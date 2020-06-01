TV THIS WEEK: Legends of Tomorrow finale; S.H.I.E.L.D.; Bruce Lee's 30 for 30; Ad Astra

We're reaching the doldrums of the summer schedule, which has only been exacerbated by the pandemic that has shut down production of pretty much everything across the globe. But even a bit thin, there's still plenty of cool genre and genre-adjacent programming on the dial.

The big story this week is the season finale of the wackiest superhero show out there, DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Reality has been rewritten, and these B-list heroes are on the case to set things right. The network also has a new episode of Stargirl, a new The 100, and a new Roswell, New Mexico. If you're looking to make yours Marvel, ABC has a new episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s final season, which is still zipping through time. Want high-concept sci-fi? TNT is answering the call with a new Snowpiercer.

Digging deeper, FX has a new What We Do in the Shadows, NBC has a new Blindspot, DC Universe has a new Harley Quinn, and Showtime has a new Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Getting a bit more genre-adjacent, ESPN has a new 30 for 30 documentary on the career and legacy of action legend Bruce Lee, and Fox has a new episode of the wildly silly (and stupid fun) Ultimate Tag. Of course, Netflix's recent drop Space Force is also live, if you're just looking for a binge.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Swan Thong"

SEASON FINALE: Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in a 1984-esque world, and they soon discover that things are not as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don't make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 5 Episode 15 | Swan Thong Promo | The CW

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Know Your Onions"

With the identity of the "thread" revealed, the team's mission to protect him at all costs leads each agent to question their own values.

Video of The Hunters Find S.H.I.E.L.D., and the Team Finds a Koenig - Marvel&#039;s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Ad Astra (HBO), Saturday 8PM

PREMIERE: Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe.

Video of Ad Astra | IMAX Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Snowpiercer (TNT), Sunday 9PM - "Without Their Maker"

A shocking twist in the murder investigation brings Layton and Till's manhunt to a cat-and-mouse climax; Layton gets closer to Melanie's big secret, which may prove the most dangerous game of all.

Video of Snowpiercer: Layton Makes a Troubling Discovery - Season 1, Episode 3 [Clip] | TNT

30 for 30 (ESPN), Sunday 9PM - "Be Water"

A gripping, fascinating, intimate look at not just those final, defining years of Bruce Lee's life, but the complex, often difficult journey that led to Lee's ultimate emergence as a singular icon in the histories of film and martial arts.

Video of Trailer for Bruce Lee 30 for 30: &#039;Be Water&#039;

MONDAY

The Titan Games (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Central Regionals 2: The Rock Meets Doc Thor"

Action continues in the Central division, where the winner moves on to face a pro Titan on Mt. Olympus in the consummate athletic test. Dwayne Johnson hosts, with boxer Claressa Shields and ex-NFL lineman Joe Thomas serving as pro Titans.

Video of Mount Olympus: Titan Joe Thomas vs. Matt Chan - The Titan Games

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 9PM - "Linger"

Driven by the prospects of her scientific research, Liz opens up to Diego about all the good her findings could do. Meanwhile, Max enlists Kyle's help getting to the bottom of the recent abductions, while Michael does his own investigating into Alex's disappearance. Elsewhere, after learning more about her mother Louise, Isobel pays a visit to Rosa, in hopes that Rosa could help her begin to heal.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Season 2 Episode 11 | Linger Promo | The CW

Creepshow (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Night of the Paw," "Times is Tough in Musky Holler"

A killer gets stranded in a mortuary; a former mayor who used fear gets a taste of his own medicine.

Video of Creepshow: The Past Is Present | Behind the Scenes

TUESDAY

Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Icicle"

After a dangerous confrontation with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat warns Courtney to back down from her attempts to go after them. But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her. Meanwhile, Barbara makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan.

Video of DC&#039;s Stargirl | Season 1 Episode 3 | Icicle Promo | The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Swan Thong"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

WEDNESDAY

The 100 (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "False Gods"

As Raven faces an unexpected threat, Clarke must keep the peace among opposing factions in Sanctum.

Video of The 100 | Season 7 Episode 3 | False Gods Promo | The CW

Ultimate Tag (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Girls Just Wanna Run"

The competition intensifies as contestants embrace new physical challenges. NFL brothers J.J., T.J., and Derek Watt host.

Video of It&#039;s Time To Play Some Tag | Season 1 | ULTIMATE TAG

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Know Your Onions"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Witches"

When Nandor and Laszlo are abducted by a coven of witches, the others must venture to Brooklyn to rescue them.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Season 2 Ep. 9: Witches Preview | FX

THURSDAY

Blindspot (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "And My Axe!"

In order to stop a terrorist group from procuring a deadly chemical weapon, the team must remember key details from their first days at the FBI. Meanwhile, Weller worries after he gets scary news about the health of his daughter. In order to stop a terrorist group from procuring a deadly chemical weapon, the team must remember key details from their first days at the FBI. Meanwhile, Weller worries after he gets scary news about the health of his daughter.

Video of Blindspot 5x04 Promo &quot;And My Axe!&quot; (HD) Season 5 Episode 4 Promo

FRIDAY

Harley Quinn (DC Universe), Friday - "Dye Hard"

The latest episode of the DC Universe animated series, focused on Harley's adventures in a wild version of Gotham City.

Video of Harley Quinn Season 2 | Catch Up Now - Ep. 8 | DC Universe

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "The Blind Magician and Floating Off a Barstrool"

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Titou, Juliana Fay, Leon Etienne, Joshua Jay, Richard Turner, and Ed Alonzo.

Video of Masters of Illusion | Dial M For Masters | Season Trailer | The CW

SATURDAY

Ad Astra (HBO), Saturday 8PM

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Ready Player One (TNT), Saturday 7:30PM

PREMIERE: In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world.

Video of READY PLAYER ONE - Official Trailer 1 [HD] Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

SUNDAY

30 for 30 (ESPN), Sunday 9PM - "Be Water"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Sunday 9PM - "Without Their Maker"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime), Sunday 10PM - "Maria and the Beast"

Molly visits Tiago at his apartment; Dottie and Lewis confront Brian; Elsa and Frank move in with the Crafts; Alex and Townsend discuss how to defeat Councilwoman Beck; Lewis enlists Tiago to join his covert operations; Maria summons Santa Muerte.

Video of Next on Episode 6 | Penny Dreadful: City of Angels | SHOWTIME

*TV listings via TV Guide, Zap2it, and network listings.