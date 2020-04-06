TV THIS WEEK: Crisis redux, Quibi, LEGO Masters goes Star Wars, new Harley Quinn and Westworld

With most of The CW's schedule taking a hiatus during the pandemic, the network has pulled out the big guns to fill some dead air. That's right — the Crisis on Infinite Earths is about to reignite the war for the multiverse. There's also plenty more to watch, from Harley Quinn undercover to the launch of Quibi to some geek-tastic LEGO competitions.

The CW has laid out the Crisis crossover, which played out over five hours earlier this season, and will give it a redux this week for fans looking for some high-stakes sci-fi adventure to disappear into during prime time. The new streaming service Quibi is also launching this week, and there are a few genre-friendly projects worth checking out. HBO has a new Westworld, DC Universe has a new Harley Quinn, and NBC has a new Manifest. Meanwhile, SYFY has a new Vagrant Queen, plus a throwback marathon of Wynonna Earp's first season (complete with some commentary and fun from the cast and crew).

Plus plenty more: HBO has a new Plot Against America, The CW has a new Nancy Drew and Roswell, New Mexico, and Netflix is debuting its new family-friendly magical wrestling flick The Main Event. Check out our full rundown for the week below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One"

The Monitor sends Harbinger (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) to gather the worlds' greatest heroes — Supergirl, the Flash, Green Arrow, Batwoman, White Canary, the Atom and Superman — in preparation for the impending Crisis. With their worlds in imminent danger, the superheroes suit up for battle while J'onn and Alex recruit Lena to help them find a way to save the people of Earth-38.

Video of The Flash | Season 6 Episode 9 | Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three Scene | The CW

Most Dangerous Game (Quibi), Monday

Staying alive comes at a price. Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz. Most Dangerous Game.

Video of Most Dangerous Game | Teaser | Quibi

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Star Wars"

In an epic Star Wars-themed episode, Will Arnett and guests BB-8, C-3PO, and R2-D2 challenge the remaining contestants to build their own droids and replicate iconic scenes inspired by the beloved film franchise. Only the builds that evoke the most visual creativity and attention to detail will impress the judges enough to move forward.

Video of Preview: Grab Your LEGO-sabers For And Blast Into Light Speed | Season 1 Ep. 9 | LEGO MASTERS

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Thursday, 6 a.m. until 7PM - "#TBT Marathon"

Season 1 marathon with Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Varun Saranga, and creator Emily Andras. They'll all be hanging out on-air from their homes, reminiscing on their audition process, sharing fun easter eggs, and dissecting all those love triangles.

Video of Wynonna Earp Season 1 Marathon on SYFY

Harley Quinn (DC Universe), Friday - "Riddle U"

Harley and Ivy go undercover as college students to take down the Riddler, who is the new dean of a local university.

Video of Harley Quinn and Her Team of Super Villains

Westworld (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 5"

Westworld isn't your typical amusement park. Intended for rich vacationers, the futuristic park — which is looked after by robotic \"hosts\" — allows its visitors to live out their fantasies through artificial consciousness.

Video of Westworld: Creating Westworld&#039;s Reality - Behind the Scenes of Season 3 Episode 3 | HBO HBO on YouTube

MONDAY

Most Dangerous Game (Quibi), Monday

Survive (Quibi), Monday

There's only one rule when you're fighting for your life. Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins. Survive.

Video of Survive | Official Teaser | Quibi

Murder House Flip (Quibi), Monday

A house-flipping renovation show focused on homes that have been used in real-life murders. Yeah, it's peak reality TV.

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 8PM - "What If God Was One of Us?"

On the verge of a breakthrough in her quest to save Max, Liz turns to Kyle for one last favor that could potentially land him in hot water. Meanwhile, Michael and Alex's investigation into Nora leads them to a farm, where they meet a historian named Forrest. Elsewhere, Cameron confronts Jesse Manes about her sister's whereabouts, and Isobel uses her powers for good.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Season 2 Episode 1 | Liz And Isobel Talk At The Funeral Scene | The CW

The Plot Against America (HBO), Monday 8PM - "Part 4"

Evelyn and Bengelsdorf receive an invitation from Mrs. Lindbergh to a state dinner for Nazi Germany's foreign minister, as Evelyn makes Sandy the face of the youth assimilation program. Back from war, Alvin takes a job at his uncle's warehouse. Philip is traumatized by a death in the neighborhood.

Video of The Plot Against America: Script to Screen (Episode 3 Bonus Clip) | HBO

Manifest (NBC), Monday 9PM - "Icing Conditions"

Michaela and Ben put everything on the line to attempt a daring rescue. As the final hours of Zeke's life approach, Saanvi and Vance make a last-ditch effort to appeal to the Major, who may be the only person who can save him from his Death Date.

Video of Manifest 2x13 All Sneak Peeks &quot;Icing Conditions&quot; (HD) Season Finale

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC), Monday 9:15PM - "Cave of Kelpius"

The Milkman leads the gang underground; the players come together while Peter and Simone grapple with their feelings for each other; Janice meets someone who gives her an unexpected clue.

Video of &#039;Cave of Kelpius&#039; Next On Ep. 107 | Dispatches From Elsewhere

TUESDAY

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One"

Batwoman (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two"

The group uses Ray's invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. The Monitor sends Iris, Clark, and Lois in search of a mysterious Kryptonian, while Kate and Kara head out to find Bruce Wayne. In addition, Mia challenges Sara, Rory discovers a hidden talent, and Lex Luthor returns.

WEDNESDAY

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 8PM - "Terror Town Parts 1 & 2"

The remote mining town of Clifton, Ariz., has been trapped in a devastating cycle of violence, mayhem, and natural disaster since its founding in 1873. The townspeople have turned to the Ghost Hunters to investigate the continuous paranormal activity and the connection, if any, to Clifton's history of death and misery. Then: The team spend their second night of investigation in the remote mining town of Clifton, Ariz., revisiting several hubs of paranormal activity as they try to get to the bottom of the aggressive phenomena.

Video of Ghost Hunters | New Season Wednesday April 8th at 8P | A&amp;E

The Flash (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three"

Pariah enlists Black Lightning to help stop the Anti-Monitor after Flash-90 shares what he learned from his battle in "Elseworlds." With the help of Black Lightning, Barry, Cisco, and Killer Frost come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi, while Oliver and Diggle return to an old familiar stomping ground.

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Girl in the Locket"

With only hours left, the Drew Crew must race against the clock to find a way to vanquish the Agleaca before she takes what is owed to her.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 1 Episode 17 | The Girl In The Locket Promo | The CW

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Star Wars"

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Wednesday 9PM - "Hail Beltane"

The base celebrates the rituals of Beltane, where Tally and Gerit's connection grows and Abigail finds strength in competition. Raelle is deeply affected by a tragic event and has questions for an evasive Scylla.

Video of Motherland: Fort Salem | After The Storm: Episode 3 | Freeform

True Terror With Robert Englund (Travel), Wednesday 10PM - "Legends and Lore"

An Arizona sheepherder hunts down a mysterious beast that killed his wife; a hairy giant stalks a Missouri farmer and his family; and a medicine man battles evil spirits who devour human flesh.

THURSDAY

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Thursday, 6AM until 7PM - "#TBT Marathon"

Arrow (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four"

Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by the Flash's disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver, who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for the Monitor and Anti-Monitor are revealed.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five"

Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 10PM - "Survivor"

Ryn seeks help only to learn the secret existence of her unborn child. Ben sets out on a dangerous path to help his mom, while Xander tries to establish himself in his new career. Helen consults with Eliza to help contact Sarge.

Video of This Season On Siren | Season 3 | Freeform

FRIDAY

Harley Quinn (DC Universe), Friday - "Riddle U"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+), Friday - "Together Again"

The final season continues with episode eight of the seventh season. Ahsoka bargains for the sisters' freedom and makes a startling discovery.

Video of Star Wars: The Clone Wars | &quot;Dangerous Debt&quot; Clip | Disney+

The Main Event (Netflix), Friday

Using special powers from a magical mask, a young WWE fan causes chaos when he enters a wrestling competition and fights an intimidating rival.

Video of New on Netflix | April 2020

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Search Party"

The Charmed Ones must infiltrate a faction gala event in order to rescue Harry; Macy comes to a stunning conclusion.

Video of Charmed | Season 2 Episode 17 | Search Party Promo | The CW

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis"

While Mac's friends surround him during his time of grief, L.A.'s power grid is taken hostage in a ransomware attack resulting in a citywide blackout, and the team discovers the code used was written by Riley years ago.

Video of MacGyver - Code + Artemis + Nuclear + N3mesis (Preview)

Vagrant Queen (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Nobody's Queen"

Elida deals with the life she left behind. Isaac and Amae find themselves in dangerous territory.

Video of VAGRANT QUEEN | Sneak Peek: Elida Refuses To Go Home | Season 1 Episode 3 | SYFY

SATURDAY

Ancient Aliens (History), Saturday 8PM - "The Ultimate Guide to UFOs"

UFO witnesses have reported a wide variety of objects in Earth's skies not only in modern times, but for centuries. Examining their shapes, sizes, and the way they maneuver could offer important clues about other intelligent life in the galaxy.

The UnXplained (History), Saturday 9PM - "Mysterious Stones"

What is it about rocks and stones that inspires some people to worship them? Throughout history, many have insisted that simple stones can do everything from choosing a king to causing death. A miraculous meteorite falling from the heavens. A priceless gemstone with a deadly curse. And a chunk of sandstone considered so sacred that wars have been fought to protect it.

Video of The UnxPlained: Weather Control Weaponized by World&#039;s Military (Season 1) | History

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "The Fugitive"

Miles, Cara, and Rakesh try to stay a step ahead of a bounty hunter who's searching for Miles' new friend suggestion; Rakesh plans to hack a powerful government super computer that can break through the God account's firewall.

Video of God Friended Me - Backing Out

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "Famous Last Words"

The Frasers must come to terms with all that has changed in the aftermath of the Battle of Alamance Creek; Brianna tries to help Roger overcome the trauma he has endured; an unexpected visitor arrives at the Ridge.

Video of Outlander | Ep. 7 Clip &#039;Happy Birthday, Colonel&#039; | Season 5

Killing Eve (AMC, BBC America), Sunday 9PM - "Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey"

After being shot by Villanelle, Eve is attempting to rebuild her life; Villanelle is also moving on, until she is approached by an old foe; Carolyn is being undermined at work and Kenny can't leave his own investigation into the Twelve alone.

Video of Killing Eve: Series 3 Trailer - BBC

Westworld (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 5"

