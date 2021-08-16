TV THIS WEEK: Reminiscence and The Walking Dead premiere; Superman & Lois finale; SurrealEstate & more

The big Warner Bros. streaming experiment continues this week with the studio's newest theatrical genre release simultaneously hitting the HBO Max streaming service along with the big screen. Plus superheroes, ghosts and zombies — let's dig in.

The big story this week is the film premiere of Reminiscence, which arrives on HBO Max and in theaters. The near-future film stars Hugh Jackman as a detective investigating his own memories. It's from a former Westworld producer and feels right at home in that smart and sexy corner of the genre. Elsewhere in major premiere news, AMC's undead juggernaut The Walking Dead is back for the beginning of its super-sized final season (which is expected to stretch well into next year with some mid-season breaks).

On the finale front, one of the best new shows of the year is wrapping up its debut season, as Superman & Lois makes its last stand against a rogue Kryptonian trying to take out Metropolis and Smallville. The show is fantastic and well worth a catch-up during the offseason if you missed it from the jump. Digging deeper, SYFY has a new SurrealEstate; Disney+ has a new Marvel's What If...?; Fox has a new LEGO Masters; HBO Max has a new Titans; and Showtime has the latest entry in its UFO docu-series from producer J.J. Abrams.

Check out the full rundown below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Last Sons of Krypton"

SEASON FINALE: Superman's worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois confronts Leslie Larr; Lana, Kyle and Sarah agree to stay to help General Lane.

Video of Superman &amp; Lois | Season 1 Episode 15 | Last Sons of Krypton Promo | The CW

Marvel's What If...? (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 2

Flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

Video of “Are You Seeing This?” Official Clip | Marvel Studios’ What If…? | Disney+

Reminiscence (HBO Max), Friday

FILM PREMIERE: Simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max streaming release. Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession.

Video of Reminiscence - Official Trailer

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Roman's Six"

The Roman Agency steps in when some open house visitors are murdered one by one.

Video of Luke Reaches Out To A Young Spirit To Help Him Move On | SurrealEstate Highlights (S1E5) | SYFY

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Acheron Part 1"

SEASON PREMIERE: Daryl leads a mission team to scavenge the military base he discovered; Maggie tells her story, prompting a new mission for survival that only Negan can lead; Eugene and his group go through assessment by the Commonwealth's paramilitary police.

Video of The Walking Dead Season 11 Official Trailer The Walking Dead on YouTube

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - "Semifinals 3"

The semifinals continue as competitors face up to 10 obstacles, including the new obstacle Drop Zone; for Split Decision, the ninjas must choose between an upper-body and balance obstacle; the top two runs of the night face off on the Power Tower.

Video of Joe Moravsky and Jay Lewis Take on the Power Tower - American Ninja Warrior

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 8 p.m. - "Walk on the Ocean"

Isobel and Maria take a trip together to look for answers; Kyle receives a message from his past; Michael makes a disturbing discovery.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Season 3 Episode 3 | Clone Scene | The CW

TUESDAY

LEGO Masters (Fox), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Puppet Masters"

The remaining six duos pull all the strings as they build their very own puppets in just under 10 hours; teams collaborate with one another to bring their puppets to life in a puppet show.

Video of Weekly Brickdown: Episode 7 | LEGO MASTERS

DC's Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Summer School: Chapter Two"

Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house; Barbara and Pat become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector; Cindy puts her plan in motion.

Video of DC&#039;s Stargirl | Anjelika Washington - Devastated | The CW

Superman & Lois (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Last Sons of Krypton"

Fantasy Island (Fox), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "His and Hers; The Heartbreak Hotel"

Two adventurers, whose marriage has grown stale, want to have the ultimate adventure together; after sleeping for 35 years, widower Brent must decide if he is ready to face his grief awake.

Video of Preview: A Glimpse Of What The Island Can Do For You | FANTASY ISLAND

WEDNESDAY

Marvel's What If...? (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 2

Monsters at Work (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 8

Takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer.

Video of The Punchline | Monsters at Work | Disney+

Turner & Hooch (Disney+), Wednesday - Episode 5

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn't want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

Video of Turner &amp; Hooch Green Carpet and Premiere | What&#039;s Up, Disney+

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge"

Hiram shares with Reggie his origin story and how he went from a young Jaime Luna to the powerful kingpin of Riverdale; Reggie reflects on his relationship with his father.

Video of Riverdale | Season 5 Episode 11 | Betty And Tabitha Call Jughead&#039;s Ex Scene | The CW

THURSDAY

Titans (HBO Max), Thursday - "Blackfire"

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

Video of Titans | Everything Leading Up to Season 3 | HBO Max

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount Plus), Thursday - "Kayshon, His Eyes Open"

Focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Video of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Premiere Special | The Ready Room | Paramount+

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday - "All We Do Is Say Goodbye"

Garret and Luna set out on a rescue mission; Tobin proves his loyalty; Wren and Janzo discover what lies beneath the outpost; a quest begins to uncover Luna's past.

Video of The Outpost | Season 4 Episode 4 | Inconvenient Scene | The CW

FRIDAY

Reminiscence (HBO Max), Friday

Rugrats (Nickelodeon), Friday 8 p.m. - "Second Time Around"

NETWORK SERIES PREMIERE: Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after Chuckie's big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong.

Video of 11 Minutes with Tommy Pickles! | Rugrats | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe

SurrealEstate (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "Roman's Six"

SATURDAY

Stand Up to Cancer (NBC), Saturday 8 p.m.

LIVE: Celebrities support research into the disease; Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara co-host; scheduled performers include Common and Brittany Howard.

SUNDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Silence of the Sonograms"

With the legends on high alert with their unwanted guest in their custody, Ava is tasked with the interrogation; Rory is struggling with the terrible pain in his head; Zari enlists Astra and Spooner's help to figure what is going on with Constantine.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Episode 11 | The Final Frame Promo | The CW

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Acheron Part 1"

Wellington Paranormal (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Fear the Briannas"

Officers Minogue and O'Leary investigate a local girls' high school when three teen witches start threatening students.

Video of Wellington Paranormal | Extended Season Trailer | The CW

UFO (Showtime), Sunday 9 p.m. - "103"

As the world reels from revelations of U.S. government interest in UFOs, a few dissenting voices suggest that apparent interest might actually be a disinformation campaign.

Video of Sneak Peek of Season 1 | UFO | SHOWTIME Documentary Series

The Osbournes Want to Believe (Travel), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Lost in Space," "Great Balls of Fire"

SEASON PREMIERE: Jack takes Sharon and Ozzy on a journey that is out of this world as he tries to convince them that cats can see ghosts and Canada has its own Loch ness monster. Then: Jack pushes Ozzy and Sharon to question reality with a ghostly canine, a Canadian Bigfoot and a UFO sighting that hits too close to home for the Osbournes' comfort.

Video of All Aboard the Crazy Train! The Osbourne Family Goes Paranormal

Dead Pixels (The CW), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "Flanks/Yams"

Nicky prepares to meet his love interest Daisy in real life; Meg reboots an old version of Kingdom Scrolls that the three of them can play together.

Video of Dead Pixels | Game | Season Trailer | CW Seed

Talking Dead (AMC), Sunday 10:07 p.m. - "On the Walking Dead 1101"

SEASON PREMIERE: Angela Kang, Emily Kinney, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Paola Lázaro discuss the Season 11 episode of "The Walking Dead," "Acheron: Part I"; hosted by Chris Hardwick.

Video of TWD Exec Producer Denise Huth on Season 11 | TWDU Sundays @ SDCC Twitch Aftershow

*TV listings via Zap2it, network and streaming listings.