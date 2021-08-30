TV THIS WEEK: Legends of Tomorrow finale; What We Do in the Shadows premiere; SurrealEstate & more

There are only two big headlines this week as far as premieres and finales are concerned, and that’s the season finale of The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and the season premiere of What We Do in the Shadows — but there’s still plenty of new stuff to round things out.

Along with the Legends finale (don’t worry, the series has already been renewed for next season) and What We Do in the Shadows' return, we also have a new episode of Marvel’s animated series What If…? on Disney+; a new installment of American Horror Story: Double Feature on FX; and a new SurrealEstate on SYFY. There’s also a new LEGO Masters on Fox (focused on a home renovation-style challenge, but LEGO-style), and new Stargirl and Supergirl on The CW (to help fill that Arrowverse-y gap Legends is leaving behind).

Digging a bit deeper, HBO Max has the original animated special Adventure Time: Distant Lands - “Wizard City,” and Netflix has the debut of its new original film Afterlife of the Party. Over on AMC, the final season of The Walking Dead continues to shamble on, with plenty of post-apocalyptic storylines weaving together toward the endgame.

HIGHLIGHTS

LEGO Masters (Fox), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Flip My Block”

The teams are challenged to take the lamest LEGO neighborhoods and create an action-packed dream house in a home renovation-inspired game.

Marvel’s What If…? (Disney+), Wednesday - “Episode 4”

Flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Thirst”

Harry's newfound talent brings an unexpected visitor to town; Alma decides to take matters into her own hands.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Thursday 10 p.m. - “The Prisoner”

SEASON PREMIERE: Guillermo's fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion.

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - “Baba O’Reilly"

As Luke considers quitting paranormal clients, he encounters a house that changes his perspective.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - “The Fungus Amongus”

SEASON FINALE: When Sara realizes Bishop's plan, Ava convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make an exception to the rules to help fight back; Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off.

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - “National Finals 1”

The finals return to Las Vegas, where the ninjas face up to eight super-sized obstacles; for the first time in finals history, competitors must decide between a grueling upper body obstacle and a riskier balance obstacle in hopes of advancing.

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 8 p.m. - “Bittersweet Symphony”

Max investigates the break-in; Alex continues his research; Rosa and Isobel team up; Liz makes a shocking discovery.

TUESDAY

LEGO Masters (Fox), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Flip My Block”

DC's Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Summer School: Chapter Four”

As Pat considers whether he should come clean to Courtney about Eclipso's past, a surprise visit from Crock and Paula catches him and Barbara off guard; a tense run-in with the Shade provides Courtney with some valuable information.

Fantasy Island (Fox), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Once Upon a Time in Havana”

Percussionist Alma wants to be accepted by her tight-knit Cuban family, but to understand why they disapprove of her musical career, she must revisit their history.

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Dream Weaver”

Kelly meets a young orphaned alien boy who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother; Nyxly crashes one of Nia's dreams and asks her for help.

WEDNESDAY

Marvel Studios Legends (Disney+), Wednesday - “The Ten Rings”

A look inside the MCU history of The Ten Rings, ahead of the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Monsters At Work (Disney+), Wednesday - “It's Laughter They're After”

Takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer.

Marvel’s What If…? (Disney+), Wednesday - “Episode 4”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (FX), Wednesday 7:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey's mysterious new abilities.

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery”

Cheryl enlists the help of Archie, Kevin, Fangs, and Reggie after she learns there is palladium underneath her maple groves; Betty and Alice confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly's disappearance.

Archer (FXX), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “London Time”

A mission across the pond turns into a trip down memory lane for Malory while Cheryl/Carol teaches Pam about British history.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Thirst”

THURSDAY

Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max), Thursday - “Wizard City”

SPECIAL PREMIERE: Return to the Land of Ooo and beyond in the fourth and final installment of Adventure Time: Distant Lands! In Wizard City, Peppermint Butler starts over as just another inexperienced student at a wizard school filled with dangerous secrets.

Video of Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City | HBO Max

AP Bio (Peacock), Thursday - Season 4 Premiere

SEASON PREMIERE: When Harvard professor Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) fails to get his dream job, he reluctantly moves back to Ohio to work as a high school Advanced Placement Biology teacher, but he makes one thing clear—he will not be teaching one bit of biology. With a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, he uses the kids for his own benefit while Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Afterlife of the Party (Netflix), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: Cassie lives to party… until she dies in a freak accident. Now, this social butterfly needs to right her wrongs on Earth if she wants to earn her wings.

The Last Witch Hunter (SYFY), Thursday 7:35 p.m.

The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen (Julie Engelbrecht) rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder (Vin Diesel), the immortal warrior who slew her centuries ago.

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - “The Pleasing Voice of the Masters”

Talon and Luna fight against the gods but not all goes as planned; Janzo is reunited with someone from his past; Garret and Janzo feud over the fate of a prisoner; Tobin fights to save Talon.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Thursday 10 p.m. - “The Prisoner”

FRIDAY

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - “Baba O’Reilly"

SATURDAY

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (SYFY), Saturday 8:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Young Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy.

SUNDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - “The Fungus Amongus”

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Hunted”

Maggie's mission team gets separated and hunted by the Reapers; Carol, Rosita, Magna, and Kelly attempt to catch horses for Alexandria; Judith, RJ, Hershel, and Gracie cope with their parents going away.

Wellington Paranormal (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Copy Cops”

When Sergeant Maaka brings Minogue's dead doppelgänger into the station, Officers O'Leary and Minogue go looking for answers.

The Osbournes Want to Believe (Travel), Sunday 10 p.m. - “Ground Control to Major Oz”

Jack goes above and beyond to make his parents believe with ghostly employees, hitchhiking UFOs, and real-life Ents; also, Ozzy is absolutely baffled by undeniable proof of extraterrestrial activity.

Talking Dead (AMC), Sunday 10 p.m. - “On The Walking Dead 1103”

Callan McAuliffe and Ryan Hurst discuss the Season 11 episode of The Walking Dead, "Hunted"; hosted by Chris Hardwick.

