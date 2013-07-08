TV THIS WEEK: Defiance and W13 finales, Being Human premiere & more

Summer heats up with some shocking season finales, including Defiance and Warehouse 13, and the premiere of the final season BBC America's Being Human.

Also this week, Scott and his peeps get stranded on Teen Wolf, Barbie goes after the crazed former deputy on Under The Dome, Bender becomes a firefighter on Futurama, Ryan needs a new roommate on Wilfred, Syfy mixes sharks and a tornado on Sharknado, Cult signs off forever, Carlos gets suspicious on Continuum, Hank and gang continue to hunt for the True Cross on Zero Hour, 666 Park Avenue also ends forever, Sinbad meets a mysterious woman on Sinbad, smart dinosaurs try to outsmart the gang on Primeval: New World, Sookie tries to find out the truth on True Blood, and the Masons run into trouble on a mission on Falling Skies.

Here's what we have to look forward to this week on sci-fi, fantasy, and paranormal TV.

Monday, July 8

Defiance (Syfy) 9 p.m. - “Everything Is Broken”

Season one finale! The promo promises, “One will do the unthinkable. One will meet their fate. And everything will change.” In the big finale, Amanda's bitter power struggle with Datak comes to a conclusion as the town casts their vote for mayor. Meanwhile, Nolan confronts his past and Irisa faces her destiny. Syfy has renewed Defiance for a second season.

Here's a preview:

Teen Wolf (MTV) 10 p.m. - “Motel California”

When Scott and the gang are stranded at a strange motel, odd things begin to happen. Meanwhile, could one of them be the next target of the killer?

Here's a promo:

Under The Dome (CBS) 10 p.m. - “Manhunt”

Barbie joins the manhunt for the former deputy. Elsewhere, Junior heads below ground in an attempt to escape the dome.

Here's a preview:

Warehouse 13 (Syfy) 10 p.m. - “The Truth Hurts”

Season four finale! As Myka battles cancer, the team rushes to stop Paracelsus (Anthony Head) before he can achieve immortality, or worse. Syfy has renewed Warehouse 13 for a fifth and final season of six episodes.

Here's a look:

Tuesday, July 9

Exit (Syfy) 10 p.m. - “To Beam or Not to Beam”

Season one finale! Teams battle to exit the Wall Room, the Beam Room, the Shredder Room and the Ceiling Room.

Here's a promo:

Wednesday, July 10

Ghost Hunters (Syfy) 9 p.m. - “Hoover Damned”

TAPS travels to Nevada's Boulder City Hospital, which took care of the men who built Hoover Damn.

Here's a promo:

Futurama (Comedy Central) 10 p.m. - “The Inhuman Torch”

Bender becomes a firefighter, but his crew becomes suspicious that he might be an arsonist. Meanwhile, the Professor develops an invention that might be able to help in the mining of helium on the sun.

Here's a look:

