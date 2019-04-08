TV THIS WEEK: Game of Thrones returns, God Friended Me finale, new The Orville and more

Sure, there's a lot of good stuff to see on TV this week — but most folks only care about one thing. Winter isn't just coming anymore, it's finally arrived. The eighth and final season of HBO's Game of Thrones begins this week.

HBO has kept the details under wraps (to the point we don't even know the title of the season premiere), which has only worked to ratchet up expectations for the final face off between the living and the icy, icy dead.

Outside of Thrones, though, there's still plenty to see. CBS is wrapping up the first season of its drama God Friended Me, while Fox's The Orville is back in action following a brief hiatus. SYFY has fresh episodes of Happy! and The Magicians, and Freeform is digging deeper into the comic canon with its Cloak & Dagger series. If you're looking for Arrowverse action, Legends of Tomorrow is new this week. The CW also has more alien adventures with Roswell, New Mexico.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week. Aside from Game of Thrones, of course.

HIGHLIGHTS

Happy! (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Some Girls Need A Lot Of Repenting"

A simple B&E, they said. Introducing the captivating Bebe DeBarge. A very Smoothie Easter Egg Hunt.

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "Shadow Selves"

Tandy and Tyrone try to find out what has happened to a group of young girls who have gone missing; Mina discovers a possible side effect to the big Roxxon leak.

The Orville (Fox), Thursday 9PM - "Sanctuary"

Ed discovers that Moclans aboard the Orville are harboring a secret.

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "Que Sera Sera"

SEASON FINALE: Miles, Cara and Rakesh finally come face to face with the elusive Henry Chase.

Game of Thrones (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Episode Title TBA"

SEASON PREMIERE: The depiction of two powerful families - kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men - playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, and to sit atop the Iron Throne.

MONDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Monday 8PM - "The Getaway"

When Hank commandeers the Waverider in 1973, the Legends find themselves on the run in an RV after kidnapping the president, who is only able to tell the truth. With the help of Constantine, they discover the reason that none of them can lie, making for an uncomfortable family road trip. Meanwhile, Nate and Zari, with the help of Nora and Gary, work together to find out what Hank is really up to.

Shadowhunters (Freeform), Monday 8PM - "Heavenly Fire"

Simon and Izzy team up on a secret mission to figure out what the Clave is hiding; Clary becomes conflicted about Jonathan as the Shadowhunters try to get answers.

Paranormal 911 (Travel), Monday 9PM - "The Chapel"

The ghost of a young girl follows a police officer home from the scene of an accident, a spirit plays tricks on a deputy at an Alabama mansion and a paramedic is shocked to see the apparition of a bride and groom walking down the aisle of a church.

Haunted Hospitals (Travel), Monday 10PM - "Maternity Ward Menace"

A hospital administrator and her staff are terrorized by a spectral spirit known as the Shadow Man. A lab technician's cynical skepticism is transformed into pure belief when he hears ghostly cries in the old nursery of a haunted hospital.

Into the Badlands (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Cobra Fang, Panther Claw"

The Widow and Baron Chau finally face off. M.K. and Pilgrim grow their forces at the Monastery. Sunny and Bajie discover a new foe, the Black Lotus.

Knightfall (History), Monday 10PM - "Faith"

After suffering a casualty, the Knights Templar prepare to exact revenge.

TUESDAY

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Champagne Supernova"

The town prepares for the UFO Emporium Re-opening Gala, and Liz and team find themselves on a collision course with an unlikely enemy.

WEDNESDAY

In Search of Monsters (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "The Loch Ness Monster"

After centuries of believing the Loch Ness Monster dwells deep within Scotland's Loch Ness, a new theory paints a different story. Experts explore evidence suggesting the monster may not only be real, but possibly more dangerous than ever imagined.

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "The Secret Sea"

Quentin yells at a plant. Margo stares at a fish.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Werewolf Feud"

The truce between the vampires and Staten Island's werewolves is tested; Colin Robinson finds romance with a new coworker.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Spain, Trains, and Automobiles"

Will, Frankie and Susan are joined by Will's new girlfriend, MI6 agent Emma Davies, as they head to Spain on a mission to retrieve a case of plutonium from the wrong hands.

THURSDAY

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Absence"

Sam and Dean continue to worry about the condition of Jack's soul.

FRIDAY

Blindspot (NBC), Friday 8PM - "Ohana"

The team faces a pestiferous foe. Zapata goes rogue with an old friend as Jane and Weller continue their search for the hooded figure.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Friends + Enemies + Border"

MacGyver and Desi help a group of Syrian refugees who are being pursued by human traffickers. Also, in Los Angeles, Bozer is trapped in Oversight's car, which is rigged to explode.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Friday 9PM - "Too Ghoul for School"

Zak and the crew travel to Idaho to investigate a former school plagued by malicious entities. Then the guys head to New Mexico to investigate the dark paranormal energy that surrounds a mysterious school building.

SATURDAY

World War Z (FX), Saturday 8PM

When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator (Brad Pitt) is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Extra Pulses: Wolf Creek Inn"

Zak and the crew travel to Oregon to investigate the mysterious Wolf Creek Inn, a historic building riddled with aggressive negative energy, apparitions and a vampire-like creature; enhanced.

SUNDAY

Killing Eve (AMC), Sunday 8PM - "Nice and Neat"

Carolyn introduces Eve to her new team before Eve briefs them on the Villanelle case; Villanelle, needing to lie low while she recovers, finds a good Samaritan to take her in and care for her; Eve finds out a secret that Carolyn has been hiding.

A Discovery of Witches (BBC America), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 2"

Blind to the interest she has stirred amongst creatures, Diana fights an increasing pull towards the magical and turns her back on her witch heritage; matters take an unexpectedly dark turn when Satu is sent by Peter Knox to intimidate her.

