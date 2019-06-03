TV THIS WEEK: New Fear the Walking Dead; Ripley's Believe it or Not premieres

It's still a slow, hot week as we start the slow march into summer. That said, there are still some cool genre shows to check out this week — from zombies, to the weird and wild with a dash of Bruce Campbell.

AMC is leading the charge this week with the most high profile new episodes, with both Fear the Walking Dead and NOS4A2 dropping new entries. As far as premieres go, the Travel Channel has the debut of its revived Ripley's Believe it or Not, hosted by none other than Bruce Campbell. The CW is also dropping the new season of Masters of Illusion, looking behind the scenes of the coolest escape artists and illusionists. The CW also has a new episode of iZombie, NBC has summer supernatural series The InBetween, and CBS's adventure series Blood and Treasure is also new.

Digging deeper, there are a ton of those reality-esque haunting and alien shows also stacking the schedule, if you're into that sort of thing.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you think.

HIGHLIGHTS

The InBetween (NBC), Wednesday 10PM - "Made of Stone"

Tom and Damien enlist Cassie's help when a mother and her young son mysteriously vanish. When suspicion turns to the woman's husband, Cassie's visions reveal a darker, more vengeful plot. Ed Roven returns with an offer for Cassie.

Video of The InBetween 1x02 Promo &quot;Made Of Stone&quot; (HD)

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "The Scratchmaker"

Liv consumes the brain of the ultimate matchmaker, which makes her seek a perfect match for Major. Meanwhile, Blaine will stoop to any level to protect himself. Lastly, Don E contemplates an interesting offer.

Video of iZombie | The Scratchmaker Promo | The CW

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Goth Magic, Deceptive Antics, and Water Submersion"

The Season 6 premiere. Cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers display their skills. Appearing: Dan Sperry; Joshua Jay; Anna DeGuzman; Shoot Ogawa; Naathan Phan; Jeki Yoo; and Greg Frewin.

Video of Masters of Illusion | Tales to Astonish Trailer | The CW

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The Hurt That Will Happen"

Morgan and Alicia meet a survivor and learn of a grave new walker threat; the mission is put to the test when one of their own goes missing; Strand makes contact.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! (Travel), Sunday 9PM - "Natural Born Thrillers"

SERIES PREMIERE: Bruce Campbell shines a spotlight on individuals with uncanny abilities; Rick Smith tosses playing cards at 92 miles per hour; Dai Andrews swallows curved swords; Tyler Scheuer is capable of balancing objects on his chin.

Video of Bruce Campbell Will Host Ripley&#039;s Believe It or Not!

MONDAY

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 8PM - "Demonic Houses and Satanic Encounter"

A family flees after a dark entity awakens beneath their 19th-century mansion, and a young boy unwittingly unleashes a relentless demon that will stop at nothing to destroy him.

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 9PM - "House of Nightmares"

When a woman experiences paranormal activity inside her family's new home, she suspects spirits tied to the historic Victorian's past. She soon fears something far more sinister is lurking after an unseen entity attacks her in bed.

American Dad! (TBS), Monday 10PM - "The Long March"

Hayley and Jeff move into a van and start living life on the open road. Francine and Steve are haunted by a rideshare driver that they rated poorly.

Video of American Dad: Rogu Gives Roger a Hand | TBS

TUESDAY

Blood & Treasure (CBS), Tuesday 10PM - "The Secret of Macho Grande"

A vital clue leads Danny and Lexi to an Austrian castle where the Germans may have hidden Cleopatra's sarcophagus during World War II. Also, Fabi rescues Dr. Castillo's kidnapped assistant, Max, and Hardwick reveals information to Fabi and Gwen about others who are searching for Cleopatra.

Video of Blood and Treasure - The Secret of Macho Grande (Preview)

WEDNESDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Wednesday 8PM - "Atlanta City Qualifiers"

The Atlanta City Qualifying Round includes last season's "Last Ninja Standing" Drew Drechsel and former New England Patriot Tyrone Poole, who will face up to six challenging obstacles including Off the Hook and Ferris Wheel.

Video of Flip Rodriguez Goes for the Mega Wall - American Ninja Warrior Los Angeles City Qualifiers 2019

The InBetween (NBC), Wednesday 10PM - "Made of Stone"

THURSDAY

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 8PM - "Dark Vortex and Deadly Spirit"

Steve and Amy travel to West Virginia to meet a mother who fears the paranormal activity tormenting her family was brought on by the birth of her youngest son. Then they investigate a Texas widow's claim that ghosts killed her husband.

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "The Scratchmaker"

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "The Price of Admission"

Holmes takes extreme measures to secure his return to New York when he leans on his father's disreputable connections to aid his legal re-entry into the U.S. Also, while Holmes looks for a way back to the U.S., Watson helps the NYPD investigate a murder at storage facility that caters to wealthy clients with items they want hidden from U.S. Customs.

Video of Elementary - The Price of Admission (Preview)

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 10PM - "Revealed: The House of Death - Clinton, North Carolina"

Steve and Amy investigate terrifying activity at an arts center in Clinton, North Caroline, where volunteers fear for their safety; and as Steve uncovers evidence of a ghastly suicide, Amy encounters an entity that makes her feel violently ill.

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "Return to Antarctica"

Antarctica as a home base for extraterrestrial visitors to Earth for thousands of years is explored. As human exploration of the frozen continent increases, ruins of an ancient advanced civilization buried under the ice and perhaps even aliens that still inhabit the frozen continent to this day might be discovered.

BattleBots (Discovery), Friday 8PM - "That's What You Call A KO!"

The season of BattleBots kicks off with 67 epic bots as they face off to become the 2019 BattleBots World Champion.

Video of BattleBots 2019 Season - Discovery Promo

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Goth Magic, Deceptive Antics, and Water Submersion"

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel), Friday 8PM - "Haunted House and Ghosts in the Sky"

Paranormal videos from around the world are featured as a panel of experts break down the footage and analyze what exactly the eyewitnesses captured.

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8:30PM - "Dancing Objects, Neon Magic, and Ed Alonzo"

Cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers display their skills. Appearing: Eric Buss; Titou; Joseph Gabriel; Ed Alonzo; Eric Jones; and Jarol Martin.

Video of Masters of Illusion | Tales to Astonish Trailer | The CW

Ancient Aliens (History), Friday 9PM - "The Badlands Guardian"

Satellite images have revealed a giant face that appears to be carved into the Earth in Alberta, Canada, which has now become known far and wide as "The Badlands Guardian." Exploring the idea that it could be part of a cosmic communication system, one that when deciphered will link this planet to its extraterrestrial origins.

Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation (History), Friday 10PM - "Raining UFOs"

The truth behind the alleged raining of UFOs, according to a former U.S. Navy.

SATURDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Saturday 8PM - "Mystifying Sites"

Mysterious places can be found around the Earth and UFOs are often sited near these mystical areas. Planes and ships disappear in the Bermuda Triangle. Magnetic anomalies in Mexico's Zone of Silence have drawn missiles off their course and seem to pull meteorites out of the sky. An ancient doorway carved into a sheer rock wall in Peru's Puerta de Hayu Marka is said to be a portal to other worlds. Markawasi's plateau is filled with rock formations allegedly left by an ancient civilization.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Crescent Hotel"

Zak and the crew investigate a historic hotel plagued by restless spirits in Eureka Springs, AR. They capture a curtain moving on its own and make contact with Michael, the hotel's most active and notorious ghost.

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "The Hurt That Will Happen"

NOS4A2 (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "The Graveyard of What Might Be"

Vic meets Maggie, a medium with more questions than answers; Manx visits Haverhill to seek The Shorter Way and finds Bing, who is eager to help.

Video of NOS4A2: &#039;Bringing the Book to Life&#039; BTS | New Series Coming This Summer

Ripley's Believe It or Not! (Travel), Sunday 9PM - "Natural Born Thrillers"

*TV listing information via TV Guide and Zap2it.