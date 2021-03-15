TV THIS WEEK: Falcon and Winter Soldier, Snyder Cut, Resident Alien, Wynonna Earp & more

It's a big week for superhero programming, with Marvel taking us into the future with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at Disney+; and DC restoring a relic of the past with Zack Snyder's four-hour cut of Justice League on HBO Max. If you're looking for something less super, we also have freaky horror, alien shenanigans, and a whole lot more.

Along with the flagship superhero stuff, this week also brings a couple of notable finales. Disney XD's beloved DuckTales revival wraps up its run with an extended finale; and Apple TV+'s positively freaky horror series Servant puts a cap on its second season. SYFY has new episodes of its hit alien comedy Resident Alien and fan favorite Wynonna Earp; NBC has a new Debris; and TNT has a new Snowpiercer.

The CW is also stacked, with new episodes of The Flash, Superman & Lois (which is gearing up for a hiatus soon), Black Lightning, Batwoman, Legacies, and Riverdale. Apple TV+ has a new For All Mankind, and AMC has more zombie adventures with The Walking Dead. If sports are more your thing, the NCAA basketball tournament also kicks off this week, so there will also be plenty of March Madness to go around.

Check out the full rundown below.

HIGHLIGHTS

DuckTales (Disney XD), Monday 7 p.m. - "The Last Adventure!"

SERIES FINALE: The Duck family uncovers earth-shattering secrets in a final standoff with FOWL, with the future of adventure hanging in the balance.

Video of Beaks in The Shell | DuckTales | Disney XD

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Solar Winds"

When Bryan and Finola investigate a mysterious, otherworldly square that has appeared in a field, they come to understand new revelations about our planet; Maddox meets with an old contact.

Video of Bryan Kills His Clone - Debris

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "End of the World As We Know It"

Harry must rely on Asta and D'arcy for survival.

Video of Harry Gets A Pep Talk From An Octopus? | Resident Alien | SYFY

Zack Snyder's Justice League (HBO Max), Thursday

PREMIERE: Determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Video of Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League | Official Trailer | HBO Max

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+), Friday - "Series Premiere"

SERIES PREMIERE: Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier." The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Video of Join | Marvel Studios&#039; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Disney+

Servant (Apple TV+), Friday - "Season 2, Episode 10"

SEASON FINALE: An unexpected arrival theaters to tear Dorothy and Sean apart, leaving Leanne defenseless.

Video of Servant — Episode 208: Loveshack | Behind the Episode with M. Night Shyamalan | Apple TV+

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Crazy"

Trivia night in Purgatory leads to murder, mayhem and brain sandwiches.

Video of It&#039;s Trivia Night At Shorty&#039;s [SNEAK PEEK] | Wynonna Earp | SYFY

MONDAY

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two"

Jefferson crosses a line with Lynn; Anissa shares some important news; Tobias makes a surprising move.

Video of Jordan Calloway - Portraying Complex Characters | The CW

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Eternal Engineer"

An engineering catastrophe forces Layton to make a difficult choice that might cost him everything.

Video of Snowpiercer: Flashback to Melanie Stealing the Train | TNT

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Mother"

As Eva becomes more powerful, Barry and the team must find a way to stop her; an old friend risks her life to help.

Video of The Flash | Season 7 Episode 2 | Barry And Cisco Talk About The Portal At STAR Labs Scene | The CW

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Haywire"

Lois and Chrissy spot Morgan Edge conversing with Mayor Dean and Kyle Kushing, and the two see right through his insincere move to try to win over the town; Clark agrees to help Lois out at a town hall meeting.

Video of Superman &amp; Lois | Favorite Villain | The CW

Nostradamus: End Of Days (Travel), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Seismic Destiny"

Nostradamus had terrifying visions of massive earthquakes flattening buildings, triggering tsunamis and forcing rivers to run backwards; scholars analyze Nostradamus' predictions to uncover exactly how and when the world will shatter.

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock & Key"

A big announcement forces everyone to take stock of their current lives; Cheryl sets a risky plan in motion after learning some surprising news about Toni; Jughead tries to make sense of a strange encounter he had.

Video of Riverdale | Season 5 Episode 8 | Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock &amp; Key Promo | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Quest for the Spider Sapphire"

Nancy and George work together to vanish the ghost who's been timesharing George's body since they defeated the Aglaeca; no one is more surprised than Bess when a blast from her past comes knocking.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 2 Episode 8 | The Quest For The Spider Sapphire Promo | The CW

BattleBots: Mega Fights (Science), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Giant Nut!"

It's the last stage of an epic clash as eight bots enter the finale, but only one will reach the pinnacle to claim the Giant Nut and emerge victorious in the BattleBots World Championship Tournament.

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

THURSDAY

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

BattleBots: Bounty Hunters (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Bronco's Back!"

Eight teams face off in a new style of BattleBots tournament.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Yup, It's a Leprechaun, All Right"

Lizzie suggests holding a fundraiser for the school; Cleo helps Hope cope with her emotions; MG seeks help from Alyssa; when a leprechaun shows up at the school, it might be what they need to turn their luck around.

Video of Legacies | Season 3 Episode 7 | Yup, It&#039;s A Leprechaun, All Right Promo | The CW

FRIDAY

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+), Friday - "Season 2, Episode 5"

Ed's reckless behavior at NASA shakes the foundation of the Baldwin family. Tracy attempts to readapt to life in space.

Video of For All Mankind — Season 2 First Look Featurette | Apple TV+

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows (Nick), Friday 8 p.m. - "The Tale of the Darkhouse"

Luke gets help from the beyond to uncover more supernatural secrets and devises a bold plan to finally end the curse of the shadows.

Video of FULL EPISODE: Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows | New Season Premiere

The Craft: Legacy (Starz), Friday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: An eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

Video of THE CRAFT: LEGACY - Official Trailer - On Demand Everywhere October 28

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SATURDAY

Relic (Showtime), Saturday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Everything decays.

Video of Relic - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Midnight

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Survived Much Worse"

Batwoman's abilities are tested like never before, while Alice's search for Kate continues; Sophie and Jacob set their sights on Coryana; Luke and Mary contend with an unexpected guest.

Video of Batwoman | Season 2 From The Beginning Promo | The CW

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Tears of the Wrath-Bearing Tree"

Teetering on the edge of war and peace, the gods gather to mourn a loss; Bilquis' divine journey brings her to an unexpected revelation; Shadow finally embraces destiny.

Video of ‘Subconscious’ Ep. 8 Clip | American Gods | Season 3

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Manger Things"

A secret from Flanders' past is revealed; a never-before-seen room in the Simpson home.

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Witch Way Out"

The sisters take on the Tomb of Chaos while navigating ever greater challenges in their professional lives.

Video of Charmed | The Story So Far | The CW

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Splinter"

Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are captured and separated by the mysterious troopers that surrounded them at the rail yard; claustrophobic with mounting anxiety, Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and plans to escape.