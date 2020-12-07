TV THIS WEEK: The Grinch musical; SYFY's Toys of Terror; The Mandalorian & more

It's equal mixes of holiday, horror and big ol' sci-fi franchises on TV this week with plenty of new stuff on the dial to keep us busy while we social-distance the rest of 2020 away. Let's dig in.

NBC's fascinating new holiday-themed project Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! arrives this week, bringing the classic tale to live-action musical form in a family-friendly network special. If you want something more old-school, CBS has its annual airing of the classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, so be sure to fix some hot chocolate and set your DVR accordingly. Want a bit more horror with your holiday? SYFY is set to premiere the Christmas-themed horror flick Toys of Terror this weekend, along with new episodes of The Movie Show and Hell Den.

Digging deeper, the big sci-fi properties are well represented, with The Mandalorian bringing a new episode to Disney+ and CBS All Access rolling out a two-parter for Star Trek: Discovery. The CW also has plenty of new sci-fi originals, including Swamp Thing, Pandora and The Outpost. Discovery has a new BattleBots and Fox has Christmas-themed episodes of both The Simpsons and Family Guy to keep you in the laughing spirit.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! (NBC), Wednesday 8PM

PREMIERE: The beloved classic children's story comes to life this holiday season with a fun-filled two-hour production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London. This musical version of the acclaimed theater production breathes new life into a timeless story.

Video of Dr. Seuss&#039; The Grinch Musical!: First Look

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Terra Firma Part 1"

The latest episode of Discovery, which is telling a story in the far-flung future of the Trek universe. The first of a two-part episode.

Video of How Adira And Gray Expand Representation In Star Trek | Star Trek: Discovery

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Friday - "Chapter 15"

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Video of Moff Gideon Enters the Battlefield, The Child Gets a Name, and More!

Toys of Terror (SYFY), Saturday 10PM

PREMIERE: Evil toys magically come to life to terrorize a couple and their children inside a secluded mansion.

Video of Exclusive Trailer: Toys Of Terror | SYFY WIRE

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS), Sunday 8PM

The reindeer with the incandescent nose guides Santa's sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve. Based on the song by Johnny Marks.

Video of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

MONDAY

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "Tower of the Angels"

In search of the knife, Will and Lyra try to gain entry into the Torre Degli Angeli. Lee finds Grumman, or Jopari, as he is now known, and they take to the sky in search of the knife bearer.

Video of His Dark Materials: Season 2 Episode 4 Promo | HBO

Vampire Academy (SYFY), Monday 9PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: At a secret boarding school, a half-human/half-vampire teenager (Zoey Deutch) trains to become a guardian for her best friend -- a vampire princess (Lucy Fry).

Video of E1ERrnYunBg

TUESDAY

Swamp Thing (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Long Walk Home"

Avery confronts the creature following his strenuous trek through the swamp. However, the creature ends up saving the wounded Avery and nursing him back to health.

Video of Swamp Thing | Season 1 Episode 8 | Long Walk Home Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! (NBC), Wednesday 8PM

Lost Relics Of The Knights Templar (Discovery), Wednesday 10:08PM - "The Doomsday Relic"

A mysterious Templar relic features coded markings that could explain why these once-powerful knights disappeared and why their treasures were buried; using cutting-edge archaeological methods, experts investigate their final secrets.

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "Terra Firma Part 1"

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8PM - "Let the Big Bot Battle Begin"

The 2019 runner-up Witch Doctor starts their campaign against last year's breakout-bot Hydra. Titans Mammoth and Huge face off in an epic battle of the big bots and the elusive Black Dragon risks robotic life and limb against Kraken.

Video of The 2020 Season of BattleBots premieres Thursday, December 3rd, 8PM on Discovery!

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Thursday 8PM - "Lingering Spirits"

Zak, Nick and Aaron reach out to the troubled spirits trapped inside the white-washed walls of La Purisima Mission in Lompoc, California. The crew then heads to Tombstone, Arizona, to confront ghosts of the Wild West at the Bird Cage Theatre.

Ready Player One (TNT), Thursday 8PM

In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world.

Video of READY PLAYER ONE - Official Trailer 1 [HD] Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

The Movie Show (SYFY), Thursday 11PM - "The Movie Show Does Stunts"

Deb and Wade discuss the new Marvel film "Black Widow," and Wade becomes a stunt man.

Video of The Movie Show | FULL EPISODE: Episode 2 - The Movie Show Does Batman | SYFY

FRIDAY

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Friday - "Chapter 15"

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Thief + Painting + Auction + Viro-486 + Justice"

Taylor's former protégé is killed while preventing a bio-weapon from falling into the wrong hands, Mac and the team must find the weapon so Desi can pull off the ultimate heist before it's sold to a terrorist cell.

Ancient Aliens (History), Friday 9PM - "Giants of the Mediterranean"

Ancient cultures throughout the Mediterranean recorded stories of enormous beings that descended from the sky. Massive megalithic structures and reported discoveries of towering human-like skeletons may reveal that this part of the world was once inhabited by giants.

SATURDAY

Toys of Terror (SYFY), Saturday 10PM

Hell Den (SYFY), Saturday 12AM - "Gonna Make You Sweat"

All that TV time is causing the gang to get flabby, so they start a workout regimen.

Video of Hell Den | Official Sneak Peek 1 | Season 2 Premiere | Saturday Nov. 7 At Midnight | on SYFY

SUNDAY

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS), Sunday 8PM

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "A Springfield Summer Christmas for Christmas"

A cable channel films a Christmas movie in Springfield, and Skinner falls in love.

Video of The World Below The Covers | Season 32 Ep. 9 | THE SIMPSONS

Pandora (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know"

SEASON FINALE: Jax races against time to save the universe from complete destruction before the ancients can render their final judgment; Xander covertly pursues his own plans for redemption.

Video of Pandora | Season 2 Episode 7 | Why Is This Happening To Me? Scene | The CW

The Outpost (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "From Paradise to Hell and Back"

Yavalla's strength is tested as Wren confronts her; Janzo, Talon and Zed attempt an assassination; Tobin's loyalty is questioned.

Video of The Outpost | Season 3 Episode 9 | Finding A Cure Scene | The CW

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "The First No L"

When the family fails to help Lois with the Christmas shopping, she walks out on the family and the Griffins must try to save Christmas on their own.

Video of Preview: Fleshing Out Holiday Cheer | ANIMATION DOMINATION ON FOX

