TV THIS WEEK: Fear the Walking Dead and World Beyond; Archer; Star Trek: Discovery and more

Halloween is getting closer by the day, and this week we bring a mix of new episodes and horror-friendly movies to fill up your DVR and schedule, so let's dig in.

With new episodes of spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead and World Beyond dropping this week, AMC has a ton of undead action to keep us busy. FXX can scratch your super-spy itch with a new Archer, CBS All Access has a new Star Trek: Discovery loaded with far-flung future twists and turns, and The CW is continuing its short march toward the series finale of Supernatural. Oh, and Disney+ continues trying to get us to space with The Right Stuff.

As far as movies go, plenty of networks are pulling out some horror classics to keep our spines tingling. SYFY has Insidious: The Last Key; FX has the network premiere of A Quiet Place; AMC has Halloween H20, The Amityville Horror, and House of Wax.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Insidious: The Last Key (SYFY), Tuesday 7:45PM

Parapsychologist Elise Rainier and her team travel to Five Keys, N.M., to investigate a claim of a haunting in her childhood home. She must soon confront and destroy her greatest fear: the demon that she accidentally set free years earlier.

Video of Insidious: The Last Key - Official Trailer (HD)

Archer (FXX), Wednesday 10PM - "Caught Napping"

When AJ is kidnapped, it's up to Archer to get her back and keep Lana's rampage pointed in the right direction.

Video of Archer | Season 11 Ep. 6: Reservation for One Highlight | FXX

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Far From Home"

After crash-landing into the future, Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is desperate to contact the U.S.S. Discovery and determine if there is any sign of life in this far-flung future.

Video of Watch The Exhilarating Opening Scene Of Star Trek: Discovery Season 3

A Quiet Place (FX), Sunday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back.

Video of A Quiet Place (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Alaska"

Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission for Ginny to follow a lead thought lost, but Al must choose between what she has now and what she's chasing.

Video of Fear the Walking Dead: The Opening Minutes of Season 6, Episode 2

MONDAY

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (AMC), Monday 8PM

In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman (Jamie Lee Curtis) learns her murderous brother has returned for her.

Video of Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (9/12) Movie CLIP - Family Reunion (1998) HD

TUESDAY

Insidious: The Last Key (SYFY), Tuesday 7:45PM

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Swamp Thing (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "He Speaks"

Swamp Thing leaves behind Munson's body, which is brought back to life by bugs. Alec confides her suspicions to Liz about the identity of Swamp Thing.

Video of Swamp Thing | Nightmare | Season Trailer | The CW

WEDNESDAY

The First Purge (FX), Wednesday 8PM

Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community.

Video of The First Purge – Official Trailer [HD]

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Wednesday 8PM - "Semifinals 2"

In this final round of the Semi-Finals, competitors will face up to ten brutal obstacles including the dizzying Corkscrew, the Salmon Ladder and the iconic Warped Wall.

Video of Jessie Graff and Najee Richardson Rev Up the Semifinals - American Ninja Warrior Semifinals 2020

The Amityville Horror (AMC), Wednesday 10PM

Strange events take place after a family (Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George, Jesse James) moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders.

Video of The Amityville Horror (2005) - On DVD Trailer

Archer (FXX), Wednesday 10PM - "Caught Napping"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Far From Home"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Drag Me Away (From You)"

Sam and Dean are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago.

Video of Supernatural | Inside: Gimme Shelter | The CW

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "A Life For A Life"

Talon, Wren, Janzo, and Yavalla fight to survive as they search a labyrinth for an ancient relic. Gwynn and Zed fight for control of the Outpost.

Video of The Outpost | Season 3 Episode 1 | I&#039;m Still On Your Side Scene | The CW

What on Earth? (Science), Thursday 10PM - "Curse of King Arthur"

When satellites spot a strange, 2,000-year-old structure in Wales, some suspect it holds a secret connection to King Arthur; using modern-day technology and ancient texts, experts investigate new leads that could point to the mythical Round Table.

House of Wax (AMC), Thursday 10PM

Friends (Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray) become stranded in a town where murderous twins entomb their victims in wax.

Video of House of Wax (2005) Theatrical Trailer HD

FRIDAY

The Right Stuff (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 4"

The incredible story of the early days of the U.S. space program, based on the iconic bestseller by Tom Wolfe. At the height of the Cold War, newly formed NASA selects seven of the military's best test pilots to become astronauts. Competing to be the first in space, these men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring the world to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope.

Video of The Right Stuff | Official Trailer | Disney+

The Birds (BBC America), Friday 8PM

A San Francisco playgirl (Tippi Hedren) follows a bachelor (Rod Taylor) to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace.

Video of The Birds Official Teaser Trailer #1 - Alfred Hitchcock Movie (1963) HD

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Supercharging Your Very First Magic Tricks"

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Louie Foxx, Nick Lewin, Richard Turner, Shoot Ogawa, Ana DeGuzman, Eric Eaton, Trigg Watson and Dan Sperry.

SATURDAY

Dracula Untold (FX Movies), Saturday 7:15PM

Vlad III (Luke Evans), prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire.

Video of Dracula Untold - Official Trailer (HD)

Eli Roth's History of Horror (AMC), Saturday 10PM - "Body Horror"

Sometimes disgusting, body horror films make audience members question their prejudices against physical difference, their attitudes about sex and gender, their fear of disease and contamination, and how much appearance determines destiny.

Video of The Creepy Kids of Horror ft. Haley Joel Osment &amp; Linda Blair | Eli Roth&#039;s History of Horror

SUNDAY

The Meg (TNT), Sunday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark.

Video of THE MEG - Official Trailer #1 [HD]

Pandora (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Beyond Here Lies Nothin'"

Jax and the team go in search of a lost alien race that may be the key to saving the universe, but they find themselves plagued by disturbing nightmares that arise out of each individual's personal traumas and most personal fears.

Video of Unboxing Pandora Season Two on The CW This Fall | Comic Con@Home2020

A Quiet Place (FX), Sunday 8PM

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Disney XD), Sunday 9PM - "Maximum Venom"

Spider-Man is pushed to his breaking point after Venom summons an earth-shattering threat from its home planet.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Alaska"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "The Wrong End of a Telescope"

The group seeks shelter from a storm inside an abandoned high school; while re-supplying, they imagine what high school life was once like and encounter new threats both living and dead.

Video of The Walking Dead: World Beyond: The Opening Minutes of Season 1, Episode 3

