TV THIS WEEK: New S.H.I.E.L.D., Fear the Walking Dead, Legion, Krypton and more

There's not much in the way of big premieres or finales this week, but there's still plenty of fresh stuff to watch on the TV dial. The biggies are Marvel fare, zombies, and a DC alt-history adventure makes some fresh twists.

FX's Legion is all new this week, as the final season continues rolling toward its conclusion. SYFY's Krypton is also new, with a rebellion brewing in the streets of Kandor. Back to the world of Marvel, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is all new this week, kicking off a two-parter as the team tries to take on the mysterious world-eating monster. AMC has its horror block all new this week, with Fear the Walking Dead and NOS4A2. Digging a bit deeper, NBC's summer paranormal series The InBetween is also new, with a brand new mystery killer case.

HIGHLIGHTS

Legion (FX), Monday 10PM - "Chapter 21"

David prepares for a journey.

Video of Legion | Season 3: First Look | FX

Krypton (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Danger Close"

Seg and Adam return to a very different Kandor, while Val and his Rebels prepare a major offensive.

Video of KRYPTON 2x04 Promo &quot;Danger Close&quot; (HD) Season 2 Episode 4 Promo

The InBetween (NBC), Wednesday 10PM - "Kiss Them For Me"

Tom and Damien track a mysterious killer who has targeted several kids at the same high school, while Cassie tries to help a woman solve her own death while her anxious family waits for news about her disappearance.

Video of The InBetween 1x04 Promo &quot;Kiss Them For Me&quot; (HD)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "Collision Course (Part I)"

To face The Galaxy-Hopping Hate-Beast That Eats Planets, the team on Earth asks for help in all the wrong places. While back on the Lazy Comet, something weird is going on with Izel's crew, and it's not just the puffies.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD 6x08 Promo &quot;Collision Course (Part 1)&quot; (HD) Season 6 Episode 8 Promo

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "The Little Prince"

Facing impossible odds, Luciana and the group work together to tackle an impossible task while Morgan helps prevent disaster; an old friend presents Sarah, Charlie and Strand with a solution.

Video of &#039;Love &amp; Friendship in the Apocalypse&#039; Inside Season 5 BTS | Fear the Walking Dead

MONDAY

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 8PM - "Battle for the Soul and House of Nightmares"

A single mother enlists the help of a guardian angel to conquer a dark entity, and an attorney battles an evil spirit residing within his family's Michigan home.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Baltimore City Qualifiers"

The Baltimore City Qualifiers feature up to six challenging obstacles, including Dangerous Curves and Hazard Cones.

Video of Season 11, Episode 5: Angela Gargano Makes Her Comeback - American Ninja Warrior (Promo)

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 10PM - "The Haunted Cabinet"

After a couple brings an antique cabinet into their home, they capture actual video evidence proving it's haunted.

American Dad (TBS), Monday 10PM - "Stompe Le Monde"

Stan purchases the rights of a Broadway show.

Video of American Dad: Francine Sings in an Airport Bar | TBS

Legion (FX), Monday 10PM - "Chapter 21"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

TUESDAY

Secrets of the Dead (WNET), Tuesday 8PM - "Galileo's Moon"

Experts uncover the truth behind an alleged proof copy of Galileo's "Sidereus Nuncius" with the astronomer's signature and seemingly original watercolor paintings.

Blood & Treasure (CBS), Tuesday 10PM - "The Lunchbox of Destiny"

The FBI offers Danny and Lexi information that will help them in their search for Cleopatra, but only if Danny is able to get his incarcerated father, Patrick, to give up the location of paintings that he helped steal 20 years earlier. Also, Farouk deals with a loose end and takes a big step forward in his master plan.

Video of Blood and Treasure - The Lunchbox of Destiny (Sneak Peek 3)

WEDNESDAY

UFOs: Uncovering the Truth (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "UFO Abduction"

As long as there have been UFO sightings, there have been claims of alien abduction. This phenomena and the alleged alien implants sometimes left behind are examined in the light of never-before-seen evidence and eyewitness testimony.

Krypton (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Danger Close"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The InBetween (NBC), Wednesday 10PM - "Kiss Them For Me"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

THURSDAY

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 8PM - "The Lunatic and the Widow"

Steve and Amy travel to Chicago to investigate paranormal activity terrorizing employees and customers at a funeral home-turned tattoo parlor. Then, they investigate a home in Victor, New York, where Army veterans are terrified.

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "From Russia With Drugs"

Holmes and Watson investigate the murder of a criminal who made his living by stealing from other criminals. Also, Captain Gregson resumes leadership of the precinct, and suspects his interim replacement, Captain Dwyer, is responsible for one of his best detective's suspicious departure.

Video of Elementary - From Russia with Drugs (Preview)

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 10PM - "Revealed: The Obsession - Oregon, Il"

Steve and Amy investigate disturbing claims that victims of a gruesome murder haunt an Oregon, Illinois restaurant. Steve discovers evidence of a double homicide involving a love triangle.

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "They Came from the Sea"

Highlighting some ocean creatures that can do the most unexpected, including octopuses that could edit its DNA; animals that regenerate their brain; jellyfishes that live forever; and more.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "Collision Course (Part I)"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Haunted Towns (Travel), Friday 10PM - "Phantoms of the Frontier"

The group heads to Independence, Missouri to uncover the activity that haunts the citizens there.

Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation (History), Friday 10PM - "The Revelation"

Video evidence, patterns, secret coordinates, and jarring eyewitness testimony are uncovered about UFOs. Following a lead, the team goes to an allied European country to probe a case where a UFO allegedly shot down a helicopter. Former Senator Harry Reid goes on the record, as Elizondo and former Lockheed Martin engineer Steve Justice address the biggest question of all.

SATURDAY

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Union Hotel"

Zak and the crew travel to the Bay Area to investigate aggressive paranormal activity at a historic hotel that has endured the brutal California Gold Rush, a smallpox epidemic, and a period as a seedy flophouse.

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "The Little Prince"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

NOS4A2 (AMC), Sunday 11PM - "The Dark Tunnels"

Vic meets another strong creative who gives her some advice; Manx receives an unexpected visitor.

Video of &#039;I&#039;ve Given Them Everything&#039; Talked About Scene Ep. 105 | NOS4A2

The Avengers (FX), Sunday 8PM

S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security.

Video of Avengers trailer

Apollo: Missions to the Moon (NGC), Sunday 10PM

The sweeping saga of NASA's Apollo space program is captured via TV news programs, radio broadcasts, home movies, NASA films, mission-control audio, and "black-box" recordings from Apollo capsules.

The Rook (Starz), Sunday 9PM - "SEASON 1, EPISODE 2"

While Myfanwy revisits the crime scene in search of her past, Monica discovers a dark truth about one of the victims; one of Myfanwy's dead attackers disappears from the morgue.

Video of The Rook | ‘Bridge’ Exclusive Premiere Clip | STARZ

Captain America: Civil War (SYFY), Sunday 9PM

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) must pick a side when a feud between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) leaves the Avengers in turmoil.

Video of FkTybqcX-Yo

UFOs: The Lost Evidence (Travel), Sunday 9PM - "UFO Tech"

An exploration into whether breakthroughs such as high-energy lasers, antigravity technology and super-advanced aircraft are the result of human efforts alone or contact with UFOs.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! (Travel), Sunday 10PM - "Beyond Driven"

Norwegian Eskil Rønningsbakken performs balancing acts at the tops of lethal drops, such as canyons and cliffs.

Video of The Man Who Makes The World&#039;s Biggest Monsters

*TV listings via TV Guide and Zap2it.