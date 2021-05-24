TV THIS WEEK: Debris and Black Lightning finales; Cruella debuts; Lucifer returns; Van Helsing & more

From blockbuster film premieres to big sci-fi finales, this week in TV looks to be a busy one across networks and streaming. Fair warning, though: Friday is pretty stacked, so you should have no problem getting through Memorial Day weekend.

The big premiere this week is Disney’s live action Cruella, which debuts on both Disney+ Premier Access and in theaters this weekend. Netflix also has a big debut this week with the back half of Lucifer’s fifth season. On the finale side, there are also two big sci-fi shows wrapping up their season runs. Black Lightning has its series finale, as the super-show bids farewell (though a potential spinoff is in development); and NBC’s freshman sci-fi thriller Debris is wrapping up its first season with a finale that promises plenty of twists and turns.

Digging deeper, SYFY has a new episode of Van Helsing; The CW has its Tuesday night superhero block of The Flash and Superman & Lois; Disney+ has a new episode of the animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch; and SYFY has a Memorial Day marathon of the three John Wick films — including the network premiere of the third one.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - “The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure”

SERIES FINALE: School principal and retired vigilante Jefferson Pierce gets pulled back into the fight to protect his family and his city as his electrified alter ego, Black Lightning.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 4 Episode 13 | Series Finale Promo | The CW

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - “Celestial Body”

SEASON FINALE: Bryan and Finola's lives are changed forever as Maddox and INFLUX converge on the debris they are seeking.

Video of George Reveals a Game-Changer to Bryan and Finola - Debris

Cruella (Disney+), Friday

FILM PREMIERE (Premier Access): Emma Stone stars in the all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious — and notoriously fashionable — villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

Video of Disney’s Cruella | Official Trailer 2

Lucifer (Netflix), Friday - Season 5 Part 2

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: It’s time to meet your new maker! Lucifer is back with eight thrilling new episodes.

Video of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - “Graveyard Smash”

As Axel and Julius continue their search for the Van Helsings, Violet and Ivory try to decipher a new clue all the while staying one step ahead of the Dark One.

Video of Violet Experiments With The Darkness To Help Her Defeat Dracula&#039;s Agent | Van Helsing | SYFY

John Wick Marathon (SYFY), Sunday

The trilogy of John Wick films — including the premiere of John Wick 3 — to blast in Memorial Day weekend with some hardcore action on SYFY.

Video of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019 Movie) Official Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry

MONDAY

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Family Matters, Part 2”

Barry and Iris come together to try to stop a dangerous force from destroying Central City.

Video of The Flash | Season 7 Episode 11 | Family Matters Part 2 Promo | The CW

Robin Hood (SYFY), Tuesday 8:30 p.m.

After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power.

Video of Robin Hood (2018 Movie) Official Trailer – Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Jamie Dornan Lionsgate Movies on YouTube

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Man of Steel”

Clark struggles to help Jordan, who is grappling with a new power; Lois enlists Clark's help, which leads to a surprise encounter.

Video of Superman &amp; Lois | Season 1 Episode 6 | Clark Asks Jordan To Sit Out The Game Scene | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Guidance”

After learning some devastating news about Pei-Ling, Nicky attempts to keep herself distracted by offering to help a young woman in need; Zhilan confronts her past; Mei-Lei makes a startling confession.

Video of Kung Fu | The Real Life Masters of Kung Fu | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “The Judgement of the Perilous Captive”

Nancy has Everett exactly where she wants him; Nick receives upsetting news from one of his tenants about the youth center he wants to open; Carson shares something disturbing with Bess.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 2 Episode 17 | The Judgement Of The Perilous Captive Promo | The CW

The Cabin in the Woods (SYFY), Wednesday 10:59 p.m.

You think you know the story.

Video of Cabin in the Woods (2012 Movie) - Official Trailer - Chris Hemsworth &amp; Jesse Williams

THURSDAY

Hellboy (SYFY), Thursday 8:30 p.m.

Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who's out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world.

Video of Hellboy (2019 Movie) Official Trailer “Smash Things” – David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane

FRIDAY

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Friday - Episode 105

Follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Video of Star Wars: The Bad Batch | What&#039;s Up, Disney+ | Episode 25

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (TBS), Friday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father's disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discovers a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe.

Video of POKÉMON Detective Pikachu - Official Trailer #1

SATURDAY

A Quiet Place (FX), Saturday 8 p.m.

A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protects their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back.

Video of A Quiet Place (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

SUNDAY

