TV THIS WEEK: Killjoys and Pandora premiere, a sky full of Apollo retrospectives

If you're looking for some fun, summer sci-fi to help burn out the dog days — we have some good news. Oh, and there's also plenty of Apollo moon landing retrospectives this week in honor of the U.S.'s trips to the lunar surface.

SYFY's acclaimed cult hit Killjoys is back for a bit more bounty hunting and world-saving in its final season. Over on The CW, the network's new intergalactic adventure series Pandora makes its debut. Digging a bit deeper, ABC has a new episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., FX's Legion is all new after its big Xavier reveal, Starz's The Rook is new, and SYFY has an all-new Krypton. If you're a fan of space history, this week is also loaded with goodies, as everyone from BBC America to Discovery to PBS have some look back specials on the Apollo anniversary.

The moon theme even carries over to the film side, with HBO's premiere of the excellent First Man biopic and BBC America's network premiere of the 2000 Clint Eastwood vehicle Space Cowboys about a group of aging astronauts called up for one last mission.

HIGHLIGHTS

Legion (FX), Monday 10PM - "Chapter 23"

Time is preyed upon.

Video of Legion | Season 3 Ep. 4: Chapter 23 Preview | FX

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Shelter From The Storm"

SERIES PREMIERE: After the death of her parents, Jax matriculates at the Fleet Training Academy on Earth where she learns to defend the Galaxy from intergalactic threats and makes a new family of friends, but also makes a shocking discovery about her own identity.

Video of Pandora | Shelter From The Storm Promo | The CW

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "Leap"

The party's over, and now the team must trust each other in order to face impending doom and an enemy that's closer than they think.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD 6x10 Promo &quot;Leap&quot; (HD) Season 6 Episode 10 Promo

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Run, Yala, Run"

SEASON PREMIERE: Dutch realizes The Lady has put Westerley under a collective delusion - in a world without memory, nothing is what it seems.

Video of Killjoys Season 5 – Official Trailer

Moon Landing Live (BBC America), Saturday 9PM

In July 1969, America made history and sent the first humans to the moon; high-quality NASA footage and extensive news broadcasts bring this sensational moment in history bursting back into life.

MONDAY

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 8PM - "Haunted Past and Teenage Terrors"

A paranormal investigator uses his haunted past to cleanse his mother's home of a demon, and two teenage girls become the targets of supernatural attacks in their Arkansas home.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Los Angeles City Finals"

The Los Angeles City Finals features up to 10 obstacles, including the Leaps of Faith. The two fastest finishers take on the Power Tower for a chance to win a safety pass.

Video of Best of the City Qualifiers - American Ninja Warrior 2019 (Mashup)

American Dad (TBS), Monday 10PM - "Hamerican Dad!"

Stan, reluctantly invites Roger into his ham club. Francine decides to scare Greg.

Video of Dad Jokes From the Father&#039;s of TBS | Happy Father&#039;s Day | TBS

Legion (FX), Monday 10PM - "Chapter 23"

TUESDAY

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Shelter From The Storm"

The Lion King: Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts (ABC), Tuesday 8PM

Robin Roberts digs deep into the timeless appeal of "The Lion King." Included: Interviews with cast and crew; behind-the-scenes footage; and an unreleased scene from the new movie.

Video of The Lion King - Can You Feel The Love Tonight

Blood & Treasure (CBS), Tuesday 9PM - "The Wages of Vengeance"

After nearly capturing Farouk in a sting operation, Danny and Lexi enlist Hardwick to tap into his underworld contacts in hopes of cornering Farouk before he disappears again. Also, Gwen, fed up with Danny and Lexi's tactics, arrests Father Chuck for aiding them.

Video of Blood and Treasure - The Wages of Vengeance (Sneak Peek 2)

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Matryoshka"

Russell seeks justice. Meanwhile, Gabriel must make a difficult choice. Lastly, the Blake siblings reunite.

Video of The 100 | Matryoshka Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

UFOs: Uncovering the Truth (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "Ufos and the Presidents: FDR to JFK"

Investigators reveal the secret history between US Presidents and the UFO phenomenon, from FDR's knowledge about a UFO battle over Los Angeles to JFK's alleged plan to share extraterrestrial secrets with the Russians.

Krypton (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "In Zod We Trust"

In the wake of tragedy, Seg helps Nyssa rescue their son, while alliances on Wegthor fracture.

Video of KRYPTON 2x06 Promo &quot;In Zod We Trust&quot; (HD) Season 2 Episode 6 Promo

The InBetween (NBC), Wednesday 10PM - "The Length of a River"

A serial killer strikes again. Cassie allows her visions to lead Tom and Damien toward the killer, leading to an unexpected twist in the investigation. Cassie also helps an old friend search for peace after the death of a loved one.

Video of The InBetween 1x06 Promo &quot;The Length of a River&quot; (HD)

THURSDAY

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "The Last Mermaid"

Ant is determined to find out what's that mermaid-shaped thing swimming outside the Aronnax, even when pirates get in his way.

Video of Siren 2x14 Promo &quot;The Last Mermaid&quot; (HD)

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Killer Queen"

Liv and Clive investigate the death of an old-school drag queen which leads Liv to eat and shift into the queen's brain. Meanwhile, Ravi reaches out to Major with an interesting request.

Video of iZombie | Killer Queen Promo | The CW

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "This Is One Strange Town"

Talon tries to outmaneuver her new rival while Gwynn struggles to maintain control of the Outpost. A Baron named Tobin marches in and makes an outrageous proposal. The Mistress bitterly reunites with a close relative.

Video of The Outpost | We Only Kill To Survive Scene | The CW

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "On the Scent"

Holmes and Watson work to determine if a long-dormant serial killer has resurfaced in the wake of a sculptor's murder in New York City. Also, Watson suspects Holmes is keeping something from her regarding tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach. The series' 150th episode.

Video of Elementary - On the Scent (Preview)

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "Secrets of the Maya"

Looking into the secrets that were possibly hidden when the Spaniards destroyed their records in the 16th century.

BattleBots (Discovery), Friday 8PM - "The Most Destructive Robot"

The latest episode of the robot battle series.

Video of BattleBots 2019 Season - Discovery Promo

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "Leap"

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Floating Fire, Quick Hands, and One Spidey"

Cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers display their skills. Appearing: Michael Tetro, Anna DeGuzman, Eric Jones, Joshua Jay, Tommy Wind, Spidey and Ed Alonzo.

Ancient Aliens (History), Friday 9PM - "The Druid Connection"

Investigating if ancient Druids travel to New England and New York's Hudson Valley centuries ago, bringing with them the beliefs and technologies of their alien mentors, the Shining Ones of Irish myth; and if they left behind vital clues in the form of mysterious stone structures still visible on the landscape.

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Run, Yala, Run"

SATURDAY

8 Days: To the Moon and Back (PBS), Saturday 8PM

A look inside the Apollo 11 spacecraft on its historic journey includes classified mission audio of conversations between astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

Video of Apollo 11 Launch | 8 Days: To the Moon and Back | PBS

Space Cowboys (BBC America), Saturday 6PM

PREMIERE: Four aging astronauts (Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland) who never made it into space agree to go up and repair a 1950s satellite.

Video of Space Cowboys (1/10) Movie CLIP - The First American in Space (2000) HD

Moon Landing Live (BBC America), Saturday 9PM

Apollo: The Forgotten Films (Discovery), Saturday 8PM

The story of the Apollo 11 moon landing is told with footage not seen anywhere else, revealing how an army of engineers, scientists and astronauts went to incredible lengths to achieve America's greatest technological feat.

Video of The Story of Man&#039;s Greatest Voyage | Apollo: The Forgotten Films | Premieres 20th July, 9 PM

Confessions From Space: Apollo (Discovery), Saturday 10PM

Documenting the 115th annual Explorers Club dinner, which hosts 10 Apollo astronauts, including Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, in celebration of half a century since the first moon landing; detailing the lasting impact of each celestial mission.

First Man (HBO), Saturday 8PM

PREMIERE: Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon.

Video of First Man - Official Trailer (HD)

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Is Anybody Out There?"

Up against the clock, Morgan, Grace, and Alicia work to buy time; Dorie and Dwight race against the elements; Sarah and Wendell get help from an unexpected source.

Video of Opening Minutes of Season 5, Episode 7 | Fear The Walking Dead

NOS4A2 (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Parnassus"

Vic finds herself in grave danger after an argument with Linda; Manx seeks advice from an old friend.

Video of &#039;I Never Touched Her&#039; Talked About Scene Ep. 104 | NOS4A2

The Rook (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "Chapter 4"

Myfanwy uncovers a twisted relationship with her psychiatrist; Monica searches London with Gestalt for a missing EVA who escaped; Farrier makes a connection with a mysterious prisoner.

Video of The Rook 1x04 Promo &quot;Chapter 4&quot; (HD) Olivia Munn series

UFOs: The Lost Evidence (Travel), Sunday 8PM - "American UFO Coverups"

UFO sightings have been caught on film across the United States, yet the government continues to deny the existence of extraterrestrials; recent news of the Pentagon's secret UFO program may reveal evidence of what the military has known for decades.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! (Travel), Sunday 9PM - "The Curious Case Of…"

Joseph Herscher builds comical chain-reaction machines in the style of Rube Goldberg; Christian Stoinev grows up in the circus and becomes an acrobat.

