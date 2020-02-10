TV THIS WEEK: Outlander returns, new Doctor Who, Batwoman, The Magicians

We're fairly light when it comes to premieres this week, but there is one fan favorite returning to the airwaves and plenty of new stuff everywhere else.

The Starz time travel fantasy drama Outlander returns for its fifth season this week, marking the only big premiere of the week. The show has only gotten juicier and more ambitious as its gone along, and the newest season looks to bring a whole lot of things fans have been waiting to see.

Beyond that, SYFY has a new episode of The Magicians, BBC America continues on with the back end of the latest season of Doctor Who, and NBC has a new episode of the twisty mystery thriller Manifest. Most of The CW's line-up is fresh this week, with the Arrowverse in action (minus Arrow, of course), along with Riverdale, Katy Keene, and a few others. If you're looking for something a bit more Stephen King-y, HBO has a new episode of The Outsider.

HIGHLIGHTS

Manifest (NBC), Monday 10PM - "Return Trip"

Ben and Saanvi work together to orchestrate a surprising family reunion for an emotionally closed-off Flight 828 passenger. Meanwhile, Olive drifts further away from her family, Jared learns more about a growing cabal of anti-828 sentiment, and Michaela finds herself out on a limb when baggage from Zeke's past threatens to destroy his tenuous new life.

The Magicians (SYFY), Wednesday 9PM - "Apocalypse? Now?! Oops… I Did It Again"

Kady punches a dude. Margo misses cocaine. Yawn; Margo and Eliot have a bad day. Eliot has a bad day.

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "Take Your Choice"

Luke and Mary are tasked with finding the cause behind Beth's debilitating headaches; a visitor delivers some good news to Jacob; Sophie takes her new role to the extreme; Alice makes a devastating discovery.

Doctor Who (BBC America), Sunday 8PM - "The Haunting of Villa Diodati"

In 1816, the Doctor and gang arrive at a villa near Lake Geneva in Switzerland; they plan to soak up the atmosphere as Lord Byron and the Shelleys prepare for a night telling ghost stories, but the villa proves to have ghostly presences all its own.

Outlander (Starz), Sunday 8PM - "The Fiery Cross"

SEASON PREMIERE: Honeymooning in 1945 Scotland, a combat nurse is suddenly transported back to the 1700s.

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9PM - "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four"

Black Lightning and his team descend upon Markovia on a mission to rescue Lynn who finds herself in even more trouble when she meets Gravedigger, metahuman on the Markovian side.

TUESDAY

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Love is a Battlefield"

Barry and Iris plan a romantic dinner for Valentine's Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe – Amunet, Meanwhile, Frost gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra reconnect with an old love.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Slay Anything"

The legends discover a new encore, and Sara, Rory, and Ava end up crashing a high school reunion to attempt to stop a serial killer. The legends also devise a plan to send Nate, Ray, Nora, Behrad, and their hostage, Zari, back in time to try and intervene to save everyone. Meanwhile, Constantine is annoyed that Charlie has been squatting in his old home, but it might be a blessing in disguise.

Project Blue Book (History), Tuesday 10PM - "Hopkinsville"

Alleged alien beings invade a home in rural Kentucky. Hynek and Quinn are brought in on the CIA's top-secret program, MK Ultra, which believes the attack may be the start of a much larger invasion.

Miracle Workers (TBS), Tuesday 10:30PM - "Road Trip"

Prince Chauncley and Lord Vexler go on a diplomatic mission. A new invention shakes up Eddie's business.

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Seventy: The Ides of March"

Worried about what the future may hold for him after high school, Archie seeks advice from an unlikely source, Hiram Lodge. Veronica begins to spiral after learning some devastating news about someone close to her. Accusations made against Jughead leaves his future at Stonewall Prep hanging in the balance.

THURSDAY

Katy Keene (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "Chapter Two: You Can't Hurry Love"

With Katy's personal life in a holding pattern, she can't seem to escape even at work. Josie finds a job to help pay the bills but picks up an extra job at a record store, and quickly learns it might be closing, leaving Josie with an idea to help keep it open. Because of Jorge's outburst at his last audition, he finds himself on the outs with the Broadway community. Meanwhile, Pepper finds herself low on cash, but is somehow able to secure a warehouse.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "You Can't Save Them All"

Hope finds herself in a race against the clock as the threat of the prophecy looms and the pressure to rescue the Saltzmans grows. Meanwhile, Alaric's attempt to keep his family safe leads him to make a difficult decision. Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Peyton Alex Smith, Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon.

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "Secrets and Mysteries Unearthed"

A shocking DNA study reveals that the original builders of Stonehenge mysteriously vanished. Investigating if Stonehenge's mysterious "Bluestone circle" could have activated a portal that transported the ancient culture back to their former home among the stars.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed"

Department of Defense General John Acosta recruits MacGyver to steal a highly classified project from a military lab in order to find flaws in its security. But when it's discovered that the general is planning an attack using the weapon, Phoenix must stop Acosta before the weapon is uploaded.

SATURDAY

Seven Worlds, One Planet (AMC), Saturday 9PM - "Europe"

Wildlife survives alongside people in Europe; a baby monkey is kidnapped in Gibraltar; grave robbing wild hamsters fight in the cemeteries of Vienna; wolves roam the forests.

What on Earth? (Science), Saturday 8PM

An exploration of breathtaking images and unfathomable mysteries.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "The Princess and the Hacker"

Rakesh is stunned when his new app suggests that Lulu, not Jaya, is his soul mate; Ali reveals her cancer diagnosis to Arthur and Trish.

Supergirl (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "Back From the Future - Part Two"

Supergirl helps Winn face his greatest fear; after Alex sets out to find evidence against Lex, Brainy must decide between helping his friend or continuing to secretly work for Lex.

The Outsider (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 7"

A murder investigation of a young boy takes a dark turn when a supernatural entity forces the investigative team to question its beliefs.