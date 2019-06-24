TV THIS WEEK: Legion's final season begins, The Rook series premiere, new S.H.I.E.L.D. and more

One of the weirdest, wildest genre shows out there is back this week, along with the series premiere of Starz's new original supernatural thriller. There's also everything from zombies to Marvel adventures to round things out.

FX's Legion is back for its final season, with David starting to gather a following as the ambitious Marvel story sets up its last few twists. At Starz, the supernatural thriller The Rook is making its debut, following a paranormal secret service. AMC also has its fresh horror block with Fear the Walking Dead and NOS4A2. The new season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also keeps barreling ahead, with Evil Coulson in the mix as the team tries to figure out exactly what could be ending the world this season. Thankfully, most of the team is getting back together to avert yet another apocalypse.

Digging a bit deeper, there's quite a bit of paranormal reality and science TV on tap, along with the HBO premiere of the 2018 adventure flick Robin Hood. SYFY also has a new episode of Krypton, as Seg-El tries to put the pieces back together to keep his future grandson Superman in the timeline.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Legion (FX), Monday 10PM - "Chapter 20"

SEASON PREMIERE: David gains a following.

Video of Legion | Season 3: First Look | FX

Krypton (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Will To Power"

The Rebels gain advantage against General Zod, as Seg goes head-to-head with Brianiac.

Video of KRYPTON | Season 2, Episode 3: Sneak Peek | SYFY

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "Toldja"

Enoch and FitzSimmons find themselves in yet another gambling dilemma; and a mysterious stranger offers a ride home where, it turns out, two shrikes aren't better than one.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents Of Shield 6x7 Toldja Promo

The Rook (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "Premiere"

SERIES PREMIERE: After waking up surrounded by dead bodies and no memory, Myfanwy Thomas is thrown into the world of the Checquy, a paranormal secret service where she's a high-level operative known as a "Rook," and finds that no one can be trusted.

Video of An Introduction to The Rook | STARZ

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The End of Everything"

Althea chases a story with dogged determination, putting the mission, and her life in danger.

Video of Opening Minutes of Season 5, Episode 4 | Fear the Walking Dead

MONDAY

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 8PM - "Battling Evil & Near Death"

A demonic entity threatens to shatter the idyllic home life of a close-knit family; and paranormal investigators battle a vicious, shape-shifting demon.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Seattle-Tacoma City Qualifiers"

At Seattle's Tacoma Dome, competitors face up to six challenging obstacles, including Lunatic Ledges and Barrel Roll.

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Provoking Evil"

The séance performance of a historian in Massachusetts leaves him possessed. His friends call on a shaman for help.

American Dad (TBS), Monday 10PM - "A Irish Goodbye"

Francine helps Hayley take a break from their marriages. Stan and Jeff pretend to be frontiersmen.

Video of American Dad: Francine Sings in an Airport Bar | TBS

Legion (FX), Monday 10PM - "Chapter 20"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

TUESDAY

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "The Old Man and the Anomaly"

Octavia and Diyoza make their way to the mysterious anomaly in search of the Old Man. Meanwhile, Murphy has an offer for Emori.

Video of The 100 | The Old Man and the Anomaly Promo | The CW

America Unearthed (Travel), Tuesday 10PM - "Phoenicians in America"

Scott Wolter inspects mysterious carvings on a stone that may prove the ancient Phoenicians made it to America over 1,000 years before Christopher Columbus.

Blood & Treasure (CBS), Tuesday 10PM - "Escape From Casablanca"

Danny and Lexi must improvise in order to stay alive and out of jail when they're stuck in Casablanca with both law enforcement and their enemies hot on their trail. Also, Hardwick's personal investigation into the Brotherhood of Serapis lands him in a dangerous situation.

Video of Blood and Treasure - Escape from Casablanca (Preview)

WEDNESDAY

Krypton (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Will To Power"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

THURSDAY

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "Mixed Signals"

Maddie and Ben are facing a dilemma on how to help both Ryn and Elaine; The military gets interested on how they can use Ryn against the other groups.

Video of Siren 2x11 &quot;Mixed Signals&quot; / 2x12 &quot;Serenity&quot; Promo (HD)

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "The Fresh Princess"

Liv Moore attends a party that becomes a zombie feeding frenzy.

Video of iZombie | The Fresh Princess Promo | The CW

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 9PM - "Serenity"

Ryn finds out that staying on land longer makes it harder for her to go back to the ocean; Helen and Ted bonds over their family histories.

Video of Siren 2x11 &quot;Mixed Signals&quot; / 2x12 &quot;Serenity&quot; Promo (HD)

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "Command: Delete"

Tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach presents Holmes and Watson with an extraordinary offer to help him with a program that can predict future crimes. Also, Holmes and Watson assist Bell when he tries to prevent a future crime of his own, as he races to locate a fellow NYPD officer planning a sniper shooting.

Video of Elementary - Command: Delete (Preview)

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "The Star Gods of Sirius"

Did aliens from the tiny star Sirius B visit humans in the distant past, imparting the knowledge of civilization to peoples thousands of miles apart? And did they leave behind a vital clue in the form of a word that's embedded in languages all over the globe?

BattleBots (Discovery), Friday 8PM - "A Duck Only A Mother Could Love"

Bronco might be fighting for the first time.

Video of BattleBots 2019 Season - Discovery Promo

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "Toldja"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Putting Our Cards on the Table"

Cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers display their skills. Appearing: Jeki Yoo; Greg Gleason; Joshua Jay; Bill Cook; Shoot Ogawa; Chipper Lowell; Jibrizy; and Jonathan Pendragon.

Video of Masters of Illusion | Human Voodoo Doll And A Séance Scene | The CW

Ancient Aliens (History), Friday 9PM

A series exploring theories regarding supposed alien visitations involving ancient civilizations.

Haunted Towns (Travel), Friday 10PM - "Ghosts of the Gallows"

The Tennessee Wraith Chasers encounter the spirits of two infamous murderers at the Old Idaho Penitentiary. They follow the trail of one murder into Boise, where the afterlife itself reveals shocking details about the victim, crime and killer.

Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation (History), Friday 10PM - "The Atomic Connection"

An encounter in the American heartland indicates a disturbing twist to the UFO phenomenon. The team follows a trail of explosive evidence connecting UFOs to the most destructive weapons in human history. A former U.S Air Force Colonel discloses an encounter on Christmas Eve 1980 at a base hiding a secret stockpile of nuclear weapons, while where another former Air Force officer describes a UFO-related injury. Was the U.S. military planting UFO misinformation?

SATURDAY

Robin Hood (HBO), Saturday 8PM

PREMIERE: After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power.

Video of Robin Hood (2018 Movie) Official Trailer – Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Jamie Dornan Lionsgate Movies on YouTube

Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation (History), Saturday 7PM - "Extended Edition"

Former U.S. government insiders brought together by rock star Tom DeLonge team up.

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday 8PM - "Forbidden Mysteries"

An exploration of breathtaking images and unfathomable mysteries.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Panic in Amarillo"

Zak and the crew rush to a private home in Amarillo, Texas, where a family is reaching its breaking point with an aggressive entity; it's the guys' most complex and challenging investigation yet as they search for the truth.

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The End of Everything"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

NOS4A2 (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "The Wraith"

Vic is questioned by the police and cannot fill the holes in her story; Manx lays out his plan for Vic, but things go awry.

Video of &#039;What Were You Doing?&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 105 | NOS4A2

The Rook (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "Premiere"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

UFOs: The Lost Evidence (Travel), Sunday 8PM - "UFO Abduction"

Although alien abduction claims are often dismissed as hoaxes or delusions, there are landmark cases that scholars struggle to refute; Calvin Parker retells his harrowing experience of being abducted near the Pascagoula River in Mississippi.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! (Travel), Sunday 9PM - "Forces of Nature"

Bruce Campbell showcases people who disrupted the natural order of the world when they unleashed their strange quirks and unbelievable truths.

Video of Petrified produce: Fruit Turned To Stone

*TV listings via TV Guide and Zap2it.