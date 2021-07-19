TV THIS WEEK: The Flash season finale; SurrealEstate on SYFY; He-Man returns; Trollhunters & more

The big story this week is the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which commence on NBC this weekend with a boatload of major events. But don't worry, there's still a smattering of sci-fi premieres, finales and specials this week to keep us busy.

SYFY has a new episode of its latest original scripted series SurrealEstate, which follows a real estate crew that takes on the haunted houses hitting the market. This week's episode focuses in on a little boy's "imaginary friend" who is making it a bit hard to sell his childhood home. The CW has the season finale of The Flash, which is wrapping up an admittedly uneven and shortened pandemic-era season with a finale focused on the present and future of the Flash family. The network also has a new Superman & Lois on tap.

Streaming is loaded this week with interesting projects, including the premiere of the He-Man revival series Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix; plus the franchise-ending Trollhunters film Rise of the Titans. Disney+ has the latest Assembled episode, which goes behind the scenes into the making-of its latest original series Loki. The Mouse House streamer also has the premiere of its new Turner & Hooch original series.

Digging deeper, there's a new LEGO Masters at Fox; the Charmed season finale on The CW: a new Star Wars: The Bad Batch at Disney+; and (of course) continued 2020 Tokyo Olympics coverage.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Heart of the Matter, Part 2"

SEASON FINALE: The Flash enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris and his children from the future to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary.

Marvel Studios Assembled (Disney+), Wednesday - "The Making of Loki"

A behind-the-scenes deep dive into the making of the MCU's latest original series Loki, which blew the multiverse wide open for the next phase of Marvel movies and TV shows.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix), Wednesday

FILM PREMIERE: Following the events of the Tales of Arcadia trilogy, the heroes of Arcadia must band together to protect humanity from the evil Arcane Order, who wield their dark and uncontrollable magic to summon ancient titans that threaten to destroy the world.

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "The Harvey"

A little boy's "imaginary friend" interferes with his parents' plans to sell their house and move.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix), Friday - Part 1

SERIES PREMIERE: The war for Eternia culminates in "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered.

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - "Semifinals 1"

The semifinals begin in Los Angeles, where the competing ninjas will face up to 10 challenging obstacles, including new obstacles Wall-to-Wall and the Inverter; the top two runs of the night will face off in the Power Tower.

Titans (TNT), Monday 10 p.m. - "Hawk and Dove"

The first season of the DC Universe/HBO Max series on cable: In search of a safe haven for Rachel, Dick arrives on the doorstep of vigilante heroes Hawk and Dove.

Nostradamus: End of Days (Travel), Monday 10 p.m. - "Fiery Doom"

Nostradamus had visions of a world engulfed in fire, making it so hot that nothing can survive; Scholars decode his works to uncover when and how we will meet our fiery end.

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Heart of the Matter, Part 2"

LEGO Masters (Fox), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Demolition Derby"

Contestants must build an exact replica of Will Arnett's Lego Lamborghini from memory; contestants enter a Demolition Derby battle, in which each team must build a wild, remote-controlled concept car that fights it out against the others.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Fail Safe"

Superman pays a visit to Morgan Edge; Lois and Chrissy work together on a story; Jonathan finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Tuesday 10 p.m. - "Brianna's Favorite Pencil"

The Unit competes for a chance to commune with the dead during Samhain; Scylla and Anacostia search for Camarilla leadership by attending a Halloween gala.

Bezos in Space: Blue Origin Takes Flight (Discovery), Tuesday 10 p.m.

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin revolutionizing the space industry, and following the milestone launch of the New Shepard, experts go inside the mission and reveal what it means for exploration in the Final Frontier.

WEDNESDAY

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix), Wednesday

Turner & Hooch (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 101"

SERIES PREMIERE: When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn't want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

Marvel Studios Assembled (Disney+), Wednesday - "The Making of Loki"

Monsters At Work (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 103"

Takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

Expedition Unknown (Discovery), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Dillinger's Lost Loot"

Josh Gates chases leads across the Midwest, searches a childhood home, and dives into a frigid lake at a remote Wisconsin lodge as he joins the hunt for notorious bank robber John Dillinger's fortune.

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Transformation"

SEASON FINALE: Nicky learns what is needed to open the forge; an emergency at home threatens to derail Althea and Dennis' tea ceremony.

Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 8 p.m.

Crewmembers (Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver) aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship's dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one.

Hunting Atlantis (Discovery), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Mystery of the Golden King"

Stel and Jess trek to the Black Sea, where they investigate a 7,000-year-old skeleton buried in gold treasure, and uncover evidence of an ancient catastrophe that could be the basis for Noah's flood and the destruction of Atlantis.

THURSDAY

Making It (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Make Yourself at Home"

In the mega craft, the makers rejuvenate the curb appeal of a generic house by personalizing the front door and the front porch with unique handmade touches; it's a mad dash to finish as Nick and Amy reveal an added twist at the last minute.

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "A Throne of Our Own"

Garret attacks a new queen and strange visions reveal a new threat; Talon and Zed devise a plan to save the Blackbloods; Janzo discovers Wren's secret; Luna attempts another assassination.

FRIDAY

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix), Friday - Part 1

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 105"

After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" must devise a plan to defeat him.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 113"

Follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in "The Clone Wars") as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

2020 Tokyo Olympics (NBC), Friday 7:30 p.m. - "Opening Ceremony"

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad open in Tokyo with coverage of the lighting of the cauldron and the parade of nations from National Stadium.

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - "I Dreamed a Dream…"

SEASON FINALE: When an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy on the brink of death, Mel and Maggie cast an ancient spell, sending the Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures; Harry asks Jordan and Celeste to help him do the unthinkable.

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "The Harvey"

SATURDAY

2020 Tokyo Olympics (NBC), Saturday 8 p.m. - "Beach Volleyball, Gymnastics, 3x3 Basketball, Swimming"

LIVE: Coverage of beach volleyball preliminary matches, the men's team competition in gymnastics and a preliminary game in the men's 3x3 basketball tournament. Also, swimming finals in the men's and women's 400m individual medleys.

Freaky (HBO), Saturday 8:15 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: When a serial killer's mystical dagger causes him to magically switch bodies with a 17-year-old girl, the frightened teen learns she has just 24 hours to get her identity back before she looks like a middle-aged maniac forever.

SUNDAY

2020 Tokyo Olympics (NBC), Sunday 7 p.m. - "Triathlon, Gymnastics, Swimming"

LIVE: Coverage of the men's triathlon, the women's team competition in gymnastics, and swimming finals for the women's 100m butterfly, men's 100m breaststroke, women's 400m freestyle and men's 4x100m freestyle.

A Discovery of Witches (AMC), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Episode 6"

Philippe provokes Matthew and pushes him to reveal his blood rage to Diana; Diana learns of the prophecy which predicted her arrival; Matthew tells Diana how Philippe died; Diana and Matthew are married.

Wellington Paranormal (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "She-Wolf"

Officers O'Leary and Minogue investigate what they believe are dog attacks, but stumble upon something more mysterious.

Dead Pixels (The CW), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "The Chair"

Alison becomes concerned over Meg's physical downturn and tries to sway her to a healthier regime; everyone worries about Nicky.

Secret Nazi Ruins (Science), Sunday 10 p.m. - "Inside the Terror Factory"

The ruins of a once-sprawling Nazi industrial complex along the Baltic coast contains a terrifying and mysterious past; using the latest science, experts unearth a cataclysmic, top-secret technology developed by German military engineers.

Modern Marvels (History), Sunday 10 p.m. - "Adventure Machines"

Adrenaline runs high when Adam Richman visits the factory where Yamaha makes ATVs, WaveRunners and more; an inside look at a company built to get people sky-high in paramotors; amusement park Diggerland USA; mech-suits; submarine built for two.

