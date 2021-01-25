TV THIS WEEK: Resident Alien lands on SYFY; John Krasinski hosts SNL; Snowpiercer & more

The wait is finally over: SYFY's eagerly anticipated new original series Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk as an alien hiding out as a doctor in a small town, lands on SYFY with its series premiere this week. But that's not all!

Along with the debut of Resident Alien on Wednesday, this week also brings the Season 2 premiere of Snowpiercer on TNT (with Wilford's personal train rolling in to cause trouble). If you're looking for some likely sci-fi-tinged comedy, John Krasinski (A Quiet Place, The Office) makes his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. SYFY also has a new The Movie Show if you want some puppet commentary. Digging a bit deeper, The CW has several new shows this week, including Riverdale, Batwoman and Nancy Drew.

On streaming, Disney+ is leading the charge with a new episode of its high profile, MCU-connected series WandaVision; while CBS All Access has a new installment of its The Stand miniseries. Amazon Prime also has a new episode of The Expanse's penultimate season. There are also plenty of movies on the dial this week, including classics like The Mummy, apocalyptic wackiness like Geostorm, and Marvel faves like Ant-Man.

Check out the full rundown below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Time of Two Engines"

SEASON PREMIERE: Mr. Wilford arrives and threatens Snowpiercer, so Melanie makes a move that can't be undone.

Video of Snowpiercer Trailer: Season 2 Premieres January 25, 2021 | TNT

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: An alien hiding in a small Colorado town meets the locals when they ask him to help solve a murder.

Video of Linda Hamilton, Terry O&#039;Quinn &amp; Giorgio Are coming To Town | Resident Alien | SYFY

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 4"

Marvel's first MCU series on Disney+ continues, as the mysteries start to unravel around the sitcom world Wanda and Vision are living in.

Video of Costumes Featurette | Marvel Studios&#039; WandaVision | Disney+

Saturday Night Live (NBC), Saturday 10 p.m. - John Krasinski

A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski hosts for the first time as SNL returns for its first new episodes in 2021. Talented actors and comedians who are accompanied by a weekly guest host present a series of skits and sketches; includes musical performances from popular artists.

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Bat Girl Magic!"

As Ryan continues to prove herself as Batwoman, she encounters the challenge of living a double life; Luke continues to have reservations about Ryan; Victor Szasz slashes his way through the city streets; Safiyah takes notice of Alice's antics.

Video of Batwoman | Season 2 Episode 2 | Prior Criminal History Promo | The CW

MONDAY

Mysteries of the Abandoned (Science), Monday 8 p.m. - "Secrets of the Prison Fortress"

Forgotten places once home to Hollywood films and a terrifying prison fortress are now neglected and haunted ruins; experts investigate their mysteries and reveal the remarkable secrets behind the most iconic and ghostly places.

World's Most Unexplained (Travel), Monday 9 p.m. - "Curses"

Experts investigate if a deadly curse haunts the tomb of Tutankhamun and examine why certain numbers incite fear and panic in people.

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Time of Two Engines"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

TUESDAY

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Quota," "Fix"

The manager of a fulfillment center for an e-commerce company tries to keep productivity up during a busy holiday season amidst a deadly virus outbreak. Then: A psychology student checks in on his estranged sister on the anniversary of their parents' deaths and starts to suspect she is possessed by a demon.

Video of Two Sentence Horror Stories | New Horror | Season Trailer | The CW

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Employee"

Zoey tries to "choose happiness" but finds it is easier said than done; David reevaluates his priorities; Mo and Max face their first real challenge as business partners.

Video of Zoey Sings &quot;Nowhere to Run&quot; by Martha and the Vandellas - Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Playlist

Geostorm (TNT), Tuesday 8 p.m.

Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone.

Video of GEOSTORM - Trailer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (SYFY), Tuesday 10 p.m.

The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

Video of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Teaser Trailer

WEDNESDAY

The Expanse (Amazon Prime), Wednesday - "Winnipesaukee"

In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.

Video of Exclusive Clip: The Expanse S5 E8 - &quot;Hard Vacuum&quot; | SYFY WIRE

Holmes & Watson (FXX), Wednesday 7 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim.

Video of HOLMES AND WATSON - Official Trailer (HD)

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders"

Betty and Jughead's investigation takes a twisted turn after receiving a call from Bret; Archie is forced to make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father's death needs his help.

Video of Riverdale | Season 5 Episode 1 | Preview The Episode | The CW

BattleBots: Mega Fights (Science), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Gears Get Grinding!"

It's a gear-grinding showdown as Hypershock and Mammoth lock horns in an epic battle. Rutsy looks to upset a formidable Beta, and Whiplash tries to claim hopes of a Championship against Gruff's fierce flamethrowers.

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Reunion of Lost Souls"

Nancy and the Drew Crew continue to search for clues to battle the Aglaeca; George has an unfortunate first encounter with Nick's visiting mother; Carson and Ace have a heart-to-heart.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 2 Episode 1 | Preview The Episode | The CW

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Pilot"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Movie Show (SYFY), Wednesday 10:55 p.m. - "The Movie Show Does 1995"

Deb and Wade time travel to 1995 to discuss Se7en and Apollo 13.

Video of The Movie Show | BTS 2 | All-New Thursdays 11/10c | SYFY

THURSDAY

The Stand (CBS All Access), Thursday - "The Walk"

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, CBS All Access's The Stand stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, and many more. The limited event series will also feature an all-new coda written by Stephen King.

Video of The Stand - The Art Of Adapting Stephen King

Ant-Man (SYFY), Thursday 7:35 p.m.

Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) must prevent Dr. Hank Pym's former protégé (Corey Stoll), also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil.

Video of Ant-Man trailer

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Hit the Jackpot!"

Desperate to avoid a winless season, Huge faces Kraken; it's veteran versus rookie as Lock-Jaw fights Jackpot; tournament favorite Tombstone protects its crown against a bot that was built to dethrone him -- Skorpios.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Goodbyes Sure Do Suck"

The team learns some devastating news; Alaric turns to Sheriff Mac for help getting some timely affairs in order.

Video of Legacies | Season 3 Episode 1 | Necromancer Scene | The CW

FRIDAY

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 4"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Bloodshot (STARZ), Friday 8 p.m.

Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what's real and what's not.

Video of BLOODSHOT - Official Trailer (HD)

The UnXplained (History), Friday 9 p.m. - "Extraordinary Engineering"

For centuries, humanity has been compelled to build remarkable structures that are much more than simple places of shelter or work.

SATURDAY

The Mummy (HBO), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A young man (Brendan Fraser) opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier.

Video of The Mummy (3/10) Movie CLIP - Evelyn Saves Rick&#039;s Life (1999) HD

How to Train Your Dragon (TNT), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A misfit Viking teenager (Jay Baruchel) sees a chance to change the course of his clan's future when he befriends an injured dragon.

Video of How to Train Your Dragon (2010) - Freeing The Night Fury Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

Saturday Night Live (NBC), Saturday 10 p.m.

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SUNDAY

American Gods (Starz), Sunday 8 p.m. - "The Unseen"

An ex-convict becomes the bodyguard of a powerful old deity looking to reclaim his lost glory.

Video of ‘Destiny’ Ep. 2 Clip | American Gods | Season 3

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Bat Girl Magic!"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Watch (BBC America) Sunday 8 p.m. - "The Dark in the Dark"

In the race against Carcer for the second mystical artifact, Cheery, Angua and Carrot venture into the Mines of Tak; Cheery must confront the darkness in her past; Vimes and Sybil defend the besieged Watch House from Doctor Cruces and her Assassins.

Video of &#039;The Watch&#039; Sneak Peek: Vimes&#039; Dangerous Solo Mission | Sundays 8/7c | BBC America

Charmed (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Someone's Going to Die"

The destruction of the sisterhood looms large as the charmed ones face down The Faction; Harry and Macy are divided over a potential ally.

Video of Charmed | Witching Hour | Season Trailer | The CW

