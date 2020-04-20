TV THIS WEEK: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premiere; the Arrowverse returns

Despite the pandemic causing a bit of chaos across the dial these days, there’s still a good bit of fresh stuff to check out for genre fans on TV this week — and most of our favorite superheroes are even back in action for a few new adventures.

After a brief hiatus, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman all have new episodes this week on The CW. HBO has the finale of its alt-history miniseries The Plot Against America, and CBS has the season finale of its religion-tinged original God Friended Me. Looking to premieres, Showtime has a big one with the debut of the new Penny Dreadful dark fantasy spinoff City of Angels. Digging a bit deeper, DC Universe has a new Harley Quinn and Disney+ has a new installment of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Of course, HBO also has a new Westworld, and the third season has really been a wild reinvention. Roswell, New Mexico is also new at The CW, plus Katy Keene. FX has a new What We Do in the Shadows, and AMC has a new episode of its bizarrely fascinating original Dispatches From Elsewhere.

Looking outside the genre, there’s also some big sports stuff on the dial. The NFL draft will be this weekend, and ESPN will keep rolling out it’s highly-anticipated Michael Jordan docs-series The Last Dance. Not genre, but hey, worth noting anything big and new these days — times are tough.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Plot Against America (HBO), Monday 9PM - "Part 6"

SERIES FINALE: Riots and conspiracies spread across the country in the lead-up to Election Day, so Herman takes measures to keep his family safe. Meanwhile, Bess does all she can at a great distance to help a small child caught in a maelstrom of anti-Semitism in Kentucky. Alvin is recruited for a new and secret mission as the ties that bind the Levins together are stressed.

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "So Long and Goodnight"

After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor).

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Zari, Not Zari"

Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem.

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 9PM - "The Mountain"

SEASON FINALE: Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever when the God account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime), Sunday 10:10PM - "Santa Muerte"

SERIES PREMIERE: LAPD Detectives Tiago Vega and Lewis Michener investigate a murder; Tiago's brother, Raul, battles Councilman Charlton Townsend over California's first freeway; Tiago's mother, Maria, pleads with Santa Muerte.

MONDAY

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 9PM - "Sex and Candy"

Maria and Alex reaches a mysterious boot maker while searcher for her mother; Isobel meets someone unexpectedly during her night out; Liz experiences a big blow.

The Plot Against America (HBO), Monday 9PM - "Part 6"

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC), Monday 10: 25PM - "The Creator"

Simone, Peter, and Janice explore new interests, while Fred Wynn finds it hard to let go.

TUESDAY

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Tuesday 8PM - "Ghosts of the Wild West"

Zak, Nick and Aaron journey deep into the Nevada desert to investigate a century-old saloon. The guys then head to California to investigate possible demonic activity at a historic theater and hotel.

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "So Long and Goodnight"

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Zari, Not Zari"

WEDNESDAY

Absurd Planet (Netflix)

A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth’s most incredible animals.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform), Wednesday 9PM - "Up Is Down"

Abigail has to come to terms with her vulnerability in the aftermath of horrific events, while Tally struggles with being supportive while also keeping a secret from her unit. And Raelle takes extreme measures to connect with Scylla.

True Terror With Robert Englund (Travel), Wednesday 10PM - "Bad Omens"

A man uncovers an unholy secret in Kansas, a factory worker confronts the witch he believes cursed him and a Philadelphia secretary is tormented by nightmares foretelling her death.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Brain Scramblies"

The vampires attend their first human Super Bowl party, while Guillermo's search for virgins uncovers a deadly threat.

THURSDAY

Katy Keene (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Chapter Ten: Gloria"

When an allegation against Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is made, Katy (Lucy Hale), tries to get to the bottom of it, but instead might have discovered something about her mother. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the new Pussycats have a falling out leaving Josie’s close friend, Kevin Keller (guest star Casey Cott), to remind that she doesn’t need to be that person anymore. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) offers Bernardo (guest star Ryan Faucett) an interesting relationship proposition in order not to lose him, but it does not go as he hoped. Meanwhile, Pepper’s (Julia Chan) past is starting to catch up with her and it could jeopardize more than just the Pepper Plant.

Video of Katy Keene | Season 1 Episode 10 | Chapter Ten: Gloria Promo | The CW

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 10PM - "Mommy and Me"

Ryn returns to land to explore human motherhood. Maddie and Robb come across a gruesome discovery. Ben experiences mysterious side effects, and Ted confronts Helen.

FRIDAY

Harley Quinn (DC Universe), Friday - "Thawing Hearts"

The latest episode of the hit DC Universe animated series.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode (Disney Plus), Friday - "The Phantom Apprentice"

Episode 10 of the animated Star Wars series’ seventh and final season. Ahsoka and Republic forces confront Maul on Mandalore.

Extraction (Netflix)

While not actually genre, this action flick has plenty of MCU connections. It’s directed by the Russo Bros., and stars Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth. The film is about a mercenary on a mission to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Psy-Op + Cell + Merchant + Birds"

Mac is placed inside a fake prison cell with a top Codex operative, The Merchant, in order to gain his trust and get intel on their next move.

SATURDAY

The Goonies (SYFY), Saturday 8:35PM

Coastal Oregon kids (Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen) follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold.

Saturday Night Live (NBC), Saturday 10PM

Talented actors and comedians who are accompanied by a weekly guest host present a series of skits and sketches; includes musical performances from popular artists.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8PM - "Miracles"

Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J., a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey, the creator of the God account's original algorithm, with Corey's estranged father.

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Warrin' Priests"

When Bode, a young charismatic new preacher, comes to town and shakes things up at church, Reverend Lovejoy investigates his mysterious past.

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "A Narrow Escape"

Batwoman encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces; Alice's limits are tested.

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 9PM - "The Mountain"

Killing Eve (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Episode 3"

Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Westworld (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Passed Pawn"

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9PM - "Zoey's Extraordinary Mother"

Zoey has to figure out a clever way to help her mother with an impossible decision; Max unexpectedly bonds with Leif; Mo hits a rough patch with Eddie.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Coma Guy"

With a newfound love for rocking out to Van Halen, Peter has a car accident and falls into a coma.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime), Sunday 10:10PM - "Santa Muerte"

