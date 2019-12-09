TV THIS WEEK: Crisis continues on The CW; Watchmen season finale

One huge TV comic event continues this week while another one is wrapping up its freshman season — plus a whole lot more.

The CW's big Arrowverse event Crisis on Infinite Earths is hitting its stride this week with two new episodes (the crossover will go on hiatus after this week for the holidays and wrap up in January). Then over on HBO, the first season of Watchmen is ending. No word on a renewal yet, but it's turned into a substantial hit for the network, so it wouldn't be a surprise if we heard about Season 2 sometime soon.

Digging a bit deeper, there are plenty of holiday-themed specials this week, most notably the annual airing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. CBS has a freaky Christmas story on Evil, and ABC has a new Emergence. USA has new episodes of Treadstone and The Purge.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Batwoman (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Crisis on Infinite Earths"

The group uses Ray's invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. Meanwhile, the Monitor sends Iris, Clark and Lois in search of a mysterious Kryptonian, while Kate and Kara head out to find Bruce Wayne.

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Crisis on Infinite Earths"

Pariah enlists Black Lightning to help stop the Anti-Monitor after Flash-90 shares what he learned from his battle in 'Elseworlds.' With the help of Black Lightning, Barry, Cisco and Killer Frost come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi, while Oliver and Diggle return to an old familiar stomping ground.

Video of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 5 Official Trailer | The CW

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "7 Swans A Singin'"

Kristen, David and Ben are called to investigate an insidiously addictive Christmas song that's spreading among an increasing number of students, and the dangerous relationship between online influencers and their impressionable young followers.

Video of Evil - 7 Swans a Singin&#039; (Preview)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS), Saturday 8PM

The reindeer with the incandescent nose guides Santa's sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve. Based on the song by Johnny Marks.

Video of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "See How They Fly"

SEASON FINALE: Everything ends for real this time.

Video of Watchmen: Episode 8 Promo | HBO

MONDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Crisis on Infinite Earths"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis"

The Pierce family is scared for Jennifer's life.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 3 Episode 8 | The Book Of Resistance: Chapter Three Scene | The CW

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "The Daemon-Cages"

Lyra discovers the horrific truth behind the Gobbler's activities in the North. She must use all her wits to help free those around her and avoid suffering a terrible fate.

Video of His Dark Materials: (Season 1 Episode 5 Clip) | HBO

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Crisis on Infinite Earths"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Crisis Aftermath II (The CW), Tuesday 9PM

Kevin Smith goes behind the scenes of The CW's biggest event yet: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The Purge (USA), Tuesday 9PM - "Hail Mary"

People risk it all to settle scores and do what's right on Purge Night. If only they can survive.

Video of The Purge (TV Series) | Turner Confronts Ben On Purge Night | S2 Ep8 Top Moments | on USA Network

Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "Where You Belong"

Jo and Chris must evade the FBI as they investigate an elusive group of cyber terrorists. Ed's presented with a cancer treatment that seems too good to be true, and a mysterious woman's attempt to reach Piper puts the entire Evans family in danger.

Video of Emergence 1x09 Promo &quot;Where You Belong&quot; (HD) Winter Finale

Treadstone (USA), Tuesday 10PM - "The Seoul Asylum"

Tara gets answers. Soyun has a plan. Doug preps for a mission. Bentley is a prisoner again.

Video of Treadstone | Tara Realizes How Deep Treadstone Runs | Season 1 Episode 8 Top Moment | on USA Network

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Sixty-Six: Tangerine"

After declaring war on Hiram, Veronica enlists a secret weapon against her father – her Abuelita. Archie and FP team up to take Dodger down for good, while Betty and Charles investigate a series of strange attacks aimed at Betty. Elsewhere, Jughead's search for his grandpa, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I, leads to more questions than answers, while Cheryl finally makes peace with the past that's been haunting her.

Video of Riverdale | Season 4 Episode 9 | Chapter Sixty-Six: Tangerine Promo | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Hidden Staircase"

Nancy and the Drew Crew desperately search for George's missing sister, Ted whose kidnapping eerily mirrors the investigation that started Nancy's sleuthing career. Meanwhile, while revisiting the trauma of her past, as a means to solving the present-day mystery, Nancy finally reconnects with her father just as an escalation in the Lucy Sable investigation threatens to separate them forever.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 1 Episode 9 | The Hidden Staircase Promo | The CW

Vikings (History), Wednesday 10PM - "Ghosts, Gods and Running Dogs"

Lagertha is visited by women from the nearby villages and they feast together happily but the community is shattered by shocking events that follows and Lagertha is forced to take action. In Kiev, although Oleg continues to be friendly, Ivar is aware of the threat which Oleg poses, not only to himself, but to the vulnerable young heir to the throne. Bjorn has answered the call and come to the aid of an old enemy, but all is not as it seems and disaster looms for Bjorn's forces.

Video of Vikings: 6x03 Official Promo &quot;Ghosts, Gods and Running Dogs&quot; (HD) | Premium Media

THURSDAY

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Our Father, Who Aren't in Heaven"

Sam, Dean and Castiel's continued search for a way to defeat Chuck leads them to unexpected places and toward unlikely allies.

Video of Supernatural | Season 15 Episode 8 | Our Father, Who Aren&#039;t In Heaven Promo | The CW

Toy Story That Time Forgot (ABC), Thursday 8:30PM

A post-Christmas playdate takes a scary turn when a set of action figures become delusional, so Trixie must get her pals safely back to Bonnie's room.

Video of Toy Story That Time Forgot Blu-ray Trailer (2015) Tom Hanks, Tim Allen Pixar Short HD

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "This Christmas Was Surprisingly Violent"

Hope joins forces with an unlikely ally to take down a Christmas monster, who's using holiday cheer to infiltrate the Salvatore School. Elsewhere, Landon surprises Rafael with news about his family lineage, and Sebastian accompanies Lizzie on her latest mission.

Video of Legacies | Season 2 Episode 8 | This Christmas Was Surprisingly Violent Promo | The CW

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "7 Swans A Singin'"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

FRIDAY

Disney Channel Holiday Party At Walt Disney World (Disney Channel), Friday 8PM

Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton, and Jesse Palmer present a holiday special from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California.

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Three Pages"

As the sisters prepare to open the portal to the Dark One, Hansen makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Video of Van Helsing 4x12 Promo &quot;Three Pages&quot; (HD)

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (History), Friday 10PM

Exploring the possibility that the government has been hiding top-secret space missions involving the Moon and even Mars, if there is something dangerous that NASA and the government have been covering up, and what will it take for these secret space missions to be exposed.

SATURDAY

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC), Saturday 8PM

An adventure under the sea with live musical performances by an all-star cast interwoven into the original film.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS), Saturday 8PM

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (NBC), Saturday 8PM

Hiccup plans to celebrate dragons with a grand holiday pageant at the Snoggletog Festival; based on the "How to Train Your Dragon" film trilogy, with the voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson and more.

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (NBC), Saturday 8:30PM

In this animated special, Poppy, queen of the Trolls, realizes her best friend Bridget, a Bergen, has no holidays in her calendar; Poppy, Branch and the Snack Pack hop on Caterbus Express to Bergen Town to prove how fun it is to celebrate.

Video of Trolls Holiday: First 4 Minutes | TROLLS

Hellboy (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who's out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world.

Video of Hellboy (2019 Movie) New Trailer “Red Band” – David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane

SUNDAY

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Bobby: It's Cold Outside"

Sideshow Bob gets contracted as the mall Santa; someone steals all the Christmas packages off people's front porches.

Video of Bart &amp; Milhouse Create Blob | Season 31 Ep. 8 | THE SIMPSONS

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Christmas Is Coming"

Meg has a surprising response after she takes Stewie to the mall to meet Santa; Brian must help Stewie process the experience.

Video of Lois Tells Peter What He Needs To Do For Thanksgiving | Season 18 Ep. 8 | FAMILY GUY

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "See How They Fly"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Mr. Robot (USA), Sunday 10PM - "Exit"

Enough is enough; Elliot goes to the Washington Township power plant.

Video of Mr. Robot | Sneak Peek: Season 4 Episode 10 | on USA Network

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it.