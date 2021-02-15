TV THIS WEEK: For All Mankind launches S2; Resident Alien; WandaVision; Clarice & more

The big premiere this week takes us back to the alt-history of the Space Race with the Season 2 premiere of the Apple TV+ original sci-fi series For All Mankind. We have competing lunar bases and a whole new Cold War brewing.

Beyond For All Mankind's return, this week also brings plenty of new episodes across the board. SYFY has new installments of breakout hit Resident Alien and animated comedy Devil May Care; CBS has a new Clarice; Disney+ has a new WandaVision that's sure to leave our minds blown; and The CW has a whole batch of new episodes, led by a new Batwoman and Black Lightning.

Digging deeper, TNT has a new Snowpiercer, The CW has a double header season finale of anthology scare-fest Two Sentence Horror Stories, Nickelodeon has a new episode of its second run of the Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival, and Fox has new episodes of animated staples The Simpsons and Family Guy. If you're getting pumped for the return of The Walking Dead later this month, AMC also has a special preview for the six new episodes coming to wrap up Season 10.

HIGHLIGHTS

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Birds of a Feather"

Harry travels to the Ute Reservation to help Asta's grandmother; he learns what it means to belong.

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "Ghosts of Highway 20"

Clarice Starling and the team are deployed to Tennessee where the FBI is laying siege against a fringe militia group called "The Statesmen."

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 7"

The mysteries continue to unravel in Westview, as the latest episode of the MCU's first Disney+ series makes its debut. There are just a few left, so enjoy.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+), Friday - "Season 2 Premiere"

SEASON PREMIERE: Landing on the moon didn't end the space race. It raised the stakes. For All Mankind is told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, and presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams. For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour.

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Gore on Canvas"

Batwoman is approached by Cmdr. Kane and Agent Moore to boost an infamous work of art that reveals the way to Coryana -- and Kate; Alice discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana.

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two"

The war between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel rages on; Lynn continues to be concerned about Jefferson; Jennifer's curiosity is piqued by a new boy at school.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "A Single Trade"

As the Big Alice crew is granted shore leave on Snowpiercer, Layton and Wilford have differing opinions on the future.

TUESDAY

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Tuesday - ""Ibeji," "Manifest Destiny"

SEASON FINALE: When her twin sister is paralyzed suddenly from a stroke, a Nigerian American nurse must protect her from a broken medical system's neglect and a dark force that feeds on the most vulnerable and unprotected. Then: An Indigenous man faces dark history when he and his girlfriend visit an Old West reenactment for their podcast.

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming"

Toni, Alice, Archie and Kevin fight to keep Riverdale High open after learning that its budget has been cut; Veronica gets creative when she discovers Chad is having her followed; Jughead starts a new job after debt collectors show up in Riverdale.

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Drowned Woman"

Tensions flare between Nancy and the Drew Crew as they continue to fight the Aglaeca; Bess makes a mistake that could cause all of them their lives; George has a beautiful bonding moment with her sisters.

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Birds of a Feather"

THURSDAY

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Survive and Advance"

It's robot knockout time, with the round of 32 launching the quest for the world championship; for favorites like Hydra and Whiplash there's danger in every match-up, as up-and-coming teams look to shake up the bracket.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "This Is What It Takes"

After one of their own goes missing, Alaric suggests Hope turn to the therapy box, which thrusts her into a twisted game set in a summer camp slasher flick; Lizzie's attempt to spend some time with MG doesn't go quite as planned.

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "Ghosts of Highway 20"

FRIDAY

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 7"

For All Mankind (Apple TV+), Friday - "Season 2 Premiere"

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows (Nickelodeon), Friday 8 p.m. - "The Tale of the Night Frights"

As the Midnight Society digs deeper into the mystery, they discover themselves haunted by an evil entity known as the Shadowman.

Ad Astra (Cinemax), Friday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8 p.m. - "Rails + Pitons + Pulley + Pipe + Salt"

When Mac and the team are unable to prevent sensitive intel from falling into Codex's hands, Mac must scale a vertical cliff using only gear he can cobble together himself to prevent the info's transmission.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - "The Power Of Gold"

As one of the most valuable and coveted precious metals on the planet, gold's power over mankind harkens back thousands of years.

SATURDAY

Blade (SYFY), Saturday 6:30 p.m.

A man (Wesley Snipes) with vampire blood and his mortal partner (Kris Kristofferson) hunt a rebel vampire (Stephen Dorff) and his coterie of undead.

Devil May Care (SYFY), Saturday 12 a.m. - "The Atheist"

Devil is trapped on Earth by a summoning gone wrong, and nothing will ever be the same.

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Gore on Canvas"

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Wad Goals"

Bart becomes a successful caddy, but Marge worries it is ruining his character.

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Conscience of The King"

An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful old deity looking to reclaim his lost glory.

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "You Can't Touch This"

The Charmed Ones encounter a new, magical obstacle as they try to relaunch themselves in the human world.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "And Then There's Fraud"

After attending a baseball game, Peter and Chris are inspired to start a memorabilia business; Stewie tries to combat aging by getting plastic surgery but ends up taking it too far.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Extended Season 10 Preview"

Chris Hardwick talks with the cast members and executive producers about what's to come on the next six episodes of "The Walking Dead."

