TV THIS WEEK: Arrow and The Good Place series finales; Super Bowl LIV; Evil finale and more

A few of the best shows of the past several years are coming to a close this week, and there's also a little annual sports ball event (and its line-up of A-list trailers and commercials) if you're so inclined.

The Super Bowl hits this week, and even if you're not into football, there will be plenty of movie sneak peeks and geeky commercials to check out during the big game. The biggest story, though, are the finales: The CW's Arrow has its final episode, along with NBC's The Good Place. Digging a bit deeper, we also have some buzzy season finales, including CBS's Evil (which has already been renewed for a second season) and ABC's Emergence.

There's also plenty of other new stuff to go around, like Riverdale, Manifest, Black Lightning, Doctor Who, Charmed, The Outsider and a whole lot more.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Fadeout"

SERIES FINALE: Felicity returns in the series finale.

Video of Crisis on Infinite Earths | End Of An Era | The CW

Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "Killshot Part 2"

SEASON FINALE: Jo and Brooks are in danger, and Piper's determined to help. With Helen's mysterious plan nearly realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it's too late.

Video of Brooks Gives Himself Up To The FBI - Emergence

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 8:30PM - "Whenever You're Ready"

SERIES FINALE: Various conversations occur between various groups of people.

Video of The Good Place: Series Finale Sneak Peek

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "Book 27"

SEASON FINALE: David, Kristen and Ben assess whether a pregnant woman is possessed when she claims one of the twins she's carrying is evil. Their investigation leads to a fertility clinic where they discover a connection to all of their encounters throughout the season. Also, Kristen questions one of her daughters' capacity for evil upon realizing that she also used that fertility clinic.

Video of The Cast Of Evil Are So Close They Can Finish Each Other&#039;s Sentences

Super Bowl LIV (Fox), Sunday 6:30PM - "San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs"

The champion of the NFL's 100th season will be determined as the Chiefs and 49ers clash in the Super Bowl in Miami. Kansas City knocked off Tennessee to advance to its first Super Bowl in 50 years. San Francisco seeks its first title since 1995. And if you're not into the sports ball, there will be plenty of cool genre trailers and commercials along the way.

Video of Super Bowl LIV FULL Game Preview

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two"

Jefferson, Anissa, and Jennifer discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile, Lynn does the unthinkable.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 3 Episode 11 | The Book Of Markovia: Chapter Two Promo | The CW

Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Black Box"

Michaela is pushed into the midst of a high-stakes bank robbery perpetrated by a mystery assailant. As Ben and TJ piece together an arcane set of mythological clues, Adrian draws Olive further into the world of the Believers.

Video of Manifest 2x04 Promo &quot;Black Box&quot; (HD)

Beyond the Unknown (Travel), Monday 10PM - "Mothman, Al Capone and Mary Celeste"

Don Wildman reveals the truth behind an insect-like monster; recounts the tale of the spirit that haunted mobster Al Capone; and investigates a ghostly ship found adrift on the high seas.

TUESDAY

Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye (The CW), Tuesday 8PM

Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Stephen Amell and the cast of Arrow and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz.

Video of Arrow | Hitting The Bullseye Promo | The CW

Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Fadeout"

Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "Killshot Part 2"

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "The Roswell Incident - Part II"

Hynek and Quinn close in on a culprit and finally learn the truth about what happened in Roswell.

Video of Project Blue Book: ROSWELL COVER-UP EXPOSED (Season 2) | History

Miracle Workers (TBS), Tuesday 10:30PM - "Graduation"

Al pursues her education, while Prince Chauncley tries to live up to his father's expectations.

Video of Daniel Radcliffe &amp; Steve Buscemi Are In The Dark Ages | Official Trailer | TBS TBS on YouTube

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show"

Determined to give Frank a second chance, Archie gives him a job at Andrew's Construction. Betty channels her energy into taking Bret down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica and Cheryl team up for an unlikely business venture. Finally, Kevin's date with a new suitor takes a strange and unexpected turn.

Video of Riverdale | Season 4 Episode 11 | Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show Promo | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Lady of Larkspur Lane"

While Nancy and the Drew Crew follow up on the latest Lucy Sable lead, they also work to uncover who tried to kill Ryan, leading them to a startling revelation.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 1 Episode 12 | The Lady Of Larkspur Lane Promo | The CW

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "The Mountain of Ghosts"

Alice and Eliot go for a hike while Fen gets a haircut.

Video of THE MAGICIANS | Season 5 Episode 3 Sneak Peek: The Group Celebrates King Margo | SYFY

Vikings (History), Wednesday 10PM - "Resurrection"

In Iceland, Ubbe and Torvi finally meet a mysterious wanderer. Bjorn is forced to re-think who his enemies are when Erik returns from a scouting mission with worrying information. Bjorn will need allies, but he may not be able to convince his old foe, King Harald, to join forces in the face of the new threat. Ivar is reunited with someone close to him.

Video of Vikings 6x09 Trailer Season 6 Episode 9 Promo/Preview [HD] &quot;Resurrection&quot;

THURSDAY

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "The Gamblers"

Sam and Dean press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.

Video of Supernatural | Season 15 Episode 10 | The Heroes&#039; Journey Promo | The CW

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 8:30PM - "Whenever You're Ready"

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "What Cupid Problem?"

After learning that Josie, Lizzie and Alaric are in trouble, Hope leads the charge to save them. Meanwhile, Landon seizes the chance to keep an eye on the latest monster in town in order to prove himself useful. Elsewhere, MG's attempt at a perfect first date with Kym takes a disastrous turn when Hope enlists his help in her plan.

Video of Legacies | Season 2 Episode 11 | What Cupid Problem? Promo | The CW

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "Book 27"

FRIDAY

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Dance Like No One Is Witching"

When Harry comes down with a mysterious illness, Macy, Mel and Abigael must work together to save his life; Jordan and Maggie embark on a dangerous mission in New Orleans.

Video of Charmed | Season 2 Episode 11 | Dance Like No One Is Witching Promo | The CW

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "Alien Encounters"

Reports of encounters with strange beings and UFO sightings have occurred throughout history; a 13th-century book includes an account of a creature descending from a craft; Christopher Columbus' log contains a report of strange lights in the sky.

SATURDAY

Ancient Aliens: Secret Files (History), Saturday 8PM - "Earth Station Egypt"

Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos explores the latest scientific discoveries at some of the world's most ancient places to find evidence that extraterrestrials visited Egypt in the distant past; enhanced.

Alita: Battle Angel (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor's clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past.

Video of ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL | OFFICIAL HD TRAILER #3 | 2019

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America), Saturday 9PM - "South America"

The most species-rich continent on Earth; in the Andes, pumas hunt guanaco while rarely seen bears search for mini avocados; in the Amazon, poison dart frogs care for their babies, colorful macaws eat clay and birds make death-defying flights.

SUNDAY

Super Bowl LIV (Fox), Sunday 6:30PM - "San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs"

Doctor Who (BBC America), Sunday 8PM - "Praxeus"

A Time Lord travels through the universe and time.

Video of Three Words for This Season | Doctor Who | Sundays at 8/7c | BBC America

The Outsider (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Tear-Drinker"

After returning from an eye-opening trip to New York, Holly searches for clues at several locations connected to the Dayton case; Jeannie finds herself shaken by an unnerving incident at work and delivers an ominous warning to Ralph.

Video of The Outsider: Analyzing Holly Gibney Featurette | HBO

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it.