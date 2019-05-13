TV THIS WEEK: Game of Thrones comes to an end, Arrowverse and Big Bang Theory finales

Well, the fall season is officially coming to an end — and it's taking about a half dozen fan favorite shows with it this week. The big one is, you guessed it, Game of Thrones.

Fans have waited the better part of a decade to find out who will end up on the Iron Throne, and answers are finally coming this week. Along with the big finale in Westeros, The CW is wrapping up almost all of its Arrowverse shows this week, as well: The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl are ending for the season (the season finale of Legends of Tomorrow is pushed out to next week). Riverdale and Charmed are also hitting their end points. In genre-adjacent news, CBS's hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory is ending its monumental run with a super-sized series finale.

Digging a bit deeper, History's Knightfall is ending its shortened second season, and there's a new episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC, a new The 100 on The CW, new What We Do in the Shadows on FX, and a whole lot more.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Arrow (The CW), Monday 9PM - "You Have Saved This City"

SEASON FINALE: In the Season 7 finale, the battle between Oliver and Emiko comes to a boiling point, which brings back some familiar faces and leaves others in dire jeopardy.

Video of Arrow | You Have Saved This City Promo | The CW

Knightfall (History), Monday 10PM - "While I Breathe, I Trust the Cross"

SEASON FINALE: The death of the Knights Templar Order is imminent as Landry and his Templar brothers are sentenced to burn at the stake.

Video of Knightfall: Battle for the Knight&#039;s Temple (Season 2) | History

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Legacy"

SEASON FINALE: The Season 5 finale: Barry faces off with his oldest, and most formidable nemesis, Reverse Flash.

Video of The Flash | Legacy Scene | The CW

The Big Bang Theory (CBS), Thursday 8PM - "The Change Constant; The Stockholm Syndrome"

SERIES FINALE: In the series finale, Sheldon and Amy await big news. Later, Bernadette and Wolowitz leave their kids for the first time; Penny and Leonard try to keep a secret; Sheldon and Amy stick together; and Koothrappali makes a new friend, as the gang travels together into an uncharted future.

Video of The Big Bang Theory 12x22 All Sneak Peeks &quot;The Maternal Conclusion&quot; (HD)

Game of Thrones (HBO), Sunday 10PM - "Episode 6"

SERIES FINALE: The depiction of two powerful families - kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men - playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, and to sit atop the Iron Throne.

Video of Game of Thrones | Season 8 Episode 4 | Game Revealed (HBO)

MONDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Terms Of Service"

With things getting out of control, Sara and Ava concoct a bold plan to take back the Time Bureau. But when things go awry, Zari and Charlie must work together to discover what Neron is planning. Elsewhere, Constantine is given a tough choice on who to save from Hell.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Terms Of Service Promo | The CW

Arrow (The CW), Monday 9PM - "You Have Saved This City"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

American Dad! (TBS), Monday 10PM - "Jeff And The Dank Ass Weed Factory"

Jeff wins a tour through a mysterious weed factory and brings Stan along.

Video of American Dad: All New Mondays 10/9c | TBS

Haunted Hospitals (Travel), Monday 10PM - "Body and Spirit"

A hospital security guard meets an entity that's desperate to communicate with him, a government investigator is tormented by the spirit of a child at a hospital and a young girl witnesses a haunting event while visiting her ailing grandfather.

Knightfall (History), Monday 10PM - "While I Breathe, I Trust the Cross"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Legacy"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "The Children of Gabriel"

Clarke tries to win over the leaders of Sanctum in order to let her people stay. Meanwhile, Bellamy, Echo and Octavia discover a new threat while on a mission to retrieve the transport ship.

Video of The 100 | The Children of Gabriel Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Beyond the Unknown (Travel), Wednesday 8PM - "Lincoln's Curse, Bayou Bigfoot and Spirit Board Boyfriend"

Don Wildman investigates the terrible curse placed upon a family who witnessed the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, examines Bigfoot sightings in the American south and recounts a terrifying love story from beyond the grave.

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the Night"

SEASON FINALE: In the Season 3 finale, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead receive mysterious invitations, and band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all. Meanwhile, chaos ensues at The Farm after Edgar makes a chilling announcement.

Video of Riverdale | Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive The Night Promo | The CW

Expedition Unknown (Discovery), Wednesday 9PM - "Legend of the Crystal Skull"

Josh Gates takes on Central America's jungles to investigate the legendary crystal skull discovered by a renowned adventurer who was the inspiration for Indiana Jones. Josh probes whether the skull is an invaluable relic or archaeology's tallest tale.

In Search of Monsters (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "The Yeti"

Shocking new DNA evidence suggests that the Yeti, one of the world?s most elusive and dangerous monsters, may not only come from an otherworldly source but also resides right here in America.

Happy! (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "A Friend Of Death"

Smoothie + Hailey take a trip into the past. Sax hits rock bottom. Good thing Happy brought a cake.

Video of HAPPY! | Season 2, Episode 7: The Godfather | SYFY

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel), Wednesday 10PM - "Dire Wolf Attack, Dog vs. Ghost, Gollum-Like Cryptid and More"

A dog has a terrifying encounter with a ghost; a Gollum-like creature is seen climbing in an Alpine cave; a prehistoric dire wolf goes on the attack in the woods; and a strange UFO phenomenon is seen globally.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Citizenship"

Nadja trains Jenna on how to take her first victim, and Nandor applies for American citizenship. Written by Stefani Robinson; Directed by Jason Woliner.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Vampires Define Things: Weak Sauce | FX

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Two of a Kind"

Frankie's commitment to cold-hearted professionalism is tested when the team's new mission to take down the head of a massive drug operation reunites her with a former guardian. Meanwhile, Jai and Standish discover that Susan has been writing psych evaluations on every member of the team, and their curiosity leads them to an unpleasant surprise.

Video of Whiskey Cavalier 1x12 Promo &quot;Two of a Kind&quot; (HD) Lauren Cohan, Scott Foley series

Mummies Unwrapped (Discovery), Wednesday 10PM - "The Trail of Murdered Mummies"

Mummified murder victims are unearthed from marshy bogs across Northern Europe; mummy expert Ramy Romany examines well-preserved bodies from more than 2,000 years ago to see if they were victims of human sacrifice rituals.

THURSDAY

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "Two Player"

Tandy and Evita are willing to do anything to save Tyrone; Adina asks for help from someone.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Cloak and Dagger 2x08 Promo &quot;Two Player&quot; (HD) Season 2 Episode 8 Promo

The Big Bang Theory (CBS), Thursday 8PM - "The Change Constant; The Stockholm Syndrome"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 8PM - "Cold Terror and Hot Activity"

Steve and Amy investigate paranormal activity harassing a young family in Flint, Mich. Then they investigate a malevolent entity terrorizing an elderly couple in Sahuarita, Ariz.

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Five, Six, Seven, Ate!"

Liv and Ravi go undercover as dance partners while investigating the deaths of Gulliver and Nancy, the dynamic duo of Seattle's winning dance team. Meanwhile, Peyton confronts Major after she's told that one of his soldiers was out of line during a routine lice check at the school. Lastly, Clive and Bozzio receive a shocking surprise during Lamaze class.

Video of iZombie | Five, Six, Seven, Ate! Promo | The CW

Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Theory (CBS), Thursday 9:30PM

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco take a trip down memory lane, sharing some of the best-kept backstage secrets and personal memories from the past 12 years. They reveal their favorite moments playing Leonard and Penny, and revisit some of the most memorable stories from "The Big Bang Theory Stage." In addition, the special will feature a tour of the iconic sets, including Leonard and Sheldon's apartment.

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 10PM - "Revealed: Feeding Grounds - Sumpter, Or."

In an enhanced episode, Steve and Amy investigate terrifying reports of hostile paranormal activity at a family-owned bed and breakfast in Oregon.

FRIDAY

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "Window of Opportunity"

Fitz and Enoch struggle in space; and Sarge and his team move forward with their mysterious mission on Earth.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD 6x02 Promo &quot;Window of Opportunity&quot; (HD) Season 6 Episode 2 Promo

SATURDAY

Arrival (SYFY), Saturday 9:30PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: A linguistics professor (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors.

Video of Arrival Trailer

SUNDAY

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "The Quest for Peace"

SEASON FINALE: Lex Luthor descends upon Washington, D.C., and summons Lena and Lillian Luthor to the White House; when Supergirl realizes she has one last chance to stop Lex, she turns to the power of the press to help.

Video of Supergirl | The Quest For Peace Promo | The CW

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 10PM - "The Source Awakens"

SEASON FINALE: Maggie, Mel and Harry grow wary of Macy's newfound power; Macy keeps creating alternate realities, but they don't end up being the perfect versions she was hoping for; Maggie and Mel still struggle with what will happen in their personal lives.

Video of Charmed | The Source Awakens Promo | The CW

Killing Eve (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Wide Awake"

Villanelle dives deep into the dangerous world of her target under the guise of her newfound persona, Billie; Eve may have worrying competition for Villanelle's affections.

Video of Wide Awake | Killing Eve Sunday at 8pm | BBC America

A Discovery of Witches (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Episode 7"

Diana learns the tragic circumstances surrounding why she was spellbound as a child; Diana's devastation at having lived her life as only half herself is interrupted by the Madison house releasing one of the missing pages from Ashmole 782.

Video of &#039;The Haunted House&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 107 | A Discovery of Witches

Get Out (FX), Sunday 9PM

A young photographer (Daniel Kaluuya) uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend's (Allison Williams) seemingly friendly parents (Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford) for the first time at their posh estate.

Video of Get Out Official Trailer 1 (2017) - Daniel Kaluuya Movie

Game of Thrones (HBO), Sunday 10PM - "Episode 6"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.