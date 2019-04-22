TV THIS WEEK: Gotham, The Orville and Supernatural finales; new Game of Thrones

We'll go ahead and get it out of the way — Avengers Endgame opens this weekend, so you'll probably want to get your TV watching in before heading to the theater to see it a few (thousand) times. That said, there's plenty of great TV to check out if you're looking to avoid the packed crowds.

The time has finally come: Fox's Gotham is saying goodbye, with a series finale that jumps a decade into the future to give fans a look at how this Gotham City will look with a bona fide Batman roaming the streets. Continuing the finale theme, The CW's Supernatural and Fox's The Orville are both wrapping their seasons up this week. Supernatural is already renewed for another (final) season, though The Orville is still on the bubble. So, hopefully this won't turn out to be the series finale, too.

Looking a big deeper, the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones soldiers on, ABC debuts a new documentary looking back at the women who made the moon landing possible, and there's a whole lot of new Arrowverse stuff to check out.

Here's our full rundown. Check it out and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

1969 (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "Moon Shot"

The premiere of the documentary series about the year 1969. First up: The moon landing is recalled by the unsung women who helped make it possible.

Gotham (Fox), Thursday 8PM - "The Beginning…"

SERIES FINALE: In the finale, the series flash-forwards 10 years, as Bruce is set to return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower. A series of crimes leads Gordon to believe Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks. However, when Bullock is framed for a murder, Gordon begins to piece together an even more sinister plot targeting the city, and a new figure emerges from the shadows to be the hero Gotham desperately needs.

Video of Bane Brutally Introduces Himself To The Troops | Season 5 Ep. 11 | GOTHAM

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Moriah"

SEASON FINALE: In the Season 14 finale, Sam, Dean and Castiel are thrown into an epic battle. Meanwhile, Jack becomes disenchanted with all the lies, and an old friend from the past shows up.

Video of Supernatural | Moriah Trailer | The CW

The Orville (Fox), Thursday 9PM - "The Road Not Taken"

SEASON FINALE: In the Season 2 finale, the crew must contend with the disastrous fallout from Kelly's decision.

Video of The Orville 2x14 Promo &quot;The Road Not Taken&quot; (HD) Season Finale

Game of Thrones (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 3"

The depiction of two powerful families - kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men - playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, and to sit atop the Iron Throne.

Video of Opening Credits | Game of Thrones | Season 8 (HBO)

MONDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Monday 8PM - "The Eggplant, The Witch & The Wardrobe"

With darkness on the rise in 2019, the team realizes that a new host of problems have risen as they have been cleaning up history. Sara tries to save Ava from a fate worse than death while battling her own demons. Nora and Constantine work together to take down a powerful demon. Meanwhile, Zari gets unsolicited advice from Mona, Charlie and even Rory.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | The Eggplant, The Witch &amp; The Wardrobe Trailer | The CW

Shadowhunters (Freeform), Monday 8PM - "Aku Cinta Kamu"

Jace goes under cover to try and save Clary from Jonathan; Isabelle, Simon and Luke race to find a way to finally destroy Clary's bond with Jonathan; Isabelle works to create a solution before Jace's cover is blown.

Video of Shadowhunters 3x19 Sneak Peek #3 &quot;Aku Cinta Kamu&quot; (HD) Season 3 Episode 19 Sneak Peek #3

Arrow (The CW), Monday 9PM - "Spartan"

Diggle reluctantly reaches out to a Four-Star General of the Defense Intelligence Agency for help, despite unresolved tension from their past.

Video of Arrow | Spartan Trailer | The CW

Into the Badlands (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Curse of the Red Rain"

Sunny, Bajie and Kannin journey back into the Badlands. The Widow makes a risky play against Pilgrim, bringing Cressida and Lydia into the crossfire.

Video of &#039;Curse of the Red Rain&#039; Next On Ep. 314 | Into the Badlands

Knightfall (History), Monday 10PM - "Road to Chartres"

Landry reunites with his daughter, only to be separated once again. Growing impatient with DeNogaret's legal strategy, King Philip prepares his army for war. Margaret discovers one of Prince Louis' dark secrets.

Video of Knightfall: Gawain Attacks the Templars (Season 2, Episode 4) | History

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Snow Pack"

Icicle returns to enact the next phase of his devious plan, so Caitlin and her mother, Dr. Carla Tannhauser, must resolve their long-combative relationship to defeat the icy monster. After Barry makes a big decision about their family without consulting her, Iris decides to take matters into her own hands.

Video of The Flash | Snow Pack Promo | The CW

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Recovering the Satellites"

In the Season 1 finale, Max and Michael find themselves at an impasse over how to deal with the fourth alien. Liz has a dangerous encounter with an unexpected visitor. Kyle spirals after uncovering a dark secret about his father's death. And Michael is forced to make a difficult decision about his future.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Recovering the Satellites Promo | The CW

1969 (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "Moon Shot"

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper"

When Jellybean goes missing, Jughead, Gladys and FP follow a series of cryptic clues to get her home. Elsewhere, Archie faces the fallout from his latest boxing match, while Betty makes a major discovery about Evelyn's past. Finally, Josie makes a big decision about her future.

Video of Riverdale | Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear The Reaper Trailer | The CW

In Search of Monsters (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "Episode 4"

Paranormal investigations reveal stunning new evidence about the Jersey Devil, a monster that prowls the Pine Barrens of NJ. Clues suggest this nightmarish creature had a human mother -- and may have been created by Satan himself.

Happy! (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "19 Hours And 13 Minutes"

Sax ate the jelly. Trips B, D, all of it. And on Hailey's birthday. Amanda makes a breakthrough.

Video of HAPPY! | Bebe Sings | SYFY

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Animal Control"

Lazslo, in bat form, is captured by Staten Island Animal Control and must be rescued, while Nadja can no longer resist reconnecting with her reincarnated lover Gregor. Written by Duncan Sarkies; Directed by Jackie van Beek.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Season 1 Ep. 5: Animal Control Preview | FX

THURSDAY

Gotham (Fox), Thursday 8PM - "The Beginning…"

HBO First Look: Tolkien (HBO), Thursday 8PM

First look at the upcoming biopic about the famed Lord of the Rings author.

Video of TOLKIEN | Trailer 2 | FOX Searchlight

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "Alignment Chart"

Tyrone is faced with a hard decision when presented with an opportunity to clear his name; Tandy lets her anger get the best of her as she becomes frustrated with a possible dead end to her investigation into the sex trafficking ring.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Cloak and Dagger 2x05 Promo &quot;Alignment Chart&quot; (HD) Season 2 Episode 5 Promo

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Moriah"

The Big Bang Theory (CBS), Thursday 8PM - "The Decision Reverberation"

Koothrappali is worried people won't take him seriously in his own field after publishing a paper that suggests he may have discovered alien life. Also, Leonard wants to be the principal investigator on a plasma physics study.

Video of The Big Bang Theory - The Decision Reverberation (Preview)

The Orville (Fox), Thursday 9PM - "The Road Not Taken"

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "The Supernatural Ones"

Enhanced 4-hour episode: A look at the age-old stories of beings with super-human strength, super-sonic speed and supernatural abilities, and whether they are based on extraordinary, possibly extraterrestrial beings that lived on Earth in the distant past.

Blindspot (NBC), Friday 8PM - "The Brockton College Killer"

A frozen corpse is discovered in the woods, and the Task Force is drawn into the investigation of an old case that has gained notoriety due to a popular true crime podcast. Meanwhile, Red visits Dom Wilkinson for help making a difficult decision, and Ressler makes a discovery about Katarina Rostova's past.

Video of Weller Gives His Mom a Fresh Start - Blindspot (Episode Highlight)

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM "No-Go + High-Voltage + Rescue"

Two American tourists go missing while doing a "No-Go Scavenger Hunt" through some of the world's most dangerous countries. The Phoenix team goes undercover as backpackers to find them and bring them home alive.

Video of MacGyver - No-Go + High-Voltage + Rescue (Preview)

SATURDAY

It's a slow night. Luckily, Avengers: Endgame is open this weekend. So, you know. Go see it. A few dozen times.

SUNDAY

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "D'oh Canada"

Marge must rescue Lisa when she is mistakenly granted political asylum in Canada while on a vacation to Niagara Falls; Homer takes Maggie to a "Daddy and Me" class.

Video of Marge Finds An Unexpected Talent For The Play | Season 30 Ep. 20 | THE SIMPSONS

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9PM - "Throw It Away"

After Lois reads a new book on the joys of decluttering, she challenges the rest of the Griffins to throw anything out of the house that does not spark joy.

Video of Quagmire Asks Lois For Dating Advice | Season 17 Ep. 17 | FAMILY GUY

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "American Dreamer"

Kara doggedly works as a reporter to clear Supergirl's name; Dreamer picks up the slack as National City's protector, which leads to a showdown with Ben Lockwood; James takes drastic measures to relieve his PTSD.

Video of Supergirl 4x19 Promo &quot;American Dreamer&quot; (HD) Season 4 Episode 19 Promo

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Power of Four"

With Harry still missing, Mel, Macy and Maggie devise a plan that requires Tessa's help; Parker is close to conquering his demon side and turns to Maggie for what he hopes will be comfort; Niko asks Mel about her past.

Video of Charmed 1x19 Promo &quot;Power of Four&quot; (HD)

Killing Eve (AMC), Sunday 8PM - "Desperate Times"

Villanelle decides to take matters into her own hands on a trip to Amsterdam; Carolyn is called in to face the music with her boss; after the discovery of another dead body, Eve and her new team make a break in their case.

Video of Desperate Times | Killing Eve Sunday at 8pm | BBC America

A Discovery of Witches (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 4"

Matthew's hope of keeping Diana safe is short-lived as Ysabeau refuses to welcome the warmblood; Knox calls an emergency meeting of the Congregation to denounce Matthew; Matthew's ferocious brother, Baldwin, plays a careful game to maintain control.

Video of Bound Together | A Discovery of Witches Episode 4 | Sundays at 9pm | BBC America

Game of Thrones (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 3"

*TV listings via TV Guide and Zap2it.