dart frogs care for their babies, colorful macaws eat clay and birds make death-defying flights.
SUNDAY
Super Bowl LIV (Fox), Sunday 6:30PM - "San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs"
See more in our "Highlights" section above.
Doctor Who (BBC America), Sunday 8PM - "Praxeus"
A Time Lord travels through the universe and time.
The Outsider (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Tear-Drinker"
After returning from an eye-opening trip to New York, Holly searches for clues at several locations connected to the Dayton case; Jeannie finds herself shaken by an unnerving incident at work and delivers an ominous warning to Ralph.
*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it.