TV THIS WEEK: Krypton returns, new Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., iZombie and more

The Arrowverse might be taking the summer off, but SYFY's DC prequel series Krypton is back and ready to save the universe for the next couple months. Oh, and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are still taking care of business in deep space.

Krpyton's second season premiere is the big story this week, as the pre-Superman tale looks to introduce Lobo to the mix as Zod fully takes control of the past. ABC has a new Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with pretty much everyone in peril, and AMC is keeping things scary with Fear the Walking Dead and NOS4A2. The CW also has The 100 and iZombie in service, and CBS's summer adventure series Blood & Treasure is all new. Freeform also has some mermaid drama with a new episode of Siren.

HIGHLIGHTS

Blood & Treasure (CBS), Tuesday 9PM - "The Brotherhood of Serapis"

An unlikely ally reveals to Lexi that an Egyptian official has files that could lead her to Farouk. But in order to get to the information, she must enlist Danny in a dangerous plan while lying to him about the source of her lead. Also, Farouk takes a risk to get back the items he stole from the Pyramids, which he needs in order to fund his operations.

Video of Blood and Treasure - The Brotherhood of Serapis (Sneak Peek 1)

Krypton (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "Light-Years From Home"

SEASON PREMIERE: Seg-El is stranded far from home, where his grandfather leads a rebellion against General Zod.

Video of KRYPTON | Season 2 Official Trailer | SYFY

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Filleted to Rest"

Liv becomes an unrelenting perfectionist who knows just how to break a person to their very core while investigating the murder of Eleanor Barba, a chef at a high-end restaurant. Meanwhile, Major is on a mission to find out who is betraying the commander.

Video of iZombie | Filleted To Rest Promo | The CW

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "The Other Thing"

Sarge has May; Altarah has Daisy, Enoch and Simmons; and now, two planets need saving.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD 6x05 Promo &quot;The Other Thing&quot; (HD) Season 6 Episode 5 Promo

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Humbug's Gulch"

June and Dorie take shelter to hide from a threat, but a misunderstanding with a desperate survivor leads to trouble; Alicia and Morgan face a dangerous obstacle.

Video of Fear the Walking Dead: Opening Minutes of the Season 5 Premiere EXCLUSIVE

MONDAY

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 7PM - "Violent Spirit and Terrorized Couple"

A family's dream home becomes the focus of an abusive ghost.

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Wicked Eviction"

A family's dream home becomes the focus of an abusive ghost.

American Dad (TBS), Monday 9PM - "The Hall Monitor and the Lunch Lady"

Steve undercovers as a school hall monitor. Stan and Roger witness an escalator accident.

Video of American Dad: Rogu Gives Roger a Hand | TBS

TUESDAY

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Memento Mori"

Diyoza learns more about the mysterious Children of Gabriel while Abby continues searching for a way to save Kane.

Video of The 100 | Memento Mori Scene | The CW

WEDNESDAY

UFOs: The Lost Evidence (Travel), Wednesday 8PM - "Nazi UFO Secrets"

New evidence reveals the development of secret Nazi weapons not long after an alleged UFO crashed in Germany's Black Forest.

Alien Highway (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "Legend of the Skinwalker"

A recent creature sighting outside the infamous Skinwalker Ranch brings Chuck and the team to Utah to investigate. Evidence both on the ground and in the skies indicates the mysterious shapeshifter might actually be an alien.

THURSDAY

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "No North Star"

Ryn returns to land to follow through on an agreement she made with the military.

Video of Siren Season 2 Promo | A Cure For The Siren Song | Returning June 13

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 9PM - "Red Light, Green Light"

An explosion at a traffic stop puts Holmes and Watson on two separate tracks of investigation as they try to determine whether the attack was gang related or a terrorist attack. Also, Holmes and Watson suspect there is more for them to discover regarding the recent attack on someone within their inner circle.

Video of Elementary - Red Light, Green Light (Preview)

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "The Badlands Guardian"

Examining satellite images that have revealed a giant face that appears to be carved into the Earth in Alberta, Canada, and its possible link to the planet's extraterrestrial origins.

BattleBots (Discovery), Friday 8PM - "Episode 2"

Competitors design and operate remote-controlled armed and armored machines designed to fight in an arena combat elimination tournament.

Video of BattleBots 2019 Season - Discovery Promo

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel), Friday 8PM - "Night Terrors and Bigfoot in the Wild"

An Oregon man catches Bigfoot on video, a shadow person skulks around a backyard, UFOs materialize over a Texas town, a young girl defies gravity and more.

Ancient Aliens (History), Friday 9PM - "Element 115"

According to physicist Bob Lazar, "Element 115" is the fuel source for an alien spacecraft he was hired to reverse-engineer by the U.S. government -- and if we can harness its awesome power, it will change our world forever.

Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation (History), Friday 9PM - "The Pattern Revealed"

Lue Elizondo and a new partner follow the trail of actual coordinates where some UFOS appeared and disappeared, which has been provided by a U.S. Navy radar operator.

SATURDAY

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "St. Ignatius Hospital"

Zak and the crew stick together as they investigate a 127-year-old hospital in Colfax, Wash.; visitors to the abandoned building report hearing strange growls and being attacked by unseen hands.

SUNDAY

NOS4A2 (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "The Gas Mask Man"

Vic strives to live a normal life despite Maggie's warning; Charlie Manx puts Bing Partridge to work.

Video of &#039;I Am Fond of Him&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 102 | NOS4A2

*TV listing info via TV Guide, Zap2it.