TV THIS WEEK: New Flash and Arrow, Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Watchmen

Things slow down a bit for the holidays, but don't worry — there's still plenty of great new genre stuff to check out this week. Oh, and even a few holiday specials and marathons to keep things rolling.

HBO is bringing its A-game with His Dark Materials and Watchmen while The CW has most of its Arrowverse stuff new as those shows continue toward the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover next month. If you're wanting to get into the Turkey Day spirit, ABC has its annual showing of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, too.

SYFY is dropping a bit of Thanksgiving counter-programming with a "Kids Table" movie marathon featuring flicks like Power Rangers and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. USA has new episodes of The Purge and Treadstone while Fox has new Family Guy and The Simpsons.

Dig a bit deeper below and there's plenty more to find. Check out the full list and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "Armour"

Lyra and the Gyptians arrive in the North and seek the help of the Witches' Consul, Texan aeronaut Lee Scoresby and an armored bear in the service to the town.

Video of His Dark Materials: Season 1 Episode 4 Promo | HBO

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1"

As Barry Allen stands on the threshold of his impending death in Crisis, his convictions are tested when the monstrous Dr. Ramsey Rosso infects The Flash with a mysterious, hallucinogenic contagion. Meanwhile, reporter Iris West-Allen uncovers a vast conspiracy.

Video of The Flash | Season 6 Episode 7 | The Last Temptation Of Barry Allen Pt. 1 Promo | The CW

Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Reset"

After being double-crossed by Lyla, Oliver finds himself facing a life or death situation that seems very familiar. Laurel has the opportunity to make amends with the past.

Video of Arrow | Season 8 Episode 6 | Reset Promo | The CW

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (ABC), Wednesday 8PM

The Peanuts gather around Charlie's pingpong table for an unusual feast; a bonus cartoon is "This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers."

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "An Almost Religious Awe"

Under Lady Trieu's care, Angela undergoes an unconventional treatment while Agent Blake chases down a lead; the Smartest Man in the World delivers a stunning defense of his past actions.

Video of Watchmen: Squid Shelter (Behind the Scenes) | HBO

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two"

Anissa and Jefferson have a heart-to-heart and she tells him she needs Black Lightning's help in escorting meta refugees out of the perimeter. Meanwhile, Gambi implores Lynn to help get him access to the Pit. Lastly, Jennifer grows closer to Brandon.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 3 Episode 7 | The Book Of Resistance: Chapter Two Promo | The CW

TUESDAY

The Purge (USA), Tuesday 9PM - "Should I Stay Or Should I Go"

Marcus' family makes a tough decision. Esme and Ryan risk it all. Ben destroys someone he loves.

Video of The Purge (TV Series) | The Bobby Sheridan Show Returns | Top Moment | S2 Ep6 | on USA Network

Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "American Chestnut"

The FBI arrives in Southold, complicating Jo's efforts to find Emily. Meanwhile, Alex and Piper hunt for answers on a road trip, and the family celebrates Mia's birthday.

Video of Emergence 1x08 Promo &quot;American Chestnut&quot; (HD)

Treadstone (USA), Tuesday 10PM - "The Paradox Andropov"

Doug gets intel. Petra visits a comrade; Tara hits rock bottom; Bentley makes a choice.

Video of Treadstone 1x07 Promo &quot;The Paradox Andropov&quot; (HD) Jason Bourne spinoff

WEDNESDAY

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (NBC), Wednesday 9PM

All-things Thanksgiving going back through the 44 seasons of SNL.

THURSDAY

SYFY's "The Kids Table Thanksgiving Marathon"

Forget the football; watch movies instead! E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008), and Power Rangers from 6PM until 1:30AM.

Video of 5kIe6UZHSXw

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC), Thursday 8PM

Join hosts Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton, and Jesse Palmer as they present the two-hour special from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California. This magical celebration will feature celebrity musical performances among a flurry of Disney holiday entertainment. Viewers will be treated to several Disney Parks sneak peeks, including a behind-the-scenes look into Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

FRIDAY

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Together Forever"

Violet is captured by a sadistic ringmaster and must battle her way out of his gladiator arena.

Video of VAN HELSING | Season 4 Episode 10: Sneak Peek | SYFY

In Search Of (History), Friday 10PM - "The End of the World"

Religion and science both agree - the End of the World is coming. We search for answers in two ancient civilizations that mysterious vanished, and explore the final doomsday prophecy of the famed Nostradamus, as we zero in on the potential month and year that we could face the end.

Video of Stolen WWII Gold Found in German Tunnels | In Search Of (Season 2) | History

SATURDAY

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire & Legend of the Lost Tribe (CBS), Saturday 8PM

Robbie competes against Blitzen for a spot on Santa's sleigh team; Robbie turns to a tribe of Vikings to help thwart Blitzen's launch of a theme park called Reindeer World.

Shazam! (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

Video of SHAZAM! - Official Trailer 2 - Only In Theaters April 5

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II (BBC America), Saturday 9PM - "Blue Planet Now: Hammerheads and Humpbacks"

Steve, Chris and Liz try to understand what the future holds for all life within the blue planet, and the extraordinary efforts scientists are making to protect the seas.

Video of Blue Planet II : The Prequel

The Story of Santa Claus (CBS), Saturday 9PM

A jolly couple comes to live at the North Pole and begins a toy-giving tradition; voices of Ed Asner, Betty White, Tim Curry.

SUNDAY

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "A Mad Tea-Party"

Kate and Alice continue their sister/nemesis dance; Alice and Mouse construct their most evil plan yet; Mary invites Kate to a special event honoring Catherine; Jacob makes a decision that leaves Kate perplexed.

Video of Batwoman | Show Yourself | Season Trailer | The CW

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Todd, Todd, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?"

When Todd blames God for the death of his mother and rejects his faith, Ned sends him to live with the Simpsons in an attempt to scare him back into God's arms.

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "The Wrath of Rama Khan"

Supergirl's struggle against Leviathan reaches a boiling point as she faces off against Rama Khan; as Lena and Hope work to launch Project Non Nocere, Hope proves to be an invaluable asset to Lena.

Video of Supergirl | She Goes High | Season Trailer | The CW

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Island Adventure"

In search of Stewie's big wheel tricycle, Stewie and Brian embark on an adventure to a giant floating mass of trash out in the sea; Lois tries to help Quagmire elevate his dating game.

Video of The Trojans Head Back To Troy | Season 18 Ep. 7 | FAMILY GUY

