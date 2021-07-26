TV THIS WEEK: Jungle Cruise premieres; Suicide Squad hits Wipeout; SurrealEstate on SYFY & more

Another week, another Disney blockbuster on the calendar. This weekend the Mouse House is rolling out its fantasy adventure Jungle Cruise, starring The Rock and Emily Blunt. The film will be opening in theaters as well as on Disney+'s Premier Access.

Along with Jungle Cruise, fans of the upcoming HBO Max/Warner Bros. film The Suicide Squad can get a primer for the DC flick when the cast makes a cameo appearance on TBS's game show series Wipeout (which is co-hosted by Suicide Squad co-star John Cena). A weird crossover? Sure, but we'd expect nothing less from a James Gunn pic.

Digging a bit deeper, SYFY has the premiere of a new episode of its buzzy horror series SurrealEstate. The CW has the season premiere of its alien drama Roswell, New Mexico; and Netflix has its new animated project Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom. If you're feeling zeitgeist-y, NBC has the Tokyo Olympics running all week.

Disney+ has new episodes of Monsters at Work, The Bad Batch, and Turner & Hooch; and HBO has its network premiere of the new Tom and Jerry flick. Looking for something old school? TCM has the network premiere of Blade Runner: The Final Cut, which would be a great primer for the upcoming animated series.

HIGHLIGHTS

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 8 p.m. - "Hands"

SEASON PREMIERE: Liz settles into her new life and career in Los Angeles; Max, Isobel and Michael are figuring out if the stranger in the cave, with the familiar face, is friend or foe.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (Netflix), Thursday

SERIES PREMIERE: Now the Autobots must team up with the Maximals to confront the Decepticons, who have joined forces with the Predacons, in the race to find the missing AllSpark. However, the Predacons are in control of the Golden Disk, a mysterious artifact which has a personal connection to Megatron and gives him an untold advantage over his enemy, Optimus Prime. Which faction will triumph in the final battle that will decide the fate of Cybertron's future?

Jungle Cruise (Disney+), Friday

PREMIER ACCESS: Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's Jungle Cruise, a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat.

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "For Sale by Owner"

A lovely lake cabin may be haunted or the owner may be faking; a horror novelist seeks inspiration.

Wipeout (TBS), Sunday 9 p.m. - "The Suicide Squad Special"

The Suicide Squad Special. The cast joins host and co-star John Cena to promote the new DC Comics film.

MONDAY

Shaft (TNT), Monday 7:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth.

2020 Tokyo Olympics (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - "Diving, Gymnastics, Triathlon, Swimming"

LIVE: Coverage of the men's synchronized diving platform final, the men's gymnastics team final and the women's final in triathlon. In the pool, swimming finals in the men's 200m freestyle, women's and men's 100m backstroke, and women's 100m breaststroke.

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 8 p.m. - "Hands"

TUESDAY

2020 Tokyo Olympics (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Women's Gymnastics, Swimming"

LIVE: Coverage of the women's gymnastics team final. Also, swimming finals in the women's 200m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, women's 200m individual medley, women's 1500m freestyle and men's 4x200m freestyle.

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Ghost Stories (Science), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Fortresses of the Forsaken"

An alien-like complex built into a remote mountainside and a haunted prison with a terrifying past are now deserted ruins; experts investigate the secrets behind these forgotten fortresses to uncover how they were built and why they were abandoned.

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Barnyard Cryptid, Triangle UFOs and More"

A mysterious creature holes up in a barn at night; a massive UFO looms over Bolivia; a homeowner hires an empath to rid her house of a poltergeist; a woman is attacked by ghosts at a notoriously haunted hotel.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Tuesday 10 p.m. - "My 3 Dads"

Raelle brings Tally home to the Cession, where they struggle with the past; Abigail is confronted with pressure from her family when Adil accompanies her home.

WEDNESDAY

Monsters At Work (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 104"

Takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

Turner & Hooch (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 102"

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn't want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

Hellboy (SYFY), Wednesday 6:30 p.m.

Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who's out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world.

2020 Tokyo Olympics (NBC), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Gymnastics, Diving, Swimming"

LIVE: Coverage of the men's gymnastics individual all-around competition, men's synchronized diving springboard final and swimming finals in the men's 800m freestyle, women's 200m butterfly and men's 100m freestyle.

THURSDAY

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (Netflix), Thursday

2020 Tokyo Olympics (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Gymnastics, Swimming, Track and Field"

LIVE: Coverage of the women's gymnastics all-around event, swimming finals in the women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, women's 100m free and men's 200m individual medley. Plus, the morning session of track and field.

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "The Gods Thank You"

Garret is set free but must serve a new ruler; Talon and Zed return to save the Blackbloods but discover a tragedy; Falista tries to make peace.

FRIDAY

Jungle Cruise (Disney+), Friday

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 106"

After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" must devise a plan to defeat him.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Friday - "War Mantle"

Follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in "The Clone Wars") as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

2020 Tokyo Olympics (NBC), Friday 8 p.m. - "Track and Field, Beach Volleyball, Swimming"

LIVE: Coverage of the track and field heats, a beach volleyball group stage match and swimming finals in the men's 100m butterfly and women's 200m backstroke. Plus, the mixed 4x100m relay semifinals.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (TCM), Friday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A specialized detective (Harrison Ford) in 2019 Los Angeles receives an order to terminate obsolete android slaves (Rutger Hauer, Sean Young).

Dino Hunters (Discovery), Friday 9 p.m. - "Doubling Down on Dinos"

SEASON PREMIERE: Clayton Phipps and his son Luke put it all on the line for a risky raptor fossil buried under 30 feet of earth. And the Harrises decide to go for broke to prep their multi-million dollar T-Rex skull.

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "For Sale by Owner"

SATURDAY

2020 Tokyo Olympics (NBC), Saturday 8 p.m. - "Beach Volleyball, Track and Field, Swimming"

LIVE: Coverage of the women's beach volleyball tournament, track and field finals (including the women's 100m and mixed 4x100m), swimming finals (including the men's and women's 50m freestyle).

Tom & Jerry (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him.

SUNDAY

2020 Tokyo Olympics (NBC), Sunday 7 p.m. - "Diving, Beach Volleyball, Gymnastics, Track and Field"

LIVE: Coverage of the women's springboard final in diving, beach volleyball and the finals for the women's vault and uneven bars in Gymnastics. Also in track and field, the finals for the men's long jump and women's 100m hurdles, and more.

A Discovery of Witches (AMC), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Episode 7"

Matthew and Diana arrive in Bohemia to search for the Book of Life; they meet Emperor Rudolf II, who immediately expresses a lascivious interest in Diana; Matthew is pushed to the edge.

Wellington Paranormal (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Vampire"

Over the course of a single night, Officers Minogue and O'Leary encounter a series of incidents, including a suspicious plastic bag, a gang of creepy clowns, a human sacrifice ritual and a theft from the hospital blood bank.

Wipeout (TBS), Sunday 9 p.m. - "The Suicide Squad Special"

Dead Pixels (The CW), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Mission"

Meg tries to impress the water heater repair man; Nicky turns up the heat on his new lady friend Daisy.

