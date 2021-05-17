TV THIS WEEK: M.O.D.O.K. and Army of the Dead premiere; Superman & Lois returns; Van Helsing; Debris & more

From superheroes, supervillains, zombie blockbusters, animated mainstays and more — this week is absolutely jam-packed when it comes to TV.

The big story this week is the premieres: Zack Snyder's buzzy zombie blockbuster Army of the Dead hits Netflix, along with the third season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. On Hulu, the long-awaited animated Marvel comedy following the super-smart M.O.D.O.K. launches its assault on our streaming queue. At HBO, Wonder Woman 1984 makes its formal network debut (just in case you missed it on HBO Max).

The CW schedule is stacked with new stuff, led by the return of freshman hit Superman & Lois from an early season hiatus, along with other super-shows like The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning. Fox has the season finale of The Simpsons, which goes out with a wild story about a secret society aiming to take out Homer and his pals. SYFY has a new episode of Van Helsing while NBC is going all-in on the mysteries with new episodes of Debris and Manifest on the dial.

But that's not all! Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "A Message from Ground Control"

As George grows closer to finding what he is after, the debris that Orbital has collected begins a mysterious process.

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Broken Trust"

MIDSEASON RETURN: Clark reconsiders his decision to let Jordan play football; Lois' continued investigation of Morgan Edge requires her to trust an unexpected ally.

Army of the Dead (Netflix), Friday

PREMIERE: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Directed by Zack Snyder.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu), Friday - Series Premiere

SERIES PREMIERE: An egomaniacal super villain struggles to maintain control of his evil organization after it is bought by a multinational tech company, all while juggling the needs of his demanding family.

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Carpe Noctis"

While on the Van Helsing trail, Axel and Julius meet Nina, an important figure from Julius' past who may not be as innocent as he remembers.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "The Last Barfighter"

SEASON FINALE: After Moe breaks their most sacred rule, a secret society of bartenders seeks ultimate vengeance on Homer and his friends.

MONDAY

The Chronicles of Riddick (SYFY), Monday 9 p.m.

On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive (Vin Diesel) lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler (Colm Feore) and his bloodthirsty army.

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One"

Jefferson realizes that sometimes an admission of weakness can be a show of strength; Tobias is focusing on an endgame.

TUESDAY

Arachnophobia (IFC), Tuesday 6:30 p.m.

A doctor (Jeff Daniels) and his wife (Harley Jane Kozak) buy a California farm with termites and a killer spider from Venezuela.

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Family Matters, Part 1"

Iris is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych; Barry initiates a new training system that could potentially backfire; Joe and Cisco make life-altering decisions.

WEDNESDAY

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Purloined Keys"

Ryan and the Drew Crew work together to find a way to bring down Everett; Carson gives Nancy a word of warning.

Space's Deepest Secrets (Science), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Secrets of the Hubble"

A secret history of life-or-death missions has been concealed to keep the Hubble Space Telescope working since its launch; now, NASA astronauts reveal the truth behind how this complex machine continues to make astonishing new discoveries.

THURSDAY

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Compass Calibration"

Ben's pursuit of a vulnerable passenger's calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy; Michaela unearths a dangerous arsenal of 828 hate; a seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi to make a bold move.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "One Day You Will Understand"

Faced with a difficult decision regarding one of his students, Alaric looks to Kaleb and Josie for their perspective; Cleo opens up about her past.

Mysteries of the Abandoned (Science), Thursday 9 p.m. - "The Good, the Bad, and the Abandoned"

The world's abandoned structures hold new evidence about the lives and deeds of history's greatest heroes and villains, and using the latest discoveries at these mysterious sites, experts count down the 10 most significant ones.

FRIDAY

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix), Friday - Season 3

SEASON PREMIERE: A sinister threat emerges on Isla Nublar in an all new season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 104"

The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - "Chaos Theory"

The Charmed Ones must save Jordan from a fate worse than death but at great personal cost to themselves; Harry sets off on a process of transformation.

SATURDAY

The Bourne Identity (SYFY), Saturday 6:32 p.m.

A woman (Franka Potente) helps an amnesiac (Matt Damon), who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself.

Don't Breathe (FXM), Saturday 7:25 p.m.

Three trapped thieves (Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto) must fight for their lives after breaking into the home of a blind veteran (Stephen Lang).

Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Wonder Woman musters all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility.

SUNDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Bay of Squids"

The Legends are shocked when Rory takes command and manages to find the location of an important alien, but he also lands them in the middle of the Cuban missile crisis.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Mother"

Alicia is held prisoner by Teddy; there, she reunites with old friends and must confront her past if she hopes to move on and escape.

