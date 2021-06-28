TV THIS WEEK: 'Fear Street' and 'The Tomorrow War' premiere; new Loki and The Flash; 'Alien' on SYFY & more

It's the week leading into the Fourth of July holiday, which means we're relatively light on big genre TV fare — but absolutely loaded when it comes to new movies hitting streaming. From horror to sci-fi action, let's dig in!

The big story this week, which should make for some nice long weekend streaming: Netflix's Fear Street film trilogy drops its first installment with Fear Street: 1994 and Amazon Prime launches its sci-fi original Chris Pratt vehicle The Tomorrow War. They're two movies that were originally destined for the big screen, and now they're kicking off Independence Day weekend on streaming — the fallout from the 2020 box office chaos continues. But hey, we're getting some big new movies, so we're not complaining.

Digging a bit deeper, Disney+ has a new Loki (the fourth installment of a six-episode run) that picks up after Loki has gotten to know his murderous variant; and a new episode of The Flash, which finds an army of Godspeeds attacking Central City. SYFY has a mini marathon of the Alien franchise dropping on Friday, anchored by true classics Alien and Aliens. if you're looking for something festive, NBC has the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular live on Sunday night.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Enemy at the Gates"

When an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, Barry and Iris must put their family plans on hold and focus on the latest threat to their home; Chillblaine is released from prison and claims to be reformed but Frost has her doubts.

Video of The Flash | Season 7 Episode 15 | Enemy at the Gates Promo | The CW

Loki (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 4"

Features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Video of Low-Key, We’re Loving These Loki Looks | Disney+

Fear Street: 1994 (Netflix), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, FEAR STREET follows Shadyside's sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.

Video of Watch This Before You See The Fear Street Trilogy | Netflix

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt).

Video of THE TOMORROW WAR | Final Trailer | Prime Video

Alien (SYFY), Friday 7:30 p.m.

Crewmembers (Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver) aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship's dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one.

Video of vYOHFNU7Vco

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - "Qualifiers 4"

The qualifiers continue at the Tacoma Dome with a new generation of ninjas facing up to six challenging obstacles, including new obstacle Double Down in addition to the iconic Warped Wall.

Video of Former Women&#039;s Champ Meagan Martin Returns - American Ninja Warrior

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (TNT), Monday 8:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Humanity's existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah.

Video of Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Final Trailer

TUESDAY

Men in Black: International (FX), Tuesday 7:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world.

Video of MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL - Official Trailer

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Enemy at the Gates"

TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof (Fox), Tuesday 8 p.m.

Analyzing the U.S. government's official response to UFO conversations from an investigative standpoint; interviews with key players; new footage of UFOs from the deck of a USS naval ship.

Video of Rep. Tim Burchett Says New UFO Videos Aren&#039;t Russians, &#039;Out of Our Galaxy&#039; | TMZ

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Tuesday 10 p.m. - "Abomination"

The Unit begins War College, introducing them to their Coven and new challenges; Anacostia and Scylla find themselves unlikely partners in a dangerous mission; Tally mentors a new recruit.

Video of Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2, Episode 2 | Sneak Peek: Time to Meet the Coven | Freeform

WEDNESDAY

Loki (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 4"

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Choice"

Nicky offers to help Evan when the case he's working on takes a turn; Ryan decides to officially introduce Joe as his boyfriend to his parents; Zhilan and Kerwin receive a surprise visitor.

Video of Kung Fu | Season 1 Episode 9 | Isolation Promo | The CW

THURSDAY

Making It (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Random Crafts of Kindness"

Nick and Amy embrace the theme of sharing as the Makers create a dozen unique cookies for a cookie swap; the sharing continues as the Makers create a lending library themed to something they would want to share with their own neighborhood.

Video of Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman: Isn&#039;t It Nice to Get a Letter? - Making It

FRIDAY

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 110"

Follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Video of Mid-Season Sneak Peek | Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Disney+

Fear Street: 1994 (Netflix), Friday

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime), Friday

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 102"

After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" must devise a plan to defeat him.

Video of Two-Episode Premiere on June 25 | The Mysterious Benedict Society | Disney+

Alien (SYFY), Friday 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Captain America: The First Avenger (FX), Saturday 8 p.m.

After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull's evil HYDRA organization.

Video of Captain America: The First Avenger Trailer 2

SUNDAY

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (NBC), Sunday 8 p.m.

LIVE: Celebrating America's birthday in New York with musical performances from chart-topping superstars and a live fireworks display; performers include Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire.

A Discovery of Witches (AMC), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Episode 3"

In the present day, Domenico finds a body in Oxford; Em practices higher magic to reach Diana's mother; in 1590, Matthew and Diana explore John Dee's library in search of the Book of Life; they later meet with Queen Elizabeth.

Video of &#039;Now It Finally Feels Real&#039; Season Premiere Sneak Peek | A Discovery of Witches

