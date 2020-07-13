TV THIS WEEK: Peacock launches a Brave New World; plus Cursed, Killer Camp, and more

Get ready to shake your tail feathers as NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock officially goes wide this week, bringing the A-list sci-fi adaptation Brave New World with it.

The launch of Peacock and debut of the dystopian miniseries based on Aldous Huxley's seminal novel is obviously the big story this week. But there's still plenty of other great stuff to check out. Netflix is debuting Cursed, which promises to be a fresh spin on the Arthurian legend starring Katherine Langford, and Hulu has a twisty new episode of its horror anthology Into the Dark.

Looking to broadcast TV, The CW has the premieres of the scary new reality series Killer Camp, which drops a bunch of unsuspecting strangers into a slasher-style murder mystery. The network also has new episodes of its hit super-series Stargirl (already renewed for Season 2), and The 100. ABC has a new installment of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s final season, with the ship's time drive on the fritz. HBO Max has a new Smurfs show, Fox has a new Ultimate Tag (the true guilty pleasure of the summer), and DC Universe/HBO Max have a new Doom Patrol.

There are also a few great movies hitting TV this week, most notably the excellent meta horror flick Final Girls on TMC. Seriously, if you haven't seen that one, check it out.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "After, Before"

With the Zephyr's time drive malfunctioning, the team hurtles toward disaster with Yo-Yo as its only hope; Yo-Yo must enlist the help of an old adversary to regain her powers.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD 7x08 Promo &quot;After, Before&quot; (HD) Season 7 Episode 8 Promo

Brave New World (Peacock), Wednesday

In a utopia whose perfection hinges upon control of monogamy and privacy, members of the collective begin to question the rules, putting their regimented society on a collision course with forbidden love and revolution. Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya, Demi Moore.

Video of Brave New World | Official Trailer | Peacock

Killer Camp (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "A Killer in the Camp"

SERIES PREMIERE: Eleven strangers arrive at Camp Pleasant eager to enjoy some peace and quiet when they are stunned by the news from Camp Counselor Bobby that they have actually arrived at Killer Camp.

Video of Killer Camp | Really Hurt | Season Trailer | The CW

Cursed (Netflix), Friday - Season 1

From Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler, Cursed is a reimagining of the Arthurian legend told from the perspective of Nimue (Katherine Langford).

Video of CURSED (Katherine Langford) | New Trailer | Netflix

The Final Girls (TMC), Saturday 9PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Max, recently orphaned, goes to see a screening of a B-horror movie that her mother made 20 years earlier. When Max and her friends find themselves in the world of the film itself, they must apply their knowledge of horror tropes to survive.

Video of The Final Girls (2015) - Casually Watching a Murder Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

MONDAY

The Titan Games (NBC), Monday 8PM - "East Region Premiere: UFC Champ Tyron Woodley and Gold Medalist Hannah Teter"

Action begins in the East Region, with MMA fighter Tyron Woodley and snowboarder Hannah Teter as pro Titans waiting to take on this round's winner on Mt. Olympus, in the consummate athletic test. Dwayne Johnson hosts.

Video of Haley Johnson and Cynthia Gauthier Cling for Life on Chain Linked - The Titan Games

How the Universe Works (Science), Monday 8PM - "Alien Life: First Contact"

New, cutting-edge technology is helping astronomers investigate if there is extraterrestrial life; the latest evidence could point to a cosmic conspiracy preventing its discovery.

Beyond the Unknown (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Alaskan Sea Monster, Ben Franklin's Bones and Raining Frogs"

It is fall 2016 in Fairbanks, Alaska. While filming the Chena river banks, a photographer shoots footage of a snakelike object heading downstream. He posts the video online, spawning numerous theories as to what the creature is.

TUESDAY

Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Brainwave"

Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara invites Jordan and his family over for dinner, and Henry Jr. makes a surprising discovery about his father.

Video of DC&#039;s Stargirl | Season 1 Episode 9 | Brainwave Promo | The CW

Oblivion (BBC America), Tuesday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman (Tom Cruise) rescues a woman (Olga Kurylenko) from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind.

Video of Oblivion - Theatrical Trailer

WEDNESDAY

Brave New World (Peacock), Wednesday

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Smurfs (HBO Max), Wednesday - Season 1

The first season of HBO Max's new Smurfs animated series.

The 100 (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "The Flock"

Murphy and Indra must defuse a tense situation. Meanwhile, old friends make new allegiances.

Video of The 100 | Season 7 Episode 9 | The Flock Promo | The CW

Truth or Dare (FXX), Wednesday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die.

Video of Truth or Dare - Official Trailer [HD]

Ultimate Tag (Fox), Wednesday 8PM - "Only the Toughest Endure"

Six more contestants enter the Tag Arena for a test of skill and endurance, eyeing a $10,000 prize as they outrun elite Taggers with a range of jaw-dropping skills. The NFL's Watt brothers (J.J., T.J. and Derek) host.

Video of Emic Has The Hots For Iron Giantess | Season 1 Ep. 7 | ULTIMATE TAG

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "After, Before"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

THURSDAY

Doom Patrol "Space Patrol"

Larry is tasked with handling Niles' old research team when the ageless aeronauts return from space. As Niles and Cliff set out to find a missing Dorothy, a funeral in The Underground occupies Jane's mind. Meanwhile, Vic discovers a curious connection between Roni and S.T.A.R. Labs, and Rita finds that her role in an upcoming community theater production hits too close to home.

Video of Doom Patrol Season 2 | Episode 206 Teaser | DC Universe

Killer Camp (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "A Killer in the Camp"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

FRIDAY

Cursed (Netflix), Friday - Season 1

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Into the Dark (Hulu), Friday - "The Current Occupant"

Trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward, a man with no memory comes to believe that he's the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the asylum's soul-crushing forces bear down on him, he fights to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power.

Video of Into the Dark: The Current Occupant - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Friday 8PM - "All the Kings Clubs, Motorcycles, and Let's Get Small"

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Hans Klok, Tommy Wind, Kyle Marlett, Michael Turco, Nick Lewin, Alexandria Duvivier and Ed Alonzo.

Us (Cinemax), Friday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

Video of Us - Official Trailer [HD] Universal Pictures on YouTube

SATURDAY

The Final Girls (TMC), Saturday 9PM

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SUNDAY

NOS4A2 (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Bruce Wayne McQueen"

Vic McQueen returns to the Lakehouse only to ride straight into a deadly trap; Charlie Manx cashes in his favor; the Hourglass Man, a powerful strong creative, appears.

Video of &#039;Time to Wake Up, Buddy&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 204 | NOS4A2

Perry Mason (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Chapter Five"

Legal drama set in 1932 Los Angeles and based on novels and short stories penned by Erle Stanley Gardner.

Video of Perry Mason: Prohibition Cocktails - Rye Buck | HBO

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it, network and streaming listings.