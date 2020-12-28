TV THIS WEEK: Doctor Who; Cobra Kai; Sabrina; SYFY's Twilight Zone marathon

Netflix is bringing two eagerly-awaited genre shows back this week, Doctor Who makes its long-awaited return, and SYFY is ringing in the new year with a trippy tradition. Let's dig in.

Streaming originals Cobra Kai and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are both back for new seasons on Netflix, with Sabrina officially wrapping up its series run. HBO is closing up the latest season of fantasy series His Dark Materials (with a third and final season already on the way), and BBC America has the holiday special of Doctor Who (which brings back Captain Jack!). If you're looking for some New Year's marathon action, SYFY has you covered with its annual two-day Twilight Zone block.

Digging deeper, Amazon Prime has a new episode of The Expanse; CBS All Access has new episodes of The Stand and Star Trek: Discovery; and NBC has a New Year's special to ring in the arrival of 2021. The CW has the season finale of The Outpost and Fox has a Comic Book Guy-focused new episode of The Simpsons. If you're looking for movies, there are also plenty of those on the dial this week, including First Man, Avengers: Endgame, and Venom.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "ÆSAHÆTTR"

SEASON FINALE: As all paths converge on Cittàgazze, Lee is determined to fulfil his quest, no matter the cost. Meanwhile, Mrs Coulter's question is answered; and Will takes on his father's mantle. Season 2 finale.

The Twilight Zone Marathon (SYFY), Thursday

It's an annual tradition — ring in 2021 with a marathon of some of your favorite episodes from the timeless sci-fi anthology classic The Twilight Zone.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix), Thursday - Season 4

FINAL SEASON: Let's finish this the way we always do, together. Sabrina's new normal quickly dissolves as menacing spirits set their sights on Greendale. In a battle of supernatural wits, who will be left standing?

Cobra Kai (Netflix), Friday - Season 3

SEASON PREMIERE: With a new sensei at the helm of the Cobra Kai dojo, a three-way feud takes center stage. Old grudges — like Cobra Kai — never die.

Doctor Who (BBC America), Friday 8PM - "Revolution of the Daleks"

HOLIDAY SPECIAL: With the Doctor locked away in an alien prison, Yaz, Ryan and Graham are on Earth having to carry on with their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming involving a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor?

MONDAY

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

TUESDAY

The Day After Tomorrow (SYFY), Tuesday 9:30PM

A climatologist (Dennis Quaid) tries to locate his son (Jake Gyllenhaal) after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters.

WEDNESDAY

The Expanse (Amazon Prime), Wednesday - "Down and Out"

In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.

The A-Team (Paramount), Wednesday 7:30PM

Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative (Liam Neeson) and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator.

THURSDAY

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix), Thursday - Season 4

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Twilight Zone Marathon (SYFY), Thursday

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "The Good of the People"

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, Season 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery" finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation."

The Stand (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Blank Pages"

The Stand is Stephen King's apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

Venom (FX), Thursday 7PM

Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating.

New Year's Eve: Escape From 2020 (NBC), Thursday 8PM

Hoda and Jenna look back at the videos and trends in 2020, including interviews with celebrities on their hopes for the new year.

FRIDAY

Cobra Kai (Netflix), Friday - Season 3

See more in our "Highlights section above.

Doctor Who (BBC America), Friday 8PM - "Revolution of the Daleks"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Ready or Not (Cinemax), Friday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9PM - "Mysteries of the Bible"

Many believe it to be the Word of God, but others claim it contains inconsistencies and contradictions that could only be manmade.

SATURDAY

Hancock (SYFY), Saturday 9PM

There are heroes ... there are superheroes ... and then there's Hancock.

SUNDAY

Avengers: Endgame (TNT), Sunday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: The remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos, the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

First Man (FX), Sunday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 9PM - "The Dad-Feelings Limited"

Comic book guy and his wife, Kumiko, debate having a baby; his origin story is revealed.

The Outpost (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Violence Is Futile"

SEASON FINALE: The outpost becomes overrun, and Talon and Zed return with an unexpected ally; facing total defeat, a sacrifice is seen as the only hope.

