TV THIS WEEK: Artemis Fowl hits Disney+; new Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Stargirl and more

There's some fresh superhero and comic book fare on TV this week from Marvel and DC, but the big story is a Disney blockbuster skipping the theater and heading straight to streaming.

Disney's Artemis Fowl, originally scheduled for a theatrical opening before being bumped to a streaming exclusive in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, makes its debut on Disney+ this week. The film is an adaptation of Eoin Colfer's book, with a magical, Men in Black-for-kids kinda vibe.

The CW has several new episodes this week, led by new teen-centric super-show Stargirl, the alien drama Roswell, New Mexico, and apocalyptic thriller The 100. ABC has a new installment of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s final season, Showtime has a new Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, TNT has a new Snowpiercer, and DC Universe has a new Harley Quinn.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Wildcat"

After realizing that she needs the extra help, Courtney sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America – starting with Yolanda. Elsewhere, Pat's suspicion is piqued after a bizarre conversation with one of the town's residents.

Video of DC&#039;s Stargirl | Season 1 Episode 4 | Wildcat Promo | The CW

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Alien Commies From the Future"

A surprise leap forward in time has stranded Enoch in 1931 and landed the team in yet another unfamiliar decade. Now, in order to stop the chronicoms from launching their newest future-dismantling plan, the agents will have to infiltrate one of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s most secure bases. They won't be able to succeed without help from a familiar face or two.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD 7x03 Promo &quot;Alien Commies from the Future!&quot; (HD) Season 7 Episode 3 Promo

Artemis Fowl (Disney+), Friday

Based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, Artemis Fowl is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared.

Video of Disney’s Artemis Fowl | Official Trailer

Harley Quinn Season 2 (DC Universe) - "A Fight Worth Fighting For"

In order to defeat Psycho's army, Harley & Joker need to track down Fables' storybook with the Justice League inside.

Video of Get to Know Darkseid | Harley Quinn Season 2 | DC Universe

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime), Sunday 10PM - "Hide and Seek"

Lewis confronts Townsend in his office; Tiago interrogates Adelaide; Rio begs Mateo to forget his old family and embrace her and the Pachucos; Peter visits Linda at the asylum, only to find her ready for war.

Video of Next on Episode 7 | Penny Dreadful: City of Angels | SHOWTIME

MONDAY

The Titan Games (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Central Regional Finals"

Finals from the Central Division, where the winner moves on to face a pro Titan on Mt. Olympus in the consummate athletic test. Dwayne Johnson hosts, with boxer Claressa Shields and ex-NFL lineman Joe Thomas serving as pro Titans.

Video of Mount Olympus: Titan Joe Thomas vs. Kaleb Redden - The Titan Games

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Vampire Hunt"

In Bulgaria, Don uncovers new evidence of vampires. He joins a vampire hunt and looks for clues in a dangerous cave. In Hungary, he meets with a witch who links vampires to witchcraft and visits a jail that held the most famous vampire: Dracula.

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 9PM - "Crash Into Me"

As the town prepares for CrashCon, Liz and Max attempt to piece together who may be behind a potentially deadly plan targeting the festival. Elsewhere, Maria and Isobel take drastic measure to learn more about the night Mimi disappeared, while Michael is forced to do someone else's bidding.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Season 2 Episode 12 | Crash Into Me Promo | The CW

Creepshow (Shudder), Monday 10PM - "Skincrawlers; On the Silver Waters of Lake Champlain"

A doctor discovers a solution for weight loss; Rose believes she has found Champ, the legendary monster of Lake Champlain, but the real monster may still be out there.

Video of Creepshow (2019) - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Series

TUESDAY

Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Wildcat"

WEDNESDAY

The 100 (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Hesperides"

Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke's missing people.

Video of The 100 | Season 7 Episode 4 | Hesperides Promo | The CW

Ultimate Tag (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Every Second Counts"

The contestants come packed with skill and heart, but it will take confidence to outrun the Taggers and their jaw-dropping skills. The NFL's Watt brothers (J.J., T.J. and Derek) host.

Video of Preview: Make Your Tag Experience Even Bigger | Season 1 | ULTIMATE TAG

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Alien Commies From the Future"

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Theatre Des Vampires"

The vampires try to survive without Guillermo, while they prepare to attend the most exclusive event on the vampiric social calendar.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Even Vampire Roommates Suck | FX

THURSDAY

Blindspot (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "Head Games"

When Jane is shot and Weller is kidnapped, the team must fight to save both of their lives while maintaining the secrecy of their hidden base; Weller is haunted by some dark ghosts from Blindspot's past.

Video of Blindspot 5x05 Promo &quot;Head Games&quot; (HD) Season 5 Episode 5 Promo

FRIDAY

Artemis Fowl (Disney Plus), Friday

Harley Quinn Season 2: "A Fight Worth Fighting For"

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Crossbow Roulette and Magic Just for the Funovits"

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Michael Turco, Hans Klok, Chipper Lowell, Angela Funovits and Ben Blaque.

Video of Masters of Illusion | Dial M For Masters | Season Trailer | The CW

SATURDAY

This is a pretty light night. SYFY is showing a mini-Jurassic Park marathon, FX has X-Men: Apocalypse and Pacific Rim: Uprising, Cinemax has a mini-SAW marathon, and that's pretty much it. Of course, you could also finish up bingeing any recent streaming drops like Space Force, as well.

Video of Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) - Giant Monsters Attack Japan Scene (7/10) | Movieclips

SUNDAY

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime), Sunday 10PM - "Hide and Seek"

Snowpiercer (TNT), Sunday 9PM - "Justice Never Boarded"

Tensions between Third Class and First Class are boiling as Melanie stages the trial of the Snowpiercer killer; Third Class threatens a work stoppage, demanding representation on the jury; Melanie makes a fateful decision about which side to favor.

Video of Snowpiercer: Layton Makes a Troubling Discovery - Season 1, Episode 3 [Clip] | TNT

Weird Earth (Weather), Sunday 9PM - "Breathing Forests and Fizzing Fireballs"

A huge fizzing fireball is filmed crashing through a farmer's field; a forest that seems to be breathing; a mysterious horizontal cloud puzzles Japanese airplane passengers.

