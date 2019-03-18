TV THIS WEEK: Black Lightning finale, Bane comes to Gotham, Into the Badlands and more

From a classic Batman villain to a small screen take on Lex Luthor, this week is loaded with big surprises for genre TV fans. Oh, and don't forget the people who wear zombie skin. They're still wandering around, too.

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega"

SEASON FINALE: Lynn goes head to head with Dr. Jace once and for all. Meanwhile, Gambi risks his life to save Jennifer. Lastly, Tobias makes a major move to cripple Freeland and kill Black Lightning, requiring the superhero family to step up like never before.

Gotham (Fox), Thursday 8PM - "I Am Bane"

On the precipice of Gotham's reunification, Gordon and Bruce face a newly transformed Eduardo, and discover the real mastermind behind the city's current chaos. Meanwhile, a pregnant Barbara turns to Lee for help.

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "The House of L"

In the wake of Lex Luthor's return, flashbacks show what he's been doing for the last two years and how his secret machinations and plans have affected Supergirl and Lena.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The Calm Before"

The fair at the Kingdom is underway, with all four communities coming together in celebration for the first time in years; while some pacts are renewed, other deals will come at a much steeper price.

Into the Badlands (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Chamber of the Scorpion"

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: Sunny and Bajie face off with Pilgrim, who lays out his deadly plan for the Badlands; The Widow finds common ground with the Master.

MONDAY

Arrow (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Star City 2040"

Mia and William venture into the Glades on a dangerous mission. There they run into Dinah, Roy and Zoe who deliver some devastating news. The flash forwards share highlights from Mia's childhood with Felicity.

Shadowhunters (Freeform), Monday 8PM - "A Kiss From a Rose"

Isabelle asks Alec for help. Magnus asks Lorenzo for a favor. Jace takes Clary on a date.

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega"

Paranormal 911 (Travel), Monday 9PM - "The Voice"

An EMT responds to a call in a home that contains a creepy collection of mannequins, a first responder questions her sanity after hearing the voice of a dead woman and a police officer investigates strange goings-on in an elderly woman's attic.

Haunted Hospitals (Travel), Monday 10PM - "The Wailing Walls"

A young woman discovers a long-term care facility is home to the ghosts of former patients, an EMT is terrified by the paranormal activity she witnesses at an abandoned hospital and a nurse encounters an angel of death at her new job.

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Time Bomb"

Team Flash finds out that a suburban mom named Vickie Bolen is in danger and they race to save her. Upon meeting her, they discover she's a meta-human who is hiding her abilities from her family. Barry encourages Vickie to share her secret with her family, which makes Nora realize she needs to come clean with her parents about Thawne.

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Songs About Texas"

Max and Michael travel to Texas to visit a faith healer, who may be able to shed some light on the alien symbol Max has been researching. Meanwhile, Maria and Liz pay a visit to the same faith healer in hopes of finding a cure for Maria's ailing mother. Elsewhere, Alex and Kyle look into what Sargant Manes may be hiding.

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Fifty-One: BIG FUN"

Rehearsals for this year's musical, "Heathers: The Musical," get underway, and Cheryl, as queen bee Heather Chandler, channels her own HBIC to deal with a recent fallout. Meanwhile, Betty grows increasingly annoyed by Evelyn's involvement with the musical—as well as the lives of her friends. Elsewhere, Veronica learns some devastating news about her family, and Archie and Josie make a decision about their future. Lastly, Jughead makes a surprising move against Gladys.

Beyond the Unknown (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "Loch Ness Monster, Ufo Conspiracy and Houdini's Ghostbuster"

Don Wildman examines the search for Scotland's elusive Loch Ness Monster, a UFO sighting during a NASA mission and the battle between the great Harry Houdini and a fraudster medium.

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "The Serpent"

Quentin eats a quesadilla. Kady and Zelda share a smoke.

Deadly Class (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Sink With California"

The heroes raid Chester manor, while across town Lin runs with his daughter from El Diablo.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Mrs. & Mr. Trowbridge"

Will and Frankie head to Paris where they must grudgingly pose as a married couple to infiltrate a wedding and capture a genocidal Romanian general.

THURSDAY

Gotham (Fox), Thursday 8PM - "I Am Bane"

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Don't Go In The Woods"

Sam and Dean are baffled when they come up against a monster they have never heard of before. Jack does his best to impress a new group of friends.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "I'll Tell You a Story"

When the fallout of Hope's actions leaves her and Landon on the outs, she turns to Lizzie for help making things right. Meanwhile, Landon uncovers secrets about his past, while Josie looks into a secret that Alaric has been keeping.

The Orville (Fox), Thursday 9PM - "Lasting Impressions"

The Orville crew members open a time capsule from 2015.

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "Alien Craftsmen"

(Enhanced; 4-hour episode.) Many of the architectural marvels of the ancient world bear striking similarities to one another, even though they were built by civilizations that were separated by thousands of miles and are believed to have had no contact with one another. The Giza pyramid complex in Egypt and the Avenue of the Dead in Mexico contain pyramids that are aligned with the constellation of Orion's belt, for example. Included: whether such sites were designed by alien architects.

Blindspot (NBC), Friday 8PM - "The One Where Jane Visits an Old Friend"

The FBI is hot on Madeline's heels as Jane seeks help from a familiar enemy.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Friday 9PM - "Historic Hauntings"

Zak and the crew travel to Iowa to investigate a tall, dark entity who terrorizes guests at a historic manor. Then the guys head to Oregon to visit an old inn riddled with aggressive negative energy, apparitions and a vampire-like creature.

SATURDAY

The Meg (HBO), Saturday 8PM

PREMIERE: A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat — a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Binion's Hotel and Casino"

Zak and the crew investigate two historic hotels inside an infamous Las Vegas casino with a dark and violent history; the long-abandoned hotels, sealed off and left frozen in time, have created a paranormal pressure cooker just waiting to explode.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "Return to Sender"

When a package mistakenly shows up on Miles' doorstep, his search for its importance leads him to a couple grieving the loss of their daughter; Miles, Cara and Rakesh reunite with John Dove, Miles' first friend suggestion.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Bart vs. Itchy & Scratchy"

Krusty releases an all-female reboot of "Itchy and Scratchy", so Bart and his friends decide to boycott the show.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9PM - "You Can't Handle the Booth"

The Griffins provide DVD commentary on a recent episode and reveal never-before-told drama between Peter and Lois.

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "The House of L"

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Memento Mori"

Macy is not able to trust herself due to her memory lapses, so she asks Harry and Charity for help; Macy starts to piece things together and is eager to share her vision with her sisters; Mel and Maggie turn to an unexpected source for help.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The Calm Before"

Into the Badlands (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Chamber of the Scorpion"

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "Muninn"

As he is tracked by Mr. World, Shadow makes his way to Cairo, thanks to a ride from Sam Black Crow; Mr. Wednesday slyly gains Laura's help in forging an alliance with a powerful god.

