TV THIS WEEK: New Flash, Arrow, Watchmen, The Walking Dead, Evil and more

If you’re looking for superheroes, we’ve got that — and if you’re looking for a few good scares, we’ve got that, too. There's plenty to choose from on TV this week.

The CW’s Arrowverse is pretty much all new across the board, led by new episodes of Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. The Crisis on Infinite Earths is coming soon, and there’s a lot of adventures left to get us there. If you’re looking for something a bit creepier, CBS’s Evil has its Halloween episode, FX has a new American Horror Story, and AMC has a fresh episode of The Walking Dead. It’s not exactly horror, but HBO’s Watchmen has a new kick-off episode that looks to be plenty dark.

Digging deeper, there’s a new episode of Van Helsing on SYFY, USA has a new Mr. Robot, and the final season of NBC’s The Good Place continues to roll along. The CW also has new Riverdale, Nancy Drew, and more.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Dead Man Running”

Knowing that Crisis is only weeks away, Barry prepares a member of Team Flash for life without him while hunting a terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst. Meanwhile, Ralph uncovers a family secret.

Video of The Flash | Season 6 Episode 3 | Dead Man Running Promo | The CW

Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Welcome to Hong Kong”

Oliver, John, Laurel, and Tatsu seek out an important person within the Monitor's plan. Connor has a heart to heart with his brother.

Video of Arrow | Season 8 Episode 2 | Welcome To Hong Kong Promo | The CW

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - “October 31”

On Halloween night, Kristen and David are sent to assess an exorcism, but once the pair analyzes the situation, they are at odds while trying to determine whether it is a supernatural demonic possession, or severe mental disease escalated by physical and mental distress. Also, Ben goes on his favorite show, "Demon Hunters," where he debunks their supernatural finds with fellow unbeliever Vanessa.

Video of Evil - October 31 (Preview)

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Silence the Whisperers”

Still-paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan; at Hilltop, the group deals with an unexpected safety issue.

Video of The Walking Dead Season 10 Teaser: Silence

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship”

In an alternate history, superheroes are treated as outlaws.

Video of Watchmen: Critics Promo | HBO

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three”

Lynn learns that Jefferson brokered a deal with Agent Odell without consulting her first, and it begins to put a strain on their relationship. Meanwhile, Anissa and Grace have an emotional encounter.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 3 Episode 2 | The Book of Occupation: Chapter Two Scene | The CW

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - “Dead Man Running”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

Arrow (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Welcome to Hong Kong”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

The Purge (USA), Tuesday 9 p.m. - “Everything Is Fine”

The city cleans up last night's Purge, but Ryan, Marcus, Esme and Ben can't shake its effects.

Video of The Purge TV Series 2x02 Promo &quot;Everything Is Fine&quot; (HD) This Season On

Treadstone (USA), Tuesday 10 p.m. - “The Kwon Conspiracy”

Bentley returns to CIA. Tara travels abroad. Edwards digs deeper. Doug has nightmares.

Video of Treadstone 1x02 Promo &quot;The Kwon Conspiracy&quot;

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - “Chapter Sixty: Dog Day Afternoon”

Things take a dangerous turn when Betty and Charles track down Edgar and his Farmies. Archie and Veronica hold a car wash fundraiser at Pop's to raise money for the community center. Elsewhere, Jughead's first day at Stonewall Prep doesn't go as planned. Lastly, Cheryl learns a dark family secret from Nana Rose.

Video of Riverdale | Season 4 Episode 3 | Chapter Sixty: Dog Day Afternoon Promo | The CW

Ghost Hunters (A&E), Wednesday 9 p.m. - “You've Been Warned," “Blood on the Bayou”

Back to back new episodes of the OG ghost-hunting fan favorite.

Video of Ghost Hunters: History of Haunted Original Springs Hotel (Season 1) | A&amp;E

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday, 9 p.m. - “The Curse of the Dark Storm”

A nor'easter hits Horseshoe Bay, and Ace warns everyone that the storm has been known to blow restless spirits ashore. Meanwhile, Nancy confronts Nick about the secrets he's been keeping.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 1 Episode 3 | The Curse Of The Dark Storm Promo | The CW

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX), Wednesday 10 p.m. - “Episode 100”

With the horrors of the night behind them the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices.

Video of American Horror Story 9x06 Promo &quot;Episode 100&quot; (HD) Season 9 Episode 6 Promo AHS 1984

THURSDAY

Supernatural (The CW), Thursday 8 p.m. - “The Rupture”

Sam, Dean, and Rowena work tirelessly to keep all of hell from breaking loose. Castiel cannot forgive an arrogant betrayal.

Video of Supernatural | Season 15 Episode 3 | The Rupture Promo | The CW

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - “You Remind Me of Someone I Used to Know”

Salvatore School prepares for its annual football game against Mystic Falls High, while the latest monster to arrive in Mystic Falls sets its eyes on one of the students. Landon and Josie's relationship is put to the test when a player from the opposing team catches his eye. Elsewhere, Lizzie enlists MG's help learning more about Sebastian, and Alaric goes head to head with Professor Vardemus.

Video of Legacies | Season 2 Episode 3 | You Remind Me Of Someone I Used To Know Promo | The CW

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9 p.m. - “Employee of the Bearimy”

Michael and Jason hatch a plan. Eleanor learns firsthand the difficulties of running the neighborhood.

Video of Chidi Thinks He&#039;s Being Punished - The Good Place (Episode Highlight)

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - “October 31”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

The Holzer Files (Travel), Thursday 10 p.m. - “The Devil in Texas”

The team resurrects one of Hans Holzer's most tragic cases, revealing that the poltergeist activity he saw 50 years ago is disturbingly similar to unexplained activity terrorizing a family today.

FRIDAY

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - “Careful What You Witch For”

While Mel and Harry try to crack the Book of Elders, Macy struggles with her demon side. Maggie competes with Jordan for a promotion. Macy ventures out alone and meets an injured and terrified witch named Abigael. Mel and Harry visit another dimension.

Video of Charmed | Season 2 Episode 3 | Careful What You Witch For Promo | The CW

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - “Liberty Or Death”

Sam and the Brides arrive at Fort Collins, where Hansen reveals a secret for raising the Dark One.

Video of Van Helsing 4x05 Promo &quot;Liberty Or Death&quot; (HD)

SATURDAY

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9 p.m. - “Serial Killer Spirits: Ted Bundy Ritual House”

Zak and the crew investigate an abandoned house in Bountiful, Utah, where locals claim serial killer Ted Bundy murdered one of his victims.

Destination Fear (Travel), Saturday 10 p.m. - “Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary”

Dakota meets the team in Tennessee to investigate the dark corridors of Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. Once there, Chelsea has a shocking confrontation with one of its most infamous inmates, while Tanner is threatened by an entity.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8:30 p.m. - “The Greater Good”

Miles' world and Arthur's world intersect when the God account indicates that Bishop Thompson's daughter is in need of help; Jaya's parents, impressed with Rakesh's success, want the pair to move forward in their relationship.

Video of God Friended Me 2x05 Promo &quot;The Greater Good&quot; (HD)

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - “Who Are You?”

A new villain with an eye for all things that sparkle drops in on the city; Kate attempts to find a balance between her personal life and her new role as Gotham's guardian; Luke continues to fine-tune Batwoman's arsenal of weapons.

Video of Batwoman 1x04 Promo &quot;Who Are You?&quot; (HD) Season 1 Episode 4 Promo

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - “In Plain Sight”

Kara's investigation into William Dey's "criminal" activities results in the shocking revelation he is not who she thinks; the conflict between Malefic and J'onn J'onzz reaches a boiling point.

Video of Supergirl 5x04 Promo &quot;In Plain Sight&quot; (HD) Season 5 Episode 4 Promo

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Silence the Whisperers”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

Watchmen (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - “Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship”

See more in our “Highlights” section above.

Mr. Robot (USA), Sunday 10 p.m. - “404 Not Found”

Elliot, Mr. Robot, and Tyrell walk in a winter wonderland; Darlene meets a bad Santa; Dom is on the prowl.

Video of Mr. Robot | Mr. Robot Denies Knowing About Vera | Season 4 Episode 2 | on USA Network

*TV listing information via TV Guide and Zap2it.