TV THIS WEEK: His Dark Materials premiere, time-tripping Arrow, new Watchmen and more

HBO is looking to drop its latest pricy, splashy genre series (along with a new Watchmen) while The CW's Arrowverse takes a time-traveling twist on the path to Crisis on Infinite Earths.

His Dark Materials makes its debut on HBO this week after scoring some solid reviews from the first round of critics. The network's adaptation of Watchmen also continues this week with a new episode. As for The CW, Arrow looks to pick up after that wild time travel twist last week, while Flash, Batwoman and Supergirl are also all new this week.

If you're looking for something a bit more undead, AMC is continuing to roll out the latest season of flagship series The Walking Dead, and NBC has a new episode of The Good Place (hey, they kinda count for undead, right?). Digging a bit deeper, there are new episodes of Treadstone, The Purge, Riverdale, Van Helsing and more this week.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "His Dark Materials 01"

A brave young woman uncovers a sinister plot after her childhood friend is kidnapped by a secret organization.

Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Present Tense"

Oliver and the team decides to take on the new Deathstroke that appeared in Star City; The team tries to find a way to stop JJ.

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "Help is Other People"

On the last day of the experiment, Chidi is faced with one final ethical dilemma.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Bonds"

Carol and Daryl go on a mission together while Siddiq struggles to solve a mystery.

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own"

Reclusive trillionaire Lady Trieu finally enters the stage with a mysterious offer; with Blake getting closer to the truth of her cover-up, Angela enlists Looking Glass for help; The Lord trains two new servants.

MONDAY

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "His Dark Materials 01"

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Kiss Kiss Breach Breach"

Cisco's faith in his ability to fill Barry's shoes as Team Leader is upended when he learns of a shocking murder. Meanwhile, Killer Frost trusts no one except herself to hunt down the dangerous Ramsey Rosso.

Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM- "Present Tense"

The Purge (USA), Tuesday 9PM - "Grief Box"

Marcus confronts his past. Esme learns the truth. Ryan changes his plan. Ben seeks understanding.

Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "Mile Marker 14"

Jo and Benny investigate the death of Kindred's former business partner. Meanwhile, Mia and Piper experiment with Piper's powers, and Alex confronts Ed about his health.

Treadstone (USA), Tuesday 10PM - "The Kentucky Contract"

Doug solves a problem; Edwards has a breakthrough; Soyun embarks on a dangerous journey.

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Sixty-Two: Witness for the Prosecution

Caught between Hiram and Hermoine's double trial, Veronica grapples with what the future holds for her family. Archie finds himself the unexpected target of the town's local businesses. Betty and Kevin join the Junior FBI Training Program, and Jughead larns some surprising information about his family history.

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Case of the Wayward Spirit"

When Nancy realizes that George is possessed by Tiffany's spirit, she must act quickly to rid her friend of the ghostly passenger before it's too late. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger, Owen, wanders in to The Claw and asks the gang to cater a charity gala happening at the country club that same day.

American Horror Story (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Rest in Pieces"

A deadly trio emerges, hell-bent on unleashing a new era at Camp Redwood. Our former counselors desperately try to keep history from repeating itself.

THURSDAY

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Atomic Monsters"

Sam and Dean investigate the mysterious death of a girl and the disappearance of another.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Since When Do You Speak Japanese?"

A samurai shows up in Mystic Falls looking for a demon that possesses its victims, so Josie leads the charge to defend her friends from the demon's wrath. Meanwhile, as Landon and Rafael head to Mystic Falls High in hopes of learning more about the mysterious Hope, MG is conflicted by a secret he's uncovered about Lizzie's new vampire friend Sebastian. Finally, just as Alaric lets his guard down around the town's new sheriff, a confrontation with a demon forces him to reevaluate his priorities.

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "Help is Other People"

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "790"

The Catholic Church asks Kristen, David and Ben to assess the veracity of a local prophetess, Grace Ling, and they are shaken when they see one of her visions come to life. Also, David struggles with jealousy when he sees God speaking with the prophetess, and to Kristen's dismay, her mother, Sheryl, and Leland begin a relationship.

FRIDAY

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "The Truth About Kat and Dogs"

Mel and Maggie attempt to find a missing Macy with a spell, while Harry uses a different method -- allowing Abigael to help him access his subconscious in an attempt to connect with his dark side.

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Metamorphosis"

Three generations of Van Helsings come together before a showdown with Elder Sam and the Oracle.

In Search Of (History), Friday 10PM - 'The Bermuda Triangle"

The Bermuda Triangle has terrified and perplexed travelers, explorers and scientists for centuries; a look if this area actually holds some special destructive power; to find out, the team enters the Triangle by sea and by air.

SATURDAY

The Kid Who Would Be King (HBO), Saturday 7:50PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "Instant Karma"

Miles is confused when a man wants nothing to do with a winning lottery ticket that the God account helps Miles return to him; Audrey, the artist behind the mysterious painting Miles saw in Paris, reveals surprising information behind the work.

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "I'll Be Judge, I'll Be Jury"

When a disturbing death has Gotham reeling, the city reaches out for its new vigilante hero; Sophie asks Jacob for a special assignment; Alice continues her nefarious plot against the Kanes; Batwoman pays another visit to Mary.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Marge the Lumberjill"

When Marge realizes that everyone views her as boring, she takes up woodsman competitions as a hobby, which takes her on a month-long retreat to Portland with her trainer.

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Confidence Women"

While a new villain is under arrest at the D.E.O., Supergirl uses him to find information on who is responsible for the recent attacks; Andrea and Lena think back on their tumultuous past.

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own"

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Bonds"

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Peter & Lois' Wedding"

The Wi-Fi goes out in the Griffin house, leaving the family with nothing to do for the evening; Peter and Lois decide to tell the kids the story of how they met and fell in love in the '90s.

