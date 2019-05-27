TV THIS WEEK: Fear the Walking Dead, NOS4A2 premieres; Cloak & Dagger, Happy! finales

Welcome to late spring, where the TV schedule gets a bit random as we fall out of fall and head toward summer — but don't worry — there's still plenty to watch.

AMC is bringing its A-game this week with the season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead (which will feature even more crossover action with the mothership series), as well as the series premiere of buzzy new horror drama NOS4A2. NBC is also premiering its new, off-season paranormal drama The InBetween, about a psychic who helps solve crimes. There are also some big finales this week, with Freeform's Cloak & Dagger, NBC's Blindspot and SYFY's Happy! all calling it quits for the season.

Digging a bit deeper, ABC has a new Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. this week, while NBC's American Ninja Warrior premieres its new season (and yes, it's admittedly not genre, but it's still a lot of fun and in that action-y vein). Over at The CW, there's a new The 100, and CBS has a new Elementary.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you think.

Happy! (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Resurrection"

SEASON FINALE: Sonny's Eggtacular = lit. Sax, Amanda, Happy save Hailey from worse than death.

Video of HAPPY! | Season 2, Episode 9: Wishees To The Rescue | SYFY

The InBetween (NBC), Wednesday 10PM - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: In the premiere of the paranormal crime drama, Cassie helps her father, Det. Tom Hackett, and his partner, Damien Asante, solve a young woman's murder using her unique psychic powers. She also encounters a supernatural spirit, Ed Roven, whose evil transcends time.

Video of THE INBETWEEN | Official Trailer

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "Level Up"

SEASON FINALE: Tyrone and Tandy head to the Loa dimension to stop the evil force threatening New Orleans. To finally put an end to it, they must come face to face with their own personal issues that have been holding them back. Meanwhile, Mayhem and Evita do their best to hold off the dangers in the real dimension.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Cloak and Dagger 2x10 Promo &quot;Level Up&quot; (HD) Season 2 Episode 10 Promo Season Finale

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Here to Help"

SEASON PREMIERE: Lead by Morgan and Alicia, the group lands in uncharted territory in search of survivors to help; everything is not as it seems in this foreboding new land.

Video of A 10 Minute Recap Of Fear the Walking Dead Season 1-4

NOS4A2 (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "The Shorter Way"

SERIES PREMIERE: Vic, a young New Englander, discovers her supernatural abilities as the immortal Charlie Manx lures a child into a mysterious Rolls Royce Wraith.

Video of NOS4A2: &#039;A Look Inside the Series&#039; BTS | New Series Coming This Summer

MONDAY

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 8PM - "Farm Terror & Shadow Figure"

People who have witnessed paranormal activities share their scary experiences.

American Dad! (TBS), Monday 10PM - "Shark?!"

Stan has Roger pretend to be a shark to help Steve overcome his fears. Hayley's friend Danuta becomes romantically interested in Klaus.

Video of American Dad: Roger Needs a Squash Partner | TBS

TUESDAY

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "The Gospel of Josephine"

Jordan investigates Sanctum. Meanwhile, Octavia and Diyoza discover the threats of the new planet firsthand. Lastly, Bellamy and Clarke butt heads.

Video of The 100 | The Gospel of Josephine Scene | The CW

WEDNESDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Wednesday 8PM - "Los Angeles City Qualifiers"

SEASON PREMIERE: Season 11 kicks off with the Los Angeles Qualifying Round. Ninjas take on six challenging obstacles, including Walk the Plank and Spring Forward. Also: the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to advance straight to the National Finals in Las Vegas.

Video of I Want That Buzzer! - American Ninja Warrior (Mashup)

In Search of Monsters (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "Episode 9"

The possible origins of the Ozark Howler are examined.

Happy! (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Resurrection"

The InBetween (NBC), Wednesday 10PM - "Pilot"

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Ancestry"

Nandor visits one of his living descendants, and a lover from Nadja's past re-emerges.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Season 1 Ep. 9: The Orgy Preview | FX

THURSDAY

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "Level Up"

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 8PM - "Unsafe Space and Violent Shadow"

Steve and Amy travel to Tennessee where a single mother fears for the safety of her children as vengeful spirits torment them. Then a terrified woman calls on them to investigate vicious paranormal activity in her Colorado home.

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Death Moves Pretty Fast"

Liv investigates the death of independently wealthy 19-year-old Harris Miller while, on brain à la Ferris Bueller, attempting to cheer up Ravi, who has been spiraling after learning some unfortunate news. Meanwhile, after a nasty fall at the crime scene, Clive is forced to continue his part of the investigation via FaceTime. Lastly, things are suddenly going from bad to worse for Blaine.

Video of iZombie | Death Moves Pretty Fast Promo | The CW

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "Gutshot"

Holmes and Watson try to work a stateside investigation from London when someone close to them is gravely wounded by an unknown perpetrator in the U.S. However, Holmes' stateside legal trouble—the result of a confession to a murder he didn't commit—threatens to derail their efforts.

Video of Elementary - Gutshot (Preview)

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 10PM - "Revealed: Evil Within - St. Clair Shores, Mi"

In an enhanced episode, Steve and Amy travel to Michigan to investigate the violent, invisible forces terrorizing a family in their suburban home.

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "The Desert Codes"

Giant ancient drawings are found etched into the desert floor. They may be part of an ancient alien code.

Blindspot (NBC), Friday 8PM - "Masters of War 1: 5-8, The Gang Gets Gone"

SEASON FINALE: Dominic begins to enact Madeline's cataclysmic scheme as the team rushes to stop him. Tensions rise as past secrets begin to unravel. Then: The Season 4 finale: the team sets out on an international mission to stop an attack from spreading. Madeline attempts to turn the tables as internal conflict threatens relationships within the team.

Video of Reade&#039;s Fiery Near-Death Experience - Blindspot (Episode Highlight)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "Code Yellow"

Yo-Yo and Keller take things public; parasitic aliens threaten the human race; and someone really needs boba.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD 6x04 Promo &quot;Code Yellow&quot; (HD) Season 6 Episode 4 Promo

Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation (History), Friday 10PM - "The UFO Insiders"

Former U.S. government insiders brought together by rock star Tom DeLonge team up to reveal what the government knows about UFOs. This groundbreaking effort is led by Luis "Lue" Elizondo, who ran the U.S. government's $22 million secret UFO program. Elizondo reveals new details about his Pentagon investigation including five extraordinary capabilities the bizarre craft may share and chases fresh leads. U.S. Navy fight pilots tell him new details about the "tic-tac"-shaped UFO caught on film.

SATURDAY

Monster Island (SYFY), Saturday 9PM

PREMIERE: Gigantic monsters threaten to destroy everything in their path as mankind remains defenseless.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Extra Pulses: Phelps Dodge Hospital"

Zak and the crew investigate an abandoned Arizona hospital where the caretaker is being choked by a dark presence; enhanced.

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Here to Help"

NOS4A2 (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "The Shorter Way"

Kong: Skull Island (TNT), Sunday 8PM

PREMIERE: Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean.

Video of Kong: Skull Island - Rise of the King [Official Final Trailer]

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Sunday 9PM - "When Ghosts Attack"

Zak and the crew travel to California to investigate the suburban home of a family being terrorized by a demon; they head to Kansas to confront the violent spirits dwelling inside the infamous Sallie House.