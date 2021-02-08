TV THIS WEEK: Black Lightning; Clarice; Resident Alien; WandaVision; Are You Afraid of the Dark?

It's a big one for horror premieres with two spine-tingling new shows getting off the ground this week. We also have the return of one of The CW's favorite superheroes, a few new SYFY shows, and more.

On the premiere side, CBS's The Silence of the Lambs sequel Clarice premieres, along with the second season of Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival. This week also brings the season premiere of The CW's Black Lightning, which joins a growing batch of show returns on the network (Batwoman, Riverdale, etc.). At SYFY, we have a new alien-among-us episode of the hit Resident Alien, plus the Alan Tudyk-led animated series Devil May Care.

On streaming, there is of course a fresh episode of WandaVision and a new installment in Hulu's horror anthology Into the Dark. CBS All Access also has a coda episode of the Stephen King miniseries The Stand.

Digging deeper, TNT has a new Snowpiercer, STARZ has a new American Gods, and BBC America has a new The Watch. There are also some cool movies on the dial this week, with recent horror hit The Rental hitting Showtime; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse breaking through at FX; and classics like Constantine and Enemy of the State on SYFY.

HIGHLIGHTS

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One"

SEASON PREMIERE: Jefferson Pierce is still mourning the death of his long-time friend, Detective Henderson; Gambi is presented with an interesting opportunity; Lynn and Jefferson continue to clash.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Secrets"

Harry tries to keep his secret; Asta faces face her past.

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "The Silence Is Over"

SERIES PREMIERE: A year after rescuing Catherine Martin from the horror of Buffalo Bill's basement, FBI Agent Clarice Starling gets an urgent assignment to join the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, VICAP, in the investigation of three serial killings.

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 6"

The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows (Nick), Friday 8 p.m. - "The Tale of the Haunted Wood"

SERIES PREMIERE: Five kids investigate the disappearance of their friend, the leader of The Midnight Society, whose fate may be tied to a curse that haunts their seaside town.

MONDAY

Venom (FX), Monday 8 p.m.

Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating.

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One"

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "A Great Odyssey"

Melanie embarks on her most dangerous mission yet, while Layton reckons on his personal choices.

Constantine (SYFY), Monday 9 p.m.

A man (Keanu Reeves) who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman (Rachel Weisz) investigate her twin sister's mysterious death.

TUESDAY

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "El Muerto"

A young girl has to hang out at the morgue as her mother works, but finds herself the target of a terrifying ghost.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Reckoning"

Simon wrestles with his future at SPRQ Point after calling out racial bias at the company; Mo and Max pitch a new investor for their business venture.

Fright Night (TMCX), Tuesday 8 p.m.

A high-school student (Anton Yelchin) suspects that his charismatic new neighbor (Colin Farrell) is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself.

WEDNESDAY

Escape Room (FXX), Wednesday 7 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that's part of a sadistic game of life or death.

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Eighty: Purgatory"

After spending seven years away from Riverdale, Archie returns to find the town is on the verge of becoming a ghost town; when Toni catches him up on what's been going on, Archie reaches out to the rest of the gang to return home.

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Fate of the Buried Treasure"

Nancy and the Drew Crew race against the clock to find a way to destroy the Aglaeca before she can destroy them; Ace reaches out to Carson for a favor.

BattleBots: Mega Fights (Science), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Fight for Survival!"

Copperhead and Black Dragon engage in all-out war for a high tournament seed, and all the bots must now fight for survival. Every battle has championship consequences with the winners moving on and the losers powering down for good.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Secrets"

THURSDAY

The Stand (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Coda: Frannie in the Well"

The Stand is Stephen King's apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), the Dark Man.

Enemy of the State (SYFY), Thursday 8 p.m.

A former NSA operative (Gene Hackman) aids the innocent victim (Will Smith) of a politically motivated assassination cover-up.

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Qualify! Or Wave Goodbye!"

The World Championship qualifiers reach their climax, with Hydra facing Uppercut and Whiplash against Valkyrie in two ferocious final battles. Only then can the top 32 finalists finally be revealed. Who will be top seed and who will be out?

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Hold on Tight"

The Super Squad bands together after the Necromancer's next move unleashes more than anyone bargained for; a run-in with Ethan reminds Josie why she doesn't trust herself with magic.

Video of Legacies | Season 3 Episode 4 | Hold On Tight Promo | The CW

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "The Silence Is Over"

FRIDAY

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 6"

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows (Nick), Friday 8 p.m. - "The Tale of the Haunted Wood"

Into the Dark (Hulu), Friday - "Tentacles"

How well do you know the one you love?

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8 p.m. - "SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini"

Mac and team rush to help when Matty's former mentor, Ian Cain, and his embassy staff come down with a deadly, mysterious illness; Taylor and Bozer work with Jerry Ortega to infiltrate a Codex cell.

SATURDAY

Avengers: Endgame (TNT), Saturday 7 p.m.

The remaining Avengers must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos, the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

The Rental (Showtime), Saturday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister.

Devil May Care (SYFY), Saturday 11 p.m. - "The Influencer"

The denizens of hell get addicted to McKinley's viral videos, and nothing will ever be the same.

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes"

As Batwoman attempts to fight the proliferation of Snake Bite through Gotham, a random encounter forces her to revisit her painful past; Ryan Wilder is determined to ensure others like her don't go unnoticed.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Diary Queen"

Bart finds his old teacher's diary and learns a surprising secret; Lisa discovers an even bigger surprise.

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Sister Rising"

An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful old deity looking to reclaim his lost glory.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (FX), Sunday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Bitten by a radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. He must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes.

The Watch (BBC America), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Better to Light a Candle"

Carcer's got everything he needs to control the Noble Dragon and destroy Ankh-Morpork; The Watch must step up and save the city from annihilation.

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Triage"

The gang must come to terms with their romantic relationships as they face the greatest sacrifice of their lives.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Boy's Best Friend"

Brian bonds with the son of his new girlfriend; Peter, Quagmire and Cleveland take a joy ride in Joe's new classic corvette.

