TV THIS WEEK: Oscars 2020, LEGO Masters and Katy Keene premiere, The Flash and MacGyver are back

Oscar season is officially upon us. Which sci-fi movies will win, and which snubs will we be whining about next week? Tune in Sunday to find out. And if you're not into the awards horse race, there's still plenty of other cool genre stuff to check out.

We have a couple of big series premieres this week: LEGO Masters with host Will Arnett on Fox, and the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene on The CW. We also have a couple of season and midseason premieres, as CBS's MacGyver hacks a new season together with bubble gum and thumbtacks and The CW's The Flash returns after its post-Crisis break. There's also a new episode of Manifest, a new Legends of Tomorrow, a new Project Blue Book, a new installment of HBO's The Outsider, and a new Doctor Who. Plus a whole lot more.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Marathon"

MIDSEASON PREMIERE: After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris' life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen's wish for him.

Video of The Flash | Season 6 Episode 10 | Marathon Promo | The CW

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Dream Park Theme Park"

SERIES PREMIERE: Join 20 men and women, selected to showcase their expert LEGO experience, as they embark on an unforgettable LEGO adventure. Hosted by Will Arnett, the all-new competition series puts teams of two to the test as they compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges, until the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Master.

Video of Brick Bowl 2020: LEGO Snacks | Season 1 | LEGO MASTERS

Katy Keene (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: Katy Keene struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy's Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria, who is a legendary personal shopper. Lucky for Katy, she has the support of her longtime boyfriend, 'KO' Kelly, who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer and a surprise Katy wasn't expecting.

Video of Katy Keene | Josie | Season Trailer | The CW

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Fire + Ashes + Legacy = Phoenix"

SEASON PREMIERE: Ex-MI6 agent Russ Taylor recruits former Phoenix Foundation members Mac, Riley, Bozer, Matty and Desi to hunt down a bioweapon that's planned to be used by a mysterious organization for a devastating attack on a major U.S. city.

Video of MacGyver - Fire + Ashes + Legacy = Phoenix (Preview)

The Oscars (ABC), Sunday 8PM

LIVE: Honors for achievements in film take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles; scheduled performers include Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, AURORA, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.

Video of Oscars 2020: Who Will Win Best Actor and Best Actress?

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three"

Jefferson and Anissa join forces with the ASA to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Lynn is forced to continue battling her demons.

Video of Black Lightning | Season 3 Episode 12 | The Book Of Markovia: Chapter Three Promo | The CW

Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Coordinated Flight"

When Grace and Cal are involved in a suspicious hit-and-run, Ben is determined to get to the bottom of it. Michaela investigates a brutal attack at the Church of the Believers, but finds her efforts stymied by Adrian's refusal to cooperate. Zeke is tested when he tries to make amends with someone from his past. Guest starring Jared Grimes, Danielle Burgess and Olli Haaskivi.

Video of Manifest 2x05 Sneak Peek Clip 3 &quot;Coordinated Flight&quot;

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Marathon"

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me"

When a new blip lands the Legends in 1947 Los Angeles, it puts them on the trail of Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel who seems to take pleasure in fraternizing with Hollywood Elite. Sara, Ray and Constantine devise a plan to capture him while Ava and Rory sit on the sidelines for the time being. They soon realize that they need to worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is struggling with being on the sidelines with Rory.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 5 Preview | The CW

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "Area 51"

A soldier is seemingly abducted by a flying saucer at a military base in the remote Nevada desert. Hynek and Quinn take up the case. But they will soon learn that there are many reasons for the dangerous Area 51 to want to keep its secrets.

Video of Project Blue Book: Alien Autopsy Hoax Uncovered (Season 2) | History

Miracle Workers (TBS), Tuesday 10:30PM - "Help Wanted"

Al lands an impressive new job, and Prince Chauncley loses one of his favorite ducks.

Video of Miracle Workers: Dark Ages | Watch Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi in this exclusive sneak peek

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Sixty-Nine: Men of Honor"

Archie grows concerned for Frank after someone from his past arrives in Riverdale. Betty and Alice's investigation into incidents at Stonewall Prep leads them on a collision course with their number one suspect. Jughead challenges Bret to a duel to settle their grievances, while Toni, Kevin and Fangs seek revenge against Nick St. Clair, who has shown up unexpectedly in Riverdale. Finally, a trip to New York City gives Veronica an opportunity to catch up with her old friend Katy Keene.

Video of Riverdale | Season 4 Episode 12 | Chapter Sixty-Nine: Men Of Honor Promo | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9PM - "The Whisper Box"

When Nancy finds herself stuck in an alternate reality the Drew Crew desperately searches for a way to bring her back.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 1 Episode 13 | The Whisper Box Promo | The CW

LEGO Masters (Fox), Wednesday 9PM - "Dream Park Theme Park"

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Magicians Anonymous"

Julia lends a book to some lady. Fogg finds a sock.

Video of The Magicians | FULL OPENING SCENES: Season 5 Episode 3 &quot;The Mountain Of Ghosts&quot; | SYFY

Vikings (History), Wednesday 10PM - "The Best Laid Plans"

Ivar and Igor may be plotting against Oleg, but they're still part of the force that departs Kiev to invade Scandinavia. King Harald and King Bjorn begin furious preparations for the invasion.

Video of Vikings 6x10 Trailer Season 6 Episode 10 Promo/Preview HD &quot;The Best Laid Plans&quot; Mid Season Finale

THURSDAY

Katy Keene (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Pilot"

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Kai Parker Screwed Us"

"Kai Parker Screwed Us."

Video of Legacies | Season 2 Episode 12 | Kai Parker Screwed Us Promo | The CW

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM

Enhanced episodes of the series that explores theories regarding supposed alien visitations involving ancient civilizations.

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8PM - "Needs to Know"

A mysterious SOS call from Whitelighter Helen draws Harry, Mel, Macy and Maggie into a perilous conflict with Darklighter Helen. In an attempt to reignite the Power of Three, Macy resorts to drastic measures.

Video of Charmed | Season 2 Episode 12 | Needs To Know Promo | The CW

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Fire + Ashes + Legacy = Phoenix"

SATURDAY

Seven Worlds, One Planet (AMC), Saturday 9 p.m - "Asia"

Asia is the largest of all continents; in the frozen north, walrus congregate in extraordinary numbers, bears gather inside volcanoes and yeti-like monkeys fight in the remote forests of China; in the tropical south, the last few Sumatran rhino roam.

Ma (HBO), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: From Blumhouse, producer of Get Out & Happy Death Day. Get home safe.

Video of MA - Official Trailer

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday 8PM

An exploration of breathtaking images and unfathomable mysteries.

SUNDAY

The Oscars (ABC), Sunday 8PM

Doctor Who (BBC America), Sunday 8PM - "Can You Hear Me?"

A Time Lord travels through the universe and time.

Video of Judoon Law 101 | Behind the Scenes of Doctor Who | Sundays at 8pm | BBC America

The Outsider (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "The One About the Yiddish Vampire"

Holly presents her theory about the connection between two other child murders and the Frankie Peterson case; while Ralph remains skeptical, a more receptive Yunis suggests they start looking into Claude, the last person to have contact with Terry.

Video of The Outsider (2020): Official Trailer | HBO

Curse of the Bermuda Triangle (Science), Sunday 10PM

Bermuda Triangle is home to some of the most fascinating unsolved mysteries on Earth. This remote territory in the Atlantic Ocean has been the subject of notoriety and legend as countless ships, planes and human lives have been lost in its waters.

