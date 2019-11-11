TV THIS WEEK: His Dark Materials, Watchmen, The Walking Dead, The Good Place and more

The CW is taking part of the week off in regards to new Arrowvwerse episodes, but Supergirl, Black Lightning and Batwoman are still fresh this week. And over at HBO, the network is bringing its A-game with some high-profile genre originals with new episodes of His Dark Materials and Watchmen.

Meanwhile, AMC has a new episode of its flagship series The Walking Dead. Over at USA, there are new episode of The Purge and the Bourne spinoff series Treadstone. SYFY has a new Van Helsing and CBS has a terrifying new case on EVIL.

Digging a bit deeper, much of The CW is new outside the super-shows with Riverdale, Nancy Drew, The Legacies and Supernatural all dropping fresh episodes. Fox’s animated shows are also new, in case you’re into The Simpsons and Family Guy.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "The Idea of North"

Lyra arrives to her new life in London, determined to find Roger with Mrs. Coulter's help; the Gyptians continue their search for the missing children and the elusive Gobblers.

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "The Funeral to End All Funerals"

The group awaits the judge's final decision on the fate of human existence.

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Tell Me the Truth"

Kate and Sophie must reconcile with their past, as Kate questions just how much she can trust her former lover; Kate and Luke have an encounter with an old friend; Mary grapples with the fate of the Kane family; Catherine seeks Jacob's help.

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Little Fear of Lightning"

The origin story of Looking Glass is at last revealed, as is the truth behind the greatest hoax in American history; The Smartest Man in the World plots a daring escape.

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Open Your Eyes"

Carol pushes boundaries that make Daryl uncomfortable; Alpha and Beta have reservations about someone.

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five"

Jefferson struggles with the effects on his family, leading to a decision with tragic consequences. Meanwhile, Anissa's identity is threatened. Lastly, Agent Odell takes an important step toward winning over Jennifer.

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "The Idea of North"

TUESDAY

The Purge (USA), Tuesday 9PM - "House of Mirrors"

In the world of The Purge, Ryan, Marcus, Esme, and Ben learn that some lines can't be un-crossed.

Treadstone (USA), Tuesday 10PM - "The Bentley Lament"

Bentley discovers the truth. Doug goes on a dangerous mission. Tara confronts her past.

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Sixty-Three: Hereditary"

Archie struggles to keep the neighborhood kids away from Dodger's influence and turns to an unexpected ally for help. Jughead uncovers a mystery surrounding the author of the Baxter Brothers books, while Betty confronts Charles about his past. Finally, Veronica deals with a major shake-up at home, and Cheryl and Toni get some unexpected visitors at Thistlehouse.

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Mystery of Blackwood Lodge"

Nancy strikes a deal with a new and suspect widower while trying to uncover the truth about the long-buried history between Lucy Sable and Ryan Hudson.

American Horror Story (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Final Girl"

Camp Redwood draws in a lost soul looking for closure.

THURSDAY

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Proverbs 17:3"

Sam and Dean's routine case turns out to be anything but.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Screw Endgame"

The Salvatore School prepares for its upcoming '80s-themed decade dance. Hope and Lizzie find themselves trapped inside a never-ending labyrinth with a monster on their trail. Meanwhile, Josie and Landon decide whether or not to take their relationship to the next level. Elsewhere, MG turns to Kaleb for advice on what to do about Sebastian, while Rafael struggles to adjust to his life back at the school.

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "The Funeral to End All Funerals"

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "Vatican III"

When Bridget confesses to murder during her exorcism, Monsignor Korecki asks Kristen, David and Ben to investigate if the details match any open cases and if the woman really is possessed by a demon.

FRIDAY

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "When Sparks Fly"

Macy must fight a dangerous enemy to survive; Maggie's impromptu karaoke duet with Jordan may lead to answers about her powers. Meanwhile, Mel and Harry take a gamble on a demon who may know the Assassin's whereabouts.

Ghost Nation (Travel), Friday 10PM - "The House at Deadman's Curve"

Jason, Steve and Dave head to Dover, Delaware, to help a local paranormal investigator with her childhood home. The investigation uncovers evidence that the haunting may be connected to a deadly stretch of road just yards from the property.

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "The Prism"

3 Pages are key to raising or destroying the Dark One, but only Hansen knows where they are hidden.

In Search Of (History), Friday 10PM - "Nazi Secrets"

An incredible stockpile of lost gold; a lost weapon that could have changed the outcome of the war; and one treasure so valuable, it's been called the missing 8th wonder of the world. In their quest for world domination, Nazi Germany amassed what might be the largest collection of stolen wealth and technology ever acquired. Much of this has been recovered, but not all.

SATURDAY

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Pasadena Ritual House"

Zak and the crew investigate the Pasadena, California, home of a self-proclaimed Satanist. A seance conducted inside the historic Victorian house reveals an inhuman presence has attached itself to Aaron and is trying to communicate with him.

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II (BBC America), Saturday 9PM - "Blue Planet Now: Shark Paradise"

Liz joins scientists to find out how temperature increases are impacting the Great Barrier Reef and how plastic is putting the future of the planet's turtles at risk.

Destination Fear (Travel), Saturday 10PM - "St. Albans Sanatorium"

The team reveals a terrifying twist when they revisit St. Albans Sanatorium in Radford, Virginia, a location so awful that Chelsea quit last time and vowed she would never return.

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Tell Me the Truth"

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Livin La Pura Vida"

The Simpsons join other Springfield families on the Van Houtens' annual trip to Costa Rica, which they obviously can't afford; Homer befriends Patty's new girlfriend; Lisa tracks down the real reason the Van Houtens can go on this trip every year.

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8:30PM - "The Last Grenelle"

Miles is shocked when the clues he began following in Paris lead him to Gideon, who had been helping with friend suggestions years before making a fateful decision to leave the God account behind.

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Tremors"

Supergirl finally learns the truth about Lena while tangling with Leviathan; J'onn J'onnz makes a discovery about his brother's whereabouts.

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Little Fear of Lightning"

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Open Your Eyes"

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Heart Burn"

In celebration of Peter and Lois' anniversary, the Griffins recount their own versions of three well-known love stories.

Mr. Robot (USA), Sunday 10PM - "407 Proxy Authentication Required"

Elliot feuds any data.