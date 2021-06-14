TV THIS WEEK: Luca and Black Summer premiere; new LEGO Masters, Loki, Van Helsing & more

From bloody zombie action, gorgeous Pixar adventures, and time-twisting superhero adventures — this week on TV has a little something for everyone. Let's open a portal and step on in.

The big story is arguably on Disney+, where the latest original Pixar film Luca comes straight to streaming. The story promises a classic Pixar-y tale on wonder, with two sea monsters turning human and trying out life on dry land. Then, of course, the service also has a new episode of acclaimed Marvel series Loki, too. If you're looking for something a bit more dangerous, Netflix has the second season of its zombie thriller Black Summer and SYFY has a new episode of Van Helsing.

If you're in the mood for something a bit more constructive (and destructive, at least this week), the latest episode of Fox's LEGO Masters puts the builders to the test with extra-high buildings facing simulated earthquakes to see which build will be the one left standing. The CW is bringing a loaded schedule this week led by its league of super-shows, including a time-twisting DC's Legends of Tomorrow, a new installment of Superman & Lois, plus The Flash and Batwoman.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

LEGO Masters (Fox), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Make and Shake"

Structural integrity and beauty come together in the most earth-shattering challenge, as teams build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake.

Video of Preview: EARTHQUAKE! | Season 2 Ep. 3 | LEGO MASTERS

Loki (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 2"

Features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Video of Many Sides of Loki | Marvel Studios&#039; Loki Cast &amp; Creators

Black Summer (Netflix), Thursday - Season 2

SEASON PREMIERE: Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate.

Video of Black Summer: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Luca (Disney+), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film "Luca" is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

Video of Disney and Pixar’s Luca | Official Trailer | Disney+

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "E Pluribus Unum"

Axel and Violet inadvertently save an important figure from America's past who could help them turn the tide in their fight against The Dark One.

Video of Jack Risks Her Life to Reconnect a Feral Vampire With His Daughter | Van Helsing | SYFY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Back to the Finale: Part II"

The Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara from being abducted, even knowing that it will alter the timeline; Sara is shocked when Rory finds her on the mystery planet.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Episode 6 | Bishop’s Gambit Promo | The CW

MONDAY

HouseBroken (Fox), Monday 9 p.m. - "Who's Wild?"

Honey invites a raccoon to join the group, but his wild nature causes mayhem; Tabitha decides to tap into her animal nature.

Video of Diablo Meets The Group | Season 1 Ep. 1 | HOUSEBROKEN

Robin Hood (SYFY), Monday 9:55 p.m.

After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power.

Video of Robin Hood (2018 Movie) Official Trailer – Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Jamie Dornan Lionsgate Movies on YouTube

TUESDAY

Bumblebee (FX), Tuesday 7:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen.

Video of Bumblebee (2018) - New Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

LEGO Masters (Fox), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Make and Shake"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Masquerade"

Cecile is forced to confront her past to break free from a psychic prison; Chester takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry in serious danger; Joe investigates Kristen Kramer's old military ties.

Video of The Flash | Season 7 Episode 13 | Masquerade Promo | The CW

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "O Mother, Where Art Thou?"

Lana reaches out to Lois and Clark when Kyle starts behaving strangely; Jonathan opens up to Jordan; Sarah storms out after accusing her mom of always covering for her dad.

Video of Superman &amp; Lois | Season 1 Episode 9 | Lois Confronts Morgan Scene | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Loki (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 2"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Venom (FXX), Wednesday 8 p.m.

Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating.

Video of VENOM - Official Trailer (HD)

Spaceballs (IFC), Wednesday 8:15 p.m.

President Skroob (Mel Brooks) pits evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf (John Candy).

Video of Spaceballs (4/11) Movie CLIP - Ludicrous Speed (1987) HD

THURSDAY

Black Summer (Netflix), Thursday - Season 2

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Us (FX), Thursday 8 p.m.

A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

Video of Us - Official Trailer [HD] Universal Pictures on YouTube

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "A New Hope"

Stuck in a hallucination, Hope, Josie and Lizzie are forced to find their way out of a sci-fi nightmare; Alaric sends MG, Kaleb and Jed on a team-building mission.

Video of Legacies | Season 3 Episode 15 | A New Hope Promo | The CW

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "Father Time"

As the team finally gets the green light to raid Alastor Pharmaceuticals, Clarice punches another FBI agent in a moment of rage, then willingly turns in her badge and gun; the rest of the team uncovers the whole truth about the River Murders.

Video of Clarice - They Want To Isolate Us

FRIDAY

Luca (Disney+), Friday

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 108"

Follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in "The Clone Wars") as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Video of Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Official Trailer | Disney+

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - "Schrodinger's Future"

Maggie has a disturbing vision, forcing her and Macy to pay a visit to the future; Mel and Harry struggle with challenging new circumstances.

Video of Charmed | Season 3 Episode 15 | Schrodinger&#039;s Future Promo | The CW

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "E Pluribus Unum"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SATURDAY

Fast Five (SYFY), Saturday 8 p.m.

In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto (Vin Diesel) and ex-cop Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead.

Video of Fast Five - Theatrical Trailer

SUNDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Back to the Finale: Part II"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Adjustment Bureau (TMC), Sunday 8 p.m.

After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician (Matt Damon) battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman (Emily Blunt) he loves.

Video of The Adjustment Bureau Official Trailer #1 - (2010) HD

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Kane, Kate"

Batwoman struggles as Black Mask continues to raise the stakes; Alice and Safiyah cross paths once again.

Video of Batwoman | Season 2 Episode 16 | Rebirth Promo | The CW

*TV listings via Zap2it, network, streaming listings.