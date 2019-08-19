TV THIS WEEK: Ghost Hunters return, The Terror terrifies, Preacher's apocalypse

It's shaping up to be a spooky week, with The Terror looking as terrifying as ever — plus the OG ghost-hunting series back in action and looking for new cases to solve.

The new season of AMC's The Terror, featuring George Takei, has a new episode in the Infamy storyline this week with islanders being evicted from their homes. A&E is kicking off its revival of the Ghost Hunters franchise, with Grant Wilson assembling a new crew at a new network. SYFY has a new episode of the space action series Killjoys, which is barreling toward a (hopefully) world-saving series finale. AMC's Sunday line-up is also new, with Preacher and Fear the Walking Dead dropping new episodes.

Digging a bit deeper into the schedule, History's The UnXplained is turning its attention toward the question of life after death, AMC has a new Lodge 49, The CW has a boatload of summer shows led by Two Sentence Horror Stories, and TBS has a new American Dad.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Terror: Infamy (AMC), Monday 9PM - "All the Demons Are Still in Hell"

Terminal Islanders are evicted from their homes; Chester performs a paranoid search for answers.

Video of &#039;We&#039;re Not Playing Games Here&#039; Next On Season 2 | The Terror: Infamy

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 8PM - "Ghost Hunters: Back on the Hunt"

SERIES PREMIERE: Grant Wilson returns with a new team of professional ghost hunters to help people who are struggling with unexplained supernatural phenomena.

Video of Ghost Hunters: Meet The Cast Part II | Returns August 21st at 9P | A&amp;E

The UnXplained (History), Friday 10PM - "Life Beyond Death"

An unexplained mystery is what happens to people after they die. Clues may lie in unusual cases of near-death experience, reincarnation, and how memories can be passed from organ donors to transplant recipients.

Video of The UnxPlained: Fire Walkers Defy Laws of Physics (Season 1) | History

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Three Mutineers"

Dutch's prison takeover is thwarted by an unexpected hostage situation, leaving her, D'avin and John scrambling for a new plan.

Video of Killjoys 5x06 Promo &quot;Three Mutineers&quot; (HD)

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Bleak City"

Tulip makes her way to Cassidy and Eugene catches up with his Preacher -- though this reunion might be cut short by the Saint of Killers; Starr struggles to keep track of the many players of the apocalypse as the Grail's agenda threatens to unwind.

Video of &#039;What Kind of Preacher Are You?&#039; WTF Moment of the Week Ep. 403 | Preacher

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Cincinnati City Finals"

The Cincinnati City Finals features up to 10 challenging obstacles, including Slam Dunk.

Video of Jessie Graff Earns Her Spot in Vegas - American Ninja Warrior Seattle/Tacoma City Finals 2019

Paranormal Survivor (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Voices of the Dead"

Lee Bailey's home turns from strange to scary as a pair of ghosts torment his family; James Creechbaum unwittingly becomes a beacon for lost spirits; and a shadowy monster violently attacks a mother desperate to protect her children.

American Dad! (TBS), Monday 10PM - "Eight Fires"

Roger helps Francine with her terrible cooking by bringing her to a remote Patagonian island. Stan gets a nail in his head and can't speak.

Video of American Dad: Klaus Gets Burned | TBS

Lodge 49 (AMC), Monday 10PM - "The Slide"

Dud makes an enemy while cleaning the pool. A game of golf affects Ernie's career.

Video of Lodge 49 Season 2 Trailer | The Republic of North Macedonia

TUESDAY

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "What Was It You Wanted"

What Was It You Wanted - When Pilar's bio-organic implants are hacked, Jax and Ralen lead an investigation to help save their friend and find out who's responsible.

Video of Pandora Series Sizzle Reel - Starts July 16th 8pm on The CW

Mysteries Decoded (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Mothman"

Jennifer Marshall and MJ Banias head to West Virginia to investigate if the Mothman may be back. In 1967, following the deadliest bridge collapse in U.S. history, rumors began swirling that the appearance of a mysterious winged creature, part bird, part man, may have been a warning of the impending disaster.

Expedition Unknown: Unearthed (Discovery), Tuesday 8PM - "Treasure of the Copper Scroll"

Josh Gates investigates a unique Dead Sea Scroll etched with riddles that could lead to an ancient treasure; and following new leads, Josh treks into punishing Jordanian desert in search of the potential fortune.

WEDNESDAY

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 8PM - "Ghost Hunters: Back on the Hunt"

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 9PM - "School Spirit"

Original founding member Grant Wilson returns with a new team of investigators. In their first case, Grant is contacted by the principal of a century-old high school in Pocatello, Idaho, that has long been rumored to be haunted. During her tenure, the principal has dismissed many of these rumors as mere urban legends. However, the school's security cameras capture an unexplained electrical disturbance followed by what appears to be a ghostly apparition in the hallway.

Contact (Discovery), Wednesday 10PM - "Deep State"

Link analysis patterns lead Nick and Sarah to ancient evidence of human contact with aliens. Investigating South America's most perplexing military encounter, Paul and Kawa track down an eyewitness and the unexpected presence of NASA.

THURSDAY

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Where You Go, People Die"

Zed waits for Talon after a mysterious disappearance. Tobin aces his despised cousin while Gwynn makes Tobin an offer he can't refuse. A surprise visitor to the Outpost interrupts a royal ceremony.

Video of The Outpost | Regarding The Matter Of Garret Spears Scene | The CW

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Scion"

A rebellious teen is diagnosed with terminal cancer; and his family's legacy and wealth ensure him a place in an exclusive, experimental treatment center that has a far more sinister transformation in mind.

Video of Two Sentence Horror Stories | Scion Promo | The CW

FRIDAY

BattleBots (Discovery), Friday 8PM - "Like A Bot To A Flame"

As the Top 16 looms closer, a group of underdogs gives it their last shot, and in the Main Event, Rotator and undefeated Death Roll bring everything they have to the BattleBox.

Video of Close your eyes. This fight is TOO PAINFUL to watch: Icewave vs BiteForce

Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests (Travel), Friday 9PM - "When Shadows Attack"

A Tennessee couple is forced to move back into a haunted house for financial reasons. They call on the Ghost Brothers to rid the home of the aggressive shadow figures they fear will go after their young daughter.

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Three Mutineers"

SATURDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Saturday 8PM - "Alien Evidence & Encounters"

Could an exotic superheavy element provide the key to humanity's future in the stars? According to physicist Bob Lazar, "Element 115" is the fuel source for an alien spacecraft he was hired to reverse-engineer by the U.S. government.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Extra Pulses: The Washoe Club: Final Chapter and Hell Hole Prison"

Zak and the team examine the old Washoe Club and the Yuma Territorial Prison.

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "You're Still Here"

As Alicia struggles to find her new role in the convoy, she's drawn to mysterious artwork; a simple scouting trip is derailed when she and Strand are thrust into a conflict between desperate survivors; Morgan and Al hit a roadblock.

Video of Opening Minutes Of Season 5, Episode 10 | Fear the Walking Dead

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Bleak City"

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (SYFY), Sunday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Captain America (Chris Evans), the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk.