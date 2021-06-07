TV THIS WEEK: Loki arrives; Manifest and Fear the Walking Dead finales; Van Helsing & more

There's a lot to watch this week, but arguably the biggest story is the arrival of the latest Marvel series on Disney+: Loki, will be twisting all kinds of craziness into the MCU. But that's not all!

Along with the series premiere of Loki, this week also brings some major season finales with NBC's Manifest wrapping up its current season with a two-part finale; and AMC's Fear the Walking Dead winds down its current season with a whole lot of post-apocalyptic storylines coming to a head. Not to be outdone, Netflix has the premiere of new genre thriller Awake, set in the wake of a worldwide event that takes away humanity's ability to sleep and causes almost everyone to go crazy.

Digging deeper, The CW has a boatload of new episodes on the schedule, led by a new episode of The Flash that will feature the exit of longtime co-star Carlos Valdes (aka Cisco). Plus new episodes of breakout hit Superman & Lois, Batwoman and more. Disney+ has a new Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and CBS has a new Clarice. On the reality-ish side of things, NBC has a new American Ninja Warrior and Fox has a new LEGO Masters.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Good-Bye Vibrations"

Cisco and Kamila tell the team they are leaving Central City; a new version of Rainbow Raider strikes and the team must join together one final time to save the city.

Video of The Flash | Season 7 Episode 12 | Good-Bye Vibrations Promo | The CW

Loki (Disney+), Wednesday - "Series Premiere"

SERIES PREMIERE: Jumping off from the events of Avengers: Endgame, this MCU series follows Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as he's tasked with correcting all the chaos he's caused in the time stream.

Video of Path | Marvel Studios&#039; Loki | Disney+

Awake (Netflix), Wednesday

FILM PREMIERE: Chaos ensues after a global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind's ability to sleep. But Jill (Gina Rodriguez), an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter.

Video of AWAKE | Official Trailer | Netflix Netflix on YouTube

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Mayday: Part 1; Mayday: Part 2"

SEASON FINALE: Michaela struggles to help the passengers avoid a deadly threat; Ben and Saanvi undertake a treacherous mission to save someone they love; Jared and Vance team up, but their partnership reveals secrets that could upend their lives.

Video of Vance Asks Ben How Much He&#039;s Willing to Sacrifice to Get to the Truth - Manifest

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "The Doorway"

Vanessa wills Axel into the Dark Realm, where they both discover secrets of their past that may help them in the future.

Video of Axel and Violet Warn Ivory and Jack about Being Blinded by Love | Van Helsing | SYFY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "The Beginning"

SEASON FINALE: Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms.

Video of Opening Minutes of &#039;USS Pennsylvania&#039; | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 615

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - "Qualifiers 2"

The qualifiers continue with a new generation of ninjas including competitors as young as 15 facing up to six challenging obstacles, including the Shrinking Steps, Weight for It, Split Decision, Tipping Point, V Formation and the iconic Warped Wall.

Video of Ninth-grader Josiah Pippel Comes Out of His Shell - American Ninja Warrior

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Ghost Stories (Science), Monday 8 p.m. - "Ruins of the Apocalypse"

Camouflaged nuclear vaults and a strange bunker near the Kennedy Space Center are now deserted facilities; experts investigate the secrets behind these mysterious military structures to uncover how they were built and why they were abandoned.

TUESDAY

Us (FX), Tuesday 7:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

Video of Us - Official Trailer [HD] Universal Pictures on YouTube

LEGO Masters (Fox), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Hero Shot!"

Teams put a stunt minifigure to the test in an explosive stunt action scene; the duos must craft an immersive build filled with slime, water, glitter and colored dust to create the ultimate action movie moment.

Video of Preview: More Bricktacular Than Ever! | LEGO MASTERS

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Good-Bye Vibrations"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Loyal Subjekts"

Lois, Chrissy and Clark team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge.

Video of Superman &amp; Lois | Season 1 Episode 8 | Auditions Scene | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Loki (Disney+), Wednesday - "Series Premiere"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Child's Play Marathon (SYFY), Wednesday

Need a little horror to break up the week? Good news! SYFY will have an all-day marathon of Child's Play and Chucky films, including Childs Play 2, Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky.

Video of Cult of Chucky Cast: Why Chucky Has Lasted, and Why He&#039;s Funny | SYFY WIRE

Awake (Netflix), Wednesday

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

THURSDAY

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Mayday: Part 1; Mayday: Part 2"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "This Feels a Little Cult-y"

In an attempt to control some of Hope's negative emotions, Josie suggests they join Lizzie at a wellness retreat for witches; Alaric and Dorian team up after learning MG may be in trouble.

Video of Legacies | Season 3 Episode 14 | This Feels A Little Cult-y Promo | The CW

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "Achilles Heel"

Clarice zeroes in on the entity behind the River Murders, Alastor Pharmaceuticals; the team rushes to Alastor to prevent the purging of any incriminating evidence; Clarice questions the CEO of Alastor Pharmaceuticals.

Video of Clarice - Something Very Foolish

Sacrifice (Showtime), Thursday 10 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A New Yorker and his pregnant wife return to the Norwegian village of his birth to claim an unexpected inheritance. They soon find themselves in a living nightmare when they encounter a sinister cult that worships a sea-dwelling deity.

Video of Sacrifice (2021) Official Trailer

FRIDAY

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 107"

Follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in "The Clone Wars") as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Video of Mercenaries | Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Disney+

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - "Perfecti Is the Enemy of Good"

The Charmed Ones must take on the Perfecti in order to save Mel; Harry's mortality journey kicks into high gear with unexpected consequences.

Video of Charmed | Season 3 Episode 14 | Enemy Of The Good Promo | The CW

NASA's Unexplained Files (Science), Friday 8 p.m. - "Alien Armageddon"

NASA's Mars Curiosity uncovers evidence of an extraterrestrial Armageddon that may have occurred on the Red Planet millions of years ago.

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "The Doorway"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SATURDAY

Vikings (History), Saturday 8 p.m. - "The Signal"

It's Election Day in Kattegat and all eyes are on the voting; however, strangers arriving at the harbor may force a very unexpected outcome; Ivar receives the signal from Prince Dir that his forces are ready to challenge Oleg.

Video of Vikings: The Final Season Trailer | Broadcast Premiere Sat. June 5 at 8/7c | The HISTORY Channel

Vikings (History), Saturday 9 p.m. - "Lost Souls"

Prince Igor receives a heroes welcome in Novgorod but back in Kiev the mood is darker; Ubbes settlers are overjoyed to find land, but its not the Golden Land they expected.

SUNDAY

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (TBS), Sunday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Humanity's existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah.

Video of Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Final Trailer

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Bishop's Gambit"

Mick takes the Waverider and Kayla to try and find Sara; after a report of an alien attack, the Legends return to their new headquarters; Zari is suspicious of Constantine's behavior but isn't surprised when she learns the truth.

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Rebirth"

When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman and Mary find they must rely on each other more than ever; Alice has a new mission and gets an unexpected ally to join her.

Video of Batwoman | Season 2 Episode 15 | Armed And Dangerous Promo | The CW

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "The Beginning"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

