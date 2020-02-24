TV THIS WEEK: Doctor Who season finale, Dispatches From Elsewhere premiere, Grodd on The Flash

There's plenty to see this week on TV, led by the season finale of Doctor Who that looks to set up one wild clash with the Cybermen. Oh, and Bart gets in on the superhero action on a new The Simpsons this week, too.

Doctor Who wraps up its latest season with plenty of twists this weekend, and hopefully drops some set-up for the potential return of Captain Jack Harkness. AMC is premiering its quirky new series Dispatches From Elsewhere, which is so nebulous we're honestly not quite sure if it's genre yet, but hey, it's Jason Segel back on TV.

If you're looking for a Shatner fix, his History Channel series The UnXplained returns for a new season, and animated stalwart The Simpsons has a new episode where Bart gets to see a buzzy new superhero movie a month before everyone else — so of course he holds the world hostage with all those spoilers. Some of the Arrowverse is also fresh this week, with The Flash bringing Grodd back for more monkey business and the Legends of Tomorrow facing off with Genghis Khan.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Grodd Friended Me"

Feeling overwhelmed with all the changes since Crisis, Barry conducts an experiment that goes awry and puts him directly in Gorilla Grodd's path. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for his help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears – Solovar. Meanwhile, Iris works with Eva to escape the Mirrorverse.

Video of The Flash | Season 6 Episode 13 | Grodd Friended Me Promo | The CW

The UnXplained (History), Saturday 10PM - "The Oak Island Curse"

SEASON 2 PREMIERE: For more than 200 years, treasure hunters have been coming to Oak Island in search of a treasure that has so far eluded them all, and has even cost six men their lives, could it be, as legend suggests, the treasure is protected by a deadly curse. Hosted by William Shatner.

Video of The UnXplained | Premieres February 29 9/8c | History

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Bart the Bad Guy"

Bart accidentally sees a new superhero movie a month before it comes out and the world cowers before his newfound plot-spoiling powers.

Video of Preview: Say Yes To Animation Domination | FOX ENTERTAINMENT

Doctor Who (BBC America), Sunday 8PM - "The Timeless Children"

SEASON FINALE: The Cybermen are on the march; as the last remaining humans are ruthlessly hunted down, Graham, Ryan and Yaz face a terrifying fight for survival.

Video of Upgrading the Cybermen | Ascension of the Cybermen | Doctor Who: Series 12

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Peter"

SERIES PREMIERE: Peter is stuck in the everyday routine of his mundane life until the day he meets a group of strangers who all have something in common and together they begin an adventure into a world that has been hidden all around them.

Video of Dispatches From Elsewhere Official Trailer | AMC

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming"

As the battle continues, old alliances are revisited and new alliances forged.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 3 Episode 14 | The Book Of War: Chapter One: Homecoming Promo | The CW

TUESDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Mortal Khanbat"

With Sara still away from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore with Ava's new invention, the Prognosticator, and must now try to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong. Constantine's life is hanging in the balance, and Ray, Nora and Gary all try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra instead. Meanwhile, Behrad has been confused about Charlie's recent behavior, but they all learn why Charlie is trying to out run her past and from what.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 5 Episode 5 | Mortal Khanbat Promo | The CW

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "Close Encounters"

Hynek recounts his experiences with the infamous Robertson Panel and the eccentric alien contactee for whom he put everything on the line.

Video of Project Blue Book: The Men in Black Revealed (Season 2) | History

Miracle Workers (TBS), Tuesday 10:30PM - "Holiday"

Al and Prince Chauncley struggle to deal with their families over the holidays.

Video of Miracle Workers: Dark Ages Episode 5 Exclusive Scene | TBS

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Seventy-One: How To Get Away With Murder"

When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty, Archie and Veronica are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of.

Video of Riverdale | Season 4 Episode 14 | Chapter Seventy-One: How To Get Away With Murder Promo | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Sign of the Uninvited Guest"

Nancy and the Drew Crew follow the latest Lucy Sable murder lead, while simultaneously working to uncover the attempted murder of someone in their community. When both investigations lead back to the same person, Nancy and Nick confront the suspect with their findings.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 1 Episode 14 | The Sign Of The Uninvited Guest Promo | The CW

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Movie Genres"

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the writers and directors behind The LEGO Movie, join contestants on set as they surprise the remaining duos with their next challenge of the season. As a popular American filmmaking duo, Lord and Miller task the pairs with a movie-themed LEGO building experience! Find out what the contestants dream up.

Video of Preview: Fun For The Whole Family | Season 1 Ep. 4 | LEGO MASTERS

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Garden Variety Homicide"

Josh returns from his nephew's bar mitzvah. Margo and Eliot share a mojito.

Video of THE MAGICIANS | Season 5 Episode 7: Making Magic | SYFY

THURSDAY

Katy Keene (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Chapter Four: Here Comes The Sun"

Katy decides to put all her energy into work to avoid her personal life, but she finds herself in hot water again at work. Determined to fix things, she enlists Pepper's help to track down the designer that is key to saving her job. Meanwhile, Jorge questions his new relationship and Josie stands up to Alexander and Xandra, which gives her the upper hand.

Video of Katy Keene | Season 1 Episode 4 | Chapter Four: Here Comes The Sun Promo | The CW

FRIDAY

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Sudden Death"

The Charmed Ones must track down an enemy to save one of their own. In the course of their mission, Maggie comes face to face with Parker, Macy solicits Julian's help, and Mel and Harry uncover a monstrous truth.

Video of Charmed | Season 2 Episode 14 | Sudden Death Promo | The CW

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Windmill + Acetone + Celluloid + Firing Pin"

MacGyver works quickly to rescue survivors from a collapsed building in Germany. There, he discovers a new safety threat – a 1,000-pound undetonated bomb from World War II hidden beneath the rubble.

Video of MacGyver - Windmill + Acetone + Celluloid + Firing Pin (Preview)

The UnXplained: Mysterious Phenomena (History), Friday 8PM - "Dark Places Revealed"

Millions of people around the world claim to have had an encounter with a creature unlike any recognized by mainstream science, such as the Mothman, Chupacabra, and Mongolian Death Worm. It is discussed whether these creatures could be real.

Video of The UnXplained: BRAIN ALTERED BY ORGAN TRANSPLANT (Season 1) | SERIES RETURNS 2/29 | History

SATURDAY

Seven Worlds, One Planet (AMC), Saturday 9PM - "Africa: Extended"

Africa is home to the greatest wildlife show on Earth; chimps make tools, cheetah hunt prey twice their size and devious imposters trick fish mothers.

Video of Giant cassowaries are modern-day dinosaurs | Seven Worlds, One Planet | BBC Earth

Anna (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Beneath a woman's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet.

Video of Anna Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "The Last Little Thing"

As Ali begins chemotherapy, Miles is determined to convince Anna, a young woman also diagnosed with cancer, that there is more to live for than just completing her bucket list; Miles, Rakesh and Cara venture into an underground poker game.

Video of God Friended Me - Raspberry Pie (Sneak Peek)

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "Free Will"

Honeymooning in 1945 Scotland, a combat nurse is suddenly transported back to the 1700s.

Video of Outlander | Brianna &amp; Roger&#039;s Wedding BTS | Season 5

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Stalker"

The group must defend Alexandria from a threatening outside force.

Video of The Opening Minutes of The Walking Dead Season 10B

The Outsider (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Tigers and Bears"

After obscuring their true purpose in town from local police, Ralph and Yunis interview witnesses from the cave festival, while Holly and Andy visit the scene; later, the group considers its next move as Claude deals with the weight of his role.

Video of The Outsider: Inside Look - Episodes 5, 6, and 7 Featurette | HBO

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Rich Old Stewie"

Stewie's lush retirement is interrupted by Brian, who brings news that Peter is dying.

Video of Peter Decides To Change His Look | Season 18 Ep. 11 | FAMILY GUY

Avenue 5 (HBO), Sunday 10PM - "Are You a Spider, Matt?"

A confident, controlled and personable space cruise ship captain tries to get along with everyone.

Video of Avenue 5: Community Theater (Season 1 Episode 4 Clip) | HBO

