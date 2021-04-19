TV THIS WEEK: Mortal Kombat premieres; Falcon & Winter Soldier finale; new Van Helsing

The Warner Bros. experiment continues, and this week brings the latest should-be blockbuster to HBO Max in the long-awaited Mortal Kombat big (small?) screen reboot. But that's not all!

Along with the likely bone-crunching premiere of Mortal Kombat — which hits streaming and theaters simultaneously — this week also brings the finale of Disney+'s hit MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Though it hasn't captured quite as much attention as WandaVision, the show has more than proven itself as a compelling entry in the Captain America canon. It should be wild to see how it wraps up — and hopefully sets up Sam for his own Cap adventures.

Digging a bit deeper, SYFY has a new episode of Van Helsing; HBO has a new The Nevers; and NBC has new episodes of its sci-fi series Debris and Manifest (which is dolling out plenty of wild twists in its new season). Netflix has a blockbuster of its own with the space adventure Stowaway and The CW has a couple of new super-shows with Black Lightning and Supergirl. Looking for zombies? AMC has a new Fear the Walking Dead. And if you're following the awards beat, ABC has the Oscars this weekend.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Spaceman"

Bryan and Finola undertake a dangerous operation into an INFLUX compound in order to rescue George Jones, but Maddox and Ferris have their own plans for how the mission should be carried out.

Video of Bryan and Finola Lose Control - Debris

Stowaway (Netflix), Thursday

FILM PREMIERE: A three-person crew on a mission to Mars faces an impossible choice when an unplanned passenger jeopardizes the lives of everyone on board.

Video of Stowaway | Official Trailer | Netflix

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Tailspin"

Ben and Saanvi join forces with Vance in his newest venture to understand Flight 828; Michaela and Zeke adjust to their new home life together, but they pivot to aid a non-passenger with a looming death date of their own.

Video of WonderCon 2021 Full Panel: @Manifest and Debris

Mortal Kombat (HBO Max), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: Why has Outworld's emperor sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, to hunt down MMA fighter Cole Young? In search of answers, Cole finds his way to the temple of Lord Raiden and begins unlocking the secrets of his heritage. As Outworld's threat to Earthrealm grows, Cole joins warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and Kano in a high stakes battle for the soul of the universe.

Video of Mortal Kombat - &quot;Kombat Evolution&quot; Featurette

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+), Friday - "Finale"

FINALE: The finale of the six-part MCU original series, which picks up the action with John Walker disgraced and forging his own shield, as Sam Wilson finally looks to embrace the legacy of Captain America.

Video of Wyatt Russell (John Walker) Answers YOUR Questions! | Ask Marvel

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Old Friends"

Jack joins forces with her once-sworn enemy, who reveals a dangerous weapon that will help the Van Helsings kill the Dark One, but the consequences of using this weapon are dire.

Video of Jack Takes a Stab at Changing the Future | Van Helsing | SYFY

MONDAY

Mysteries of the Abandoned (Science), Monday 8 p.m. - "Ruins of the Icy Fortress"

A strange complex of towers in a forest of ice and the remains of a massive Alaskan compound are now abandoned ruins; experts investigate the secrets of these forgotten icy fortresses to uncover how they were built and why they were abandoned.

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three"

The FBI pays Jefferson a visit; Anissa surprises Grace.

Video of Black Lightning | Jordan Calloway: Painkiller | The CW

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Spaceman"

TUESDAY

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Lost Souls"

Supergirl finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone but it comes with some dangerous strings attached; Lena joins the Super Friends on a mission but finds she disagrees with their plan of action.

Video of Supergirl | Azie Tesfai: Kelly Olsen | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Patience"

Nicky and Henry follow a lead involving a professor who may be able to help in their search for Zhilan; a squabble between Jin and Mei-Li points to bigger issues in their marriage.

Video of Kung Fu | Yvonne Chapman - Badass Big Bad | The CW

The Pole (SYFY), Wednesday 11 p.m. - "Christmas Spirit Never Says Die"

For the first time, Santa Claus will be democratically chosen.

Video of Santa&#039;s Ditching The Naughty List | The Pole | SYFY

THURSDAY

Stowaway (Netflix), Thursday

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Tailspin"

FRIDAY

Mortal Kombat (HBO Max), Friday

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+), Friday - "Finale"

Shadow and Bone (Netflix), Friday - Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE:Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

Video of Shadow and Bone | Building The World | Netflix

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Old Friends"

SATURDAY

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday 8 p.m. - "Mystery Inside the Mines"

Satellite images capture bizarre clusters of man-made mounds neatly patterned across the English countryside; an archaeological investigation uncovers an array of decaying industrial buildings and evidence of a mysterious mining enterprise.

SUNDAY

The Oscars (ABC), Sunday 8 p.m.

LIVE: Honors for achievements in film.

Video of The Oscars LIVE Sunday, April 25 at 8e|5p

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Handle With Care"

A threat worse than Virginia is on the horizon; Morgan calls for unity and invites all survivors to his settlement, tasking Daniel to keep the peace; however, Daniel will need to face his own challenge in hopes of protecting his friends.

Video of Opening Minutes of &#039;Things Left to Do&#039; | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 609

The Nevers (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Ignition"

Penance creates an amplifier to spread Mary's hope-inspiring song across the city, but first, Mary must find her voice; Amalia propositions an unlikely ally and works to expand the Orphanage's reach; Swann entangles Augie and Mundi in his business.

Video of The Nevers: Inside a Night at the Opera | HBO

