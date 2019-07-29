TV THIS WEEK: Preacher season premiere; Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and iZombie finales

It’s a week of transition when it comes to TV, with some high-profile finales and premieres on the schedule. Regardless, there’s still plenty of great genre TV on the dial to keep you in the A/C this summer.

AMC’s hit comic adaptation Preacher returns with a new season this week with a two-hour premiere. Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. wraps up its sixth season with its own two-parter, but don’t worry, the series is already renewed for a seventh (and final) season next year. The CW’s iZombie is wrapping up its run this week with the zombie vs. human war finally coming to a head. SYFY has new episodes of Killjoys and Krypton on the radar this week, while FX continues its weirdly awesome Marvel series Legion.

Digging a bit deeper into the schedule, The CW has plenty of new summer sci-fi fare, including The 100, Pandora and The Outpost. CBS has a new Blood & Treasure (which has already booked a second season set for next summer), and NBC has a new episode of the paranormal thriller The InBetween.

HIGHLIGHTS

Legion (FX), Monday 10PM - "Chapter 25"

Syd grows up in a foreign land.

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "All's Well That Ends Well"

SERIES FINALE: In the series finale, the human versus zombie war finally comes to a head.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "The Sign; New Life"

SEASON FINALE: The Season 6 finale: With time running short, the team will have to go to hell and back to stop the end of everything.

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Three Killjoys And A Lady"

After escaping The Lady's clutches and reuniting with Lucy, the Killjoy trio start to wonder if there is a traitor amongst them.

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Episodes 1 & 2"

SEASON PREMIERE: Jesse is rocked by visions of an apocalyptic future as he and Tulip prepare for an all-out assault on Masada, where Cassidy -- trapped to a torturous fate -- struggles to hang on; Starr and his Grail operatives are ready for them.

MONDAY

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 8PM - "Single Moms Possessed and Terrorized"

A recently widowed mother is haunted by a demon in small town Georgia; and a single mother awakens from a near-death experience to discover she's being attacked by a demonic entity.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Oklahoma City City Finals"

The Oklahoma City Finals features up to 10 challenging obstacles, including Snap Back.

A Haunting (Travel), Monday 10PM - "Gateway to Evil"

Devastated by a friend's murder, a teenage girl holds a seance to communicate one last time and unwittingly invites a malevolent entity into her own home.

American Dad! (TBS), Monday 10PM - "Pride Before The Fail"

Roger attempts to force Hayley to graduate from a community college so he can move to her room.

Legion (FX), Monday 10PM - "Chapter 25"

TUESDAY

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Masters of War"

A war veteran from the legendary space battle cruiser Sea Hawk makes a shocking revelation to Jax and Greg that could lead Jax to discover who actually killed her parents.

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "Adjustment Protocol"

A special Naming Day changes everything in Sanctum. Gabriel comes face to face with an old friend.

Blood & Treasure (CBS), Tuesday 10PM - "Legacy of the Father"

Hardwick helps Danny and Lexi try to outmaneuver the Brotherhood; and Danny learns shocking revelations that shatter everything he thought he knew about his past.

WEDNESDAY

UFOs: The Lost Evidence (Travel), Wednesday 9PM - "Ufos vs. The Royal Air Force

The Royal Air Force has been encountering and even engaging UFOs on a regular basis since World War II, but the British government has continuously denied the sightings. Experts investigate why these UFO facts have been concealed.

Krypton (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "Mercy"

Dev and Jayna help Seg and Nyssa target General Zod's fleet when they make a shocking discovery.

The InBetween (NBC), Wednesday 10PM - "While the Song Remains the Same"

Tom and Damian investigate the mysterious death of a vibrant young woman while Cassie's visions reveal a complicated family story. Cassie also encounters an idol from her childhood in the InBetween and helps him right some past wrongs.

THURSDAY

Siren (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "New World Order"

Ben faces a choice that has rippling consequences among mermaid, hybrid and human alike, as the truth about mermaids is exposed.

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "All's Well That Ends Well"

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Regarding the Matter of Garret Spears"

Gwynn is taken hostage with a ransom only Talon can pay. Talon summons a risky ally to help her finish what she started. Janzo tries out his new image on Talon.

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "Unfriended"

Holmes and Watson join forces with Holmes' father, Morland, to enlist his vast criminal network to help disassemble tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach's crime prevention system.

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "The Reptilian Agenda"

Exploring the stories about serpent gods and reptilian entities and the possibility these are describing a race of reptile-like extraterrestrials. Serpent gods are found in the religious traditions of Mesopotamia, Central and South America, India, China and Japan. Even the Bible describes reptilian entities interacting with humans.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "The Sign; New Life"

Ghosts of Morgan City (Travel), Friday 9PM - "Haunted Headquarters"

The team uncovers the shocking history behind the location of their headquarters after an alarm is tripped at Morgan City's archives building. A surprise witness turns their investigation into the uptick of hauntings on its heels.

Haunted Towns (Travel), Friday 10PM - "Darkness in the Underworld"

The Tennessee Wraith Chasers head to Pendleton, Oregon, a forgotten town with a sordid past and a secret kept hidden underground for over a century. To uncover the darkness, the team navigates a maze of tunnels that lead to a mysterious underworld.

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Three Killjoys And A Lady"

The UnXplained (History), Friday 10PM - "Strange Creatures"

Millions of people around the world claim to have had an encounter with a creature unlike any recognized by mainstream science, such as the Mothman, Chupacabra, and Mongolian Death Worm.

SATURDAY

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Extra Pulses: The Alley of Darkness and Bracken Fern Manor and Tudor House"

In an enhanced episode, Zak and the crew investigate an iconic Los Angeles recording studio plagued by a dark presence. The guys then hunt down a demon lurking beneath a California town.

SUNDAY

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "Episodes 1 & 2"

Spider-Man: Homecoming (FX), Sunday 7PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture.

Enemy of the State (VICE), Sunday 6PM

A former NSA operative (Gene Hackman) aids the innocent victim (Will Smith) of a politically motivated assassination cover-up.

Unearthed (Science), Sunday 9PM - "Curse of the Seventh Wonder"

The Lighthouse of Alexandria is one of the world's original Seven Wonders, but it could have been home to a mysterious superweapon, and using cutting-edge tech, experts investigate the secrets of this fabled death ray and its long-lost home.